With a statewide curfew in effect until June 8, we have found local drive-thrus, virtual at-home activities, and open-air events with physical distancing that end before 8 p.m.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Everyone 🎉
Meet Me at Maynards Virtual Walk
Meet Me at Maynards mural walk has gone virtual! Get outside and walk around the neighborhood, take a picture or a selfie and post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #TheGreatGetOut2020.
Cost: Free
Visit Meet Me at Maynards website for more information.
Best of Gaslight Concert on Facebook Live
Join Gaslight Theatre with a Facebook live performance! The concert will feature some Gaslight favorites and new songs.
When: Sunday, June 7, 6–7 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
Visit Gaslight Theatre Facebook page for more information.
Summer staycation deals (Sponsored)
Tucson hotels and resorts are open and ready for summer with new safety measures and cleaning protocols in place. We know everyone is excited to get out of the house and what better way to do that than a summer staycation at one of the local resorts you know and love. Find all of Tucson's best summer deals at VisitTucson.org/Summer.
Learn to draw a custom illustrated map with Tatum Rochin of The Tucson Type
This is a virtual event exclusively for #ThisIsTucson members (if you haven't become a member you can do that here!). Tatum Rochin, the artist behind The Tucson Type, will share some drawing tips and teach you some basics for creating your own custom-icon illustrated maps that reflect the different places that make Tucson home for you.
When: Thursday, June 4, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Become a member
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the Zoom sign up link. If you're not already a member you can join here and we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Disney Singo Game Night with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Join Crooked Tooth Brewery for some Disney fun! Singo is a musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo. Instead of listening for a number, players are listening to their favorite Disney songs.
When: Thursday, June 4, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook page for more information.
Oro Valley Concerts Online
Enjoy a performance by the LuftBassoons, streamed live from Catalyst Arts and Maker Space. This livestreamed concert will feature an hour of trombone and tuba classical favorites. Watch this event online at the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.
When: Thursday, June 4, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Concerts Online event Facebook page for more information.
Rialto Live Concert on Instagram
Miss Olivia and the Interlopers are a four-piece band playing diverse rock and roll, featuring soulful singing and grooves with powerhouse vocals. Don't miss them on Rialto's Instagram Live.
When: Thursday, June 4, 8-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The Rialto Theatre Facebook event page for more information.
Quarantine Art Exhibit for Homebodies
When + Where Co. is showcasing artwork created during quarantine. The show hangs all month and will be hosted in-person and on their Facebook page for all to enjoy. The show hangs for the entire month of June.
When: Through June
Cost: Artwork is available for purchase
Visit When + Where Co. Facebook post for more information.
June Astro Salon
Join Ninth House for a free Zoom! Astro Salons are an informal way to learn and practice your astrology chart-reading skills with people at all skill levels. Be sure to bring your natal chart or have it available on your phone before Zoom class.
When: Friday, June 5, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
How to make The Parish's hurricane
Learn how to make a tasty cocktail from The Parish.
Cost: Free
Visit The Parish's Facebook page for more information.
Om Yoga
Om Yoga is offering livestream classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy & Me.
Find more information on the Om Yoga website.
Online Crooked Yoga!
Unwind from the week with instructors Hanna Hero, Julie Vernon and more every Saturday on YouTube.
When: Saturday, June 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook page for more information.
BreakOut Studios
BreakOut Studio is offering online classes through their YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit BreakOut Studios Facebook page for more information.
Discover new artists with SAACA
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance has a giant online library of ongoing arts and crafts classes, live music and theatre performances, recipe planning and more.
Visit SAACA's website for more information.
Get artsy with MOCA Tucson
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson has several free programs for you to do at home. You can download an artistic flip book, still life activity, coloring book and more.
Visit MOCA Tucson's website for more information.
Kids 🎈
New Escape Room Game for Kids
Escape Game In A Box includes dozens of items for kids to enjoy. Candy, scavenger hunts, magic and clues! Portable Fox in a Box is offering portable escape games with same-day delivery to Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana.
Cost: $14.99 - $49.99, free shipping
Visit Fox in a Box Tucson website for more information.
Fun Cup Games for Kids
Learn how to play two cup games from staff and special guests of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation.
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Watercolor and Ink Disney Villains Class
Join Tipsy Picassos for a Disney villain themed Facebook live painting class. Pre-sketched canvases and supply kits are available for purchase and curbside pick-up.
Cost: Class is free, $15-$25 for supply kits
Visit Tipsy Picasssos Facebook event page for more information.
Ready, Set, School!
Kids ages 4-5 can build school-ready skills through stories, songs and interactive learning activities. Parents and caregivers can learn practical ideas to help their children become successful learners.
When: Friday, June 5, 10–10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Village Farm activities
Tucson Village Farm is offering fun activities you can do at home. Choose from take-and-make seed packets or color your own Tucson Village Farm buttons. Just email tvf.seedpackets@gmail.com for templates and questions.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook page for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for virtual storytime with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: Daily, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson as well as in-person hours, limited to five people at once. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram every morning.
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card. You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.
In-person events 😷
The number of Arizonans hospitalized with positive or suspected cases of COVID-19 shot past 1,000 Monday, June 1 — following a record week of cases last week and continuing an upward trend since April. All the in-person events we've chosen require physical distancing and many are virtual. If you attend an in-person event, wear a mask to protect others, physical distance, follow guidelines and be mindful of our friends and neighbors.
Mt. Lemmon Summerhaven Artists Market
Get out of the heat and take a road trip to Summerhaven on Mt. Lemmon. Shop and browse the artist market with handmade gift items, local honey, jams/jellies, roasted chiles, yard art, unique jewelry, pottery, stained glass, produce, antiques, unique jewelry, chainsaw woodworking, dream catchers, photography, homemade lemonade and pet adoptions. This event benefits Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank nonprofit.
When: Saturday-Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. to June 7, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair
The First Sunday Antique Vintage Fair has reopened. Shop for antiques, vintage and unigue crafts at Medella Vina Ranch.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, June 7, 7 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face masks and social distancing
Visit Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Stroll and Roll reopened
Stroll and Roll is back. The walk starts at Heirloom Farmers Market and follows the Rillito River Loop to the St. Philip's Plaza for approximately 2 miles. Participants will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the walk.
When: Sunday, June 7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free, masks are required
Visit Beyond-Tucson Facebook page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
You can once again hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc reopened with new measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tumamoc's website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Free Pet Food Drive-thru
Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will hand out small bags of dog and cat food to people facing hardship due to COVID-19, including illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenges related to the pandemic. No sign up or appointment required. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30 -9:30 a.m.
Where: PACC main parking lot, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
When: Any time before curfew
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.