This list of things to do is organized by virtual events, open-air events and drive-in and drive-thrus so scroll down to see everything happening in and around Tucson this weekend.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Tucson Festival of Books Authors in Conversation: Culinary heritage
Join the Tucson Festival of Books for an exclusive conversation with Carolyn Niethammer along with #ThisIsTucson's Andi Berlin. They will discuss culinary heritage and Carolyn's latest cookbook "A Desert Feast: Celebrating Tucson's Culinary Heritage."
When: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember to register
Visit the Tucson Festival of Books event page for more information.
"Beyond Earth's Edge: The Poetry of Spaceflight" virtual talk
Join Julie Swarstad Johnson and Christopher Cokinos, editors of "Beyond Earth's Edge," to discuss their trailblazing anthology of poetry from the dawn of space age to the imagined futures of the universe.
When: Thursday, Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The University of Arizona Press and Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium Facebook event page for more information.
Join Julie Swarstad Johnson and Christopher Cokinos, editors of "Beyond Earth's Edge," to discuss their trailblazing anthology of poetry from …
Sonoran Restaurant Week is back! (Sponsored)
Sonoran Restaurant Week is a ten-day celebration of Southern Arizona restaurants! Enjoy incredible three-course meals from a variety of local spots at special $25 and $35 pricing— take-out or dine-in.
Virtual Star Party
Join Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association for a virtual tour of the night sky. Explore planets, nebulae, star clusters, galaxies and more! This virtual event will be streamed on Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association Facebook page.
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association Facebook event page for more information.
Stuck At Home Comedy Show Digital Edition
Join the comedians from Tucson Improv Movement for a Facebook Live event filled with laughs, performances and hilarious comedy.
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 7-7:30 p.m.
Cost: The show is free to watch on Facebook Live. You can also purchase digital edition show tickets as a way to support Tucson Improv Movement.
Visit the Tucson Improv Movement Facebook event page for more information.
Vote safe, vote by mail: Request your early ballot today (Sponsored)
Pima County's Vote Safe initiative encourages everyone to vote by mail this election to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Request your ballot by mail at www.pima.gov/VoteSafe.
Online Painting Class: Haunted Skies
Join Tipsy Picassos for a step-by-step painting class on Facebook Live. Learn how to paint a spooky haunted house with a Vincent van Gogh theme.
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free if you are using your own supplies, but a donation is always appreciated. $25 supply kits are available for purchase.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Arizona Biennial at Tucson Museum of Art
Instead of a huge public celebration, TMA will be offering an intimate behind-the-scenes look at 91 artworks from 86 artists in this year's Biennial. Watch a series of short time-lapse videos, installation of artworks and listen to some background information on the exhibit and the artists.
The full schedule of programs is available on the museum website.
When: Now through Jan. 10, 2021
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art website for more information.
Camouflage: Hide and Seek in the Desert
Animals come in all sorts of colors, patterns and shapes. In this family-friendly Zoom class you'll learn about the ways animals blend into their surroundings and play a virtual game to try find camouflaged creatures.
When: Saturday, Oct. 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
SAHBA Virtual Home Show
Southern Arizona Home Builders Association has created an online marketplace. Shop safely from the comfort of your own home and explore new products and services for indoor improvements, outdoor projects or upgrading your lifestyle experience.
When: Daily, through Oct. 18
Visit the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association website for more information.
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
When: Oct. 9-11
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop online
Visit the Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual or Park Pose: Yoga Benefit for the LGBT Foundation
Strike a pose at home or at Himmel Park with David Kleinman from Cat in Tree Yoga. All proceeds from this event benefit the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce scholarship initiative to help LGBTQ students attending the University of Arizona.
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: $5 minimum suggested donation
Visit the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
Open-air events 😷
De-stress with Lantern Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with goat yoga among beautiful glowing lanterns. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.
Cost: $20
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page and website for more information. Limited spots are available.
Teen Paint Night in the Park: Nightmare Before Christmas
Come to the park, hang out with friends and create your very own masterpiece at this class for teens only. Face masks are required at this outdoor event.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park Barn, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 6-8p.m.
Cost: $20 for residents and $25 non-residents
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Mercado Flea market
This beloved outdoor flea market is opening this weekend! Spend the day rummaging for treasure, listening to tunes and brunching at the Mercado District.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will return every second Sunday through May.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Music with Corey Spector
Enjoy a European beer and wine garden, Sonoran desert style! This outdoor fun event will have live music, brews, wine and dinner options.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Art and Crafts Show: Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon
Kick off the 2020 fall season with this amazing arts and craft festival. Artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind artwork in this open-air artisan market.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde (located in Big Lots parking lot)
When: Oct. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga in the Vineyard
Need to get away? Take a mini road trip to Sonoita for a beautiful morning with yoga and a tasty mimosa.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
When: Sunday, Oct. 11, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, bring your own mat
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
The Girls Monthly Outdoor Market
Shop with friendly vendors at The Girls Estate Sales this weekend. Booths will be distanced apart appropriately and shoppers are asked to practice social distancing measures and wear masks for everyone's safety.
Where: The Girls Estate Sales, 330 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit The Girls Estate Sales website for more information.
"Curse of Captain Cutthroat" at Trail Dust Town
Arrr! The Pistoleros Wild West Show will transform their stage to perform "The Curse of Captain Cutthroat." This 30-minute, high-impact pirate action show will have cowboy-style fight scenes, sword fights, cannons, high falls and fiery explosions for all to enjoy.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, at 7 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Trail Dust Town or Wild West Stunt Show website for more information.
Tucson Parks and Recreation Outdoor Adult and Youth Classes
Tucson Parks and Recreation has added a bunch of new outdoor events to keep you busy this fall. Classes include outdoor yoga, painting in the park, sports and a ton of kid activities too!
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Terror in the Corn
Terror In The Corn is back, this time in Marana. Visit the haunted corn field that will scare your pants off. Roam through three haunts and enjoy food vendors, a beer garden, pumpkins for purchase and a Zombie paintball shootout.
When: Every Friday and Saturday in October plus two Thursdays: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $25-$35
Visit the Tucson Terror in the Corn website for more information and all the participating restaurants.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Festival
Enjoy a fall evening on the farm with a corn maze, straw mountain, sand toy area, cornado swing, cyclone swing, super slide, mini diggers, petting zoo, pig race bingo, mini diesel train, peddle cart ride and more fall fun.
Where: 14901 N. Wentz Road in Marana
When: Thursdays and Fridays in October, noon to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays in October, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $11-13 per person, bring extra money for select activities
Visit the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival website for more information and safety guidelines.
Tucson Eat Yourself: Food-to-go at 3 pop-up locations
It wouldn’t be Tucson Meet Yourself without the food! Don't miss all the tasty food-to-go from your favorite TMY food vendors. All you have to do is show up to order, pay and take your yummy food home. While you wait, watch TMY performers share cultural expressions in music and dance on large LED screens in special performances. Masks are required.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 125 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Oct. 10-11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Varies with order
Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself website for more information.
Vegetable Start Sale
Drop in at Tucson Village Farm and check out all the new plant starts you can add to your winter garden. Face masks and social-distancing guidelines are required.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 8-11 a.m.
Visit the Tucson Village Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Terrarium Workshop
Create a succulent masterpiece with other plant enthusiasts at Green Things. This guided workshop will take you through the process of making your very own terrariums. Call Green Things at 520-299-9471 to reserve your seat.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Cost of supplies, $2.99 and up
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
New Foothills Sunday Market
Vist this new market at Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, starting Oct. 11 through Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Adult Carpool Movie: "Countdown"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Countdown" on the big screen.
Where: 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
"Lights Out" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
"Turn on the lights Rebecca!" Watch a late night ghost story with tons of pop-up scares at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Thursday, Oct. 8, 9:45 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Scooby Doo" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Bring the kids and watch Scooby Doo and the gang solve a quirky mystery.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Friday Night Car Hop Concert
Visit Little Anthony's Diner for free Friday night concerts and grab dinner from their outdoor classic car hop, This Friday The Cadillacs and RAW Band are the featured performers.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to purchase food
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Haunted Car Rides at Steam Pump Ranch
Cruise over to Steam Pump Ranch for a haunted road trip across Arizona. Listen to frightening stories, narrated on your smart phone from the safety of your own vehicle.
To participate in the Town’s Haunted Car Ride, vehicles must have at least one smartphone in the vehicle that can access YouTube. For best results, your smartphone should be connected to your vehicle’s sound system by cable or by application.
When: Fridays, Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, In order to participate in this event you must visit PlayOV.com and sign up for a time slot.
Visit Oro Valley's website for more information.