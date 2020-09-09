This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Creative Spaces: An Expanded Vision for Fourth Avenue Businesses
Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Living Streets Alliance and Local First Arizona will show you creative uses of public streets in response to COVID-19 and different ways to activate spaces to support local businesses. This virtual community forum will cover possible options for expanded/common outdoor areas, address challenges and discuss ideas that could best help this essential and unique business district thrive.
When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 6–7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Zoom Cook Along Class: Shaken, Not Stirred
Learn from the best mixologists with this new making-and-shaking cocktails series hosted by Flying Aprons Tucson. Learn to create three delicious cocktails and savory bites that will make any night special and memorable.
When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40
J-Care Plus Offers Remote Learning Support (Sponsored)
As schools make decisions about the upcoming school year, we know many families are struggling to choose between an overcrowded classroom and keeping their kids at home while they try to work. J-Care Plus is the JCC’s remote learning support program for kids entering grades K-6. Our staff will help students log on to classes, make sure they complete assignments, and lead fun activities that supplement their online learning for school (like art and PE)! J-Care Plus allows for smaller groups and more physical distancing than a traditional classroom, without sacrificing the important emotional and intellectual development that happens in-person.
Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road
PM-only options now available! Find more information and register online on the J Tucson website.
Mediterranean Online Hands-On Cooking Class
Join The Garden Kitchen for a live hands-on cooking class on Zoom. Cook with interactive guidance and make falafel, tzaziki sauce, hummus and whole grain naan.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Learn Your Local Lizards
Join Pima County Natural Resources for an online Zoom class to learn about local lizard life.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Zoom Class: Monster Cupcakes
Join Flying Aprons and Copcake Bakery for an early Halloween-themed workshop on Zoom. Kids ages 8-12 can enjoy a fun virtual decorating adventure to create one-of-a-kind creepy cupcakes.
When: Sunday, Sept. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $40 per screen, optional monster cupcake kit $10 per kit
Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
"Brave" Virtual Watercolor Class
Join Tipsy Picassos with a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live and create a masterpiece inspired by Princess Merida. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvas of are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m.
Cost: Free Facebook Live class
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Family Game Night: Kids Singo
Take a break from at-home schooling with a night of singing and dancing with Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. This virtual game night will take place on Zoom and will feature music favorites from DreamWorks films, Disney, Kidz Bop and more!
When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air events 😷
The Girls Monthly Outdoor Market
Shop with friendly vendors at The Girls Estate Sales this weekend. Booths will be distanced apart appropriately and shoppers are asked to practice social distancing measures and wear masks for everyone's safety.
Where: The Girls Estate Sales, 330 S. Wilmot Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some shopping fun
Visit The Girls Estate Sales for more information.
Live Music with Corey Spector
Enjoy a European beer and wine garden, Sonoran desert style! This outdoor fun event will have live music, brews, wine and dinner options.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and tasty bites
Yoga in the Vineyard
Need to get away? Take a mini road trip to Sonoita for a beautiful morning with yoga and a tasty mimosa. This event is great for beginners or experienced yogis.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
When: Sunday, Sept. 13, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, bring your own mat
Visit AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Patio Painting Class with Creative Juice
Join Creative Juice in their new space outdoor creative space. Paint a beautiful desert sunset in the open-air on the patio by Savaya Coffee at Synergy Plaza.
Where: 2959 N. Swan
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, limited seating
Visit Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop Yoga at Playground
YogaOasis brings you rooftop yoga with beautiful city views as you stretch out on your mat under the stars.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Playground Bar & Lounge Facebook event page for more information.
Crown Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Crown Concepts for a free, casual car meet. Free coffee will be provided or bring your own.
Where: Crown Concepts, 3930 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 7– 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crown Concepts Facebook page for more information.
Sculpture Showing: The Return of Angelica
Back in May, John Benedict's statue "Angelica" was taken. It was recently recovered and the artist is now putting the sculpture on display for the public to view in the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Inner Courtyard. John will be in attendance on select days for a socially-distanced meet and greet with anyone that wishes to view the statue along with several items from his collection.
Where: Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Sept., 9-12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort's Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Jaws"
Watch Jaws at the Loft this weekend! This screening will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Sept. 11, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25, get your ticket before you go.
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Live Music Series
Listen to live music from Liz Cerepanya and Petie Ronstadt on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Downtown Tucson Wag 'N' Walk Evening Market
Grab your furry friend and cruise downtown for a pet-friendly open-air shopping event featuring unique dog products, crafts, services, furry selfie backdrops, food trucks, music and more.
Where: Wag 'N' Walk Market, 447 N. Ninth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, face masks and social distancing required
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Steam Pump Ranch Farmers Market
Stroll under the cooling misters and shop for great finds every Saturday morning at Steam Pump Ranch. Heirloom Farmers Market at Oro Valley has 30 local vendors and plenty of open space for kids to run around while you shop.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop for goodies
Visit their website for more information.
The Tucson Flea Returns
Shop more than 16 vendors at the Tucson Flea market this month. Face masks required and gloves will be provided at the gate.
Where: The Tucson Flea, 445 N. Ninth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be ready to shop for goodies and trinkets
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road in the Lowes parking lot.
When: Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Udall Park Fall Concert Series
Hear a concert under the stars by the Arizona Symphonic Winds conducted by Laszlo Veres.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturdays, Sept., 12, 19 and 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Arizona Symphonic Winds Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-Up Drama Classes in the Park
Drama Kids is having pop-up theater classes for kids at the Riverfront Park in Oro Valley for ten Saturdays beginning Aug. 29.
Where: Canada del Oro Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturdays, through Oct. 31, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Drama Kids International Facebook event page for more information.
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm reopened
Feed the critters, visit stingray bay or explore the ranch in the outdoor wide-open spaces. Face masks are required for restrooms, gift store, stingray bay, shooting gallery and in the Lorikeet Forest.
Where: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm, 17599 E. Peak Lane, Picacho, AZ
When: Every day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $12-$15, additional critter food $2-$3
Visit the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Free Friday Night Concerts at Little Anthony's Diner Outdoor Car Hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts and their outdoor classic car hop, in-front of Little Anthony's Diner. Two different bands will be playing live music plus a few special performances by Elvis and Marilyn.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" on the big screen.
Where: 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
"Deadpool 2" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Cruise in and watch your favorite wise-cracking super hero on the big screen at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Friday, Sept. 11, 9:45-11:59 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Drive-in Movie: "Fight Club"
Tailored Steel by E&S Developments, a local company selling shipping containers and doing metal fabrication, will be showing "Fight Club." Snack and beverages are available for purchase. Social distancing required.
Where: Tailored Steel by E&S Developments, 4610 E. Tazarv St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 -11 p.m.
Cost: Free,
Visit the Tailored Steel by E&S Developments Facebook event page for more information.
"Spies In Disguise" at El Toro Flicks
Is that a pigeon or a secret agent? Watch a family-friendly animated movie at El Toro Flicks in Oro Valley.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.