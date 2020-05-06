This list is filled with virtual zoos, social media challenges, theater performances, music, painting, crafting, interactive videos, fitness, storytimes, shopping and more!
Things are changing every day during the pandemic, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Online Vegan Cooking Basics
Learn all the basics of vegan cooking — where to start, substitutions, snacks, where and how to shop and much more! You'll also receive a recipe for a vegan appetizer.
When: Thursday, May 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20
Visit Creative Kind event page for more information.
The Office Trivia Zoom
Test your knowledge with five rounds of interactive trivia on Zoom. Be sure to stock up on all of your favorite Crooked Tooth beer before and get your game face on.
When: Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to play. Winners get gift cards.
Visit the Crooked Tooth Facebook event page for the Zoom link and more information.
Boho Rainbow with Tipsy Picassos
Have some painting fun with a Facebook live class. Tipsy Picassos will have pre-sketched canvases and supplies for $25 if you don't have them at home.
When: Sunday, May 10, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to take the class, art kits available for curbside pick-up
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Baby and Me Virtual Workout
Have some baby fun and giggles with Algorhythm Fitness. This class incorporates body conditioning exercises to strengthen your body and restore your core with time allowed to sing, play and interact with your child while you get a great workout.
When: Tuesdays and Saturdays, through May 30
Cost: $20-$40
Visit the Algorhythm Fitness Facebook event page for more information.
Cactus Duo with Creative Juice
Take a Facebook live painting class with your mom or kids with this fun double-duty project. This class requires two 5x7 canvases, paint and paint brushes. If you need supplies, Creative Juice will be selling kits curbside Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-6 p.m.
When: Saturday May 9, 10 a.m to noon
Cost: Free Facebook live class, but art kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice Facebook page for more information.
Cat-urday Live
While you're stuck at home, why not spend some time watching adorable kittens! Spend some screen time with Southern Arizona Cat Rescue and their adoptable kittens on Facebook Live this Saturday.
When: Saturday, May 9, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Facebook page for more information.
Mornings with Tucson Medical Center
Join Tucson Medical Center in meditation or prayer from your home for incoming and outgoing staff. Follow along with videos on their Facebook page.
When: Daily through May 16, 7 a.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate Healthcare Heroes with Tucson Medical Center
Join Tucson Medical Center each evening to encourage incoming and outgoing staff by making some noise. Give a shout out to health care heroes with cowbells, trumpets, maracas, pots or anything that makes noise around your house. Send your videos and photos of your personal shout outs to communications@tmcaz.com or through Facebook Messenger for the chance to be featured on their social media platforms.
When: Daily through May 16, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Letters to TMC Heroes
Show your support and write letters or make cards for Tucson health care heroes. Send them to Tucson Medical Center Foundation, 5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712, so they arrive by May 8. You can also show your support at home with a DIY yard sign.
When: Mail letters so they arrive by May 8
Cost: Free
Cooking Together: Preparing Prickly Pear Cactus
If you love prickly pear, join The Border Community Alliance for an online class to learn how to harvest, prepare and cook prickly pear cactus.
When: Tuesday, May 8, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation
Visit The Border Community Alliance Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Storytime with Make Way for Books
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreamed stories with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: Through May 29, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Club Congress TV performances
Join Club Congress for free livestreaming performances throughout the week.
When: Various times
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Tucson Petting Zoo with Funny Foot Farm
Plan a Zoom meeting with the animals of your choice. The Virtual Fun Farm offers close-up chats with and facts about the animals — ask questions and watch them do funny things.
Cost: $30 for one enclosure and $50 for 3 enclosures
Visit Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale
Shop for shiny accessories at Silver Sea Jewelery's Facebook live event. Shop more than 50 items from local artists, enjoy musical entertainment and receive a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.
When: Sunday, May 10, 4-6 p.m.
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook's event page for more information.
Tucson Village Farm activities
Tucson Village Farm has fun activities you can do at home. Choose from take-and-make seed packets, color your own Tucson Village Farm buttons or take the #QuaranCarrot Social Media Challenge. Just email tvf.seedpackets@gmail.com for templates and questions.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook page for more information.
Prep and Pastry Bloody Mary Tutorial
Learn how to make Prep and Pastry's Bloody Mary at home.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pastry's Instagram for more information.
Learn to plant a lemon tree
Join 9-year-old Jamie as she shows you the steps she takes to plant her lemon tree in this very cute video on the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Spring 2020 Online Book Fair
Have your kids read all the books in the house? Shop the spring online book fair and get fun, new selections shipped directly to your house! This event benefits Mesquite Elementary School in Vail.
When: Now through May 10
Visit the Mesquite Elementary Facebook event for more information.
Tucson Local Band's Wednesday Night Live
Listen to livestreamed music from local artist Heather O’Day.
When: Wednesday, May 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Local Band's website for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun scavenger hunt game for your backyard or neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
School House Rock Bingo
Tucson Parks and Recreation has a fun bingo game you can do at home, in your backyard and around your neighborhood. Work toward getting bingo by doing activities suggested on the board — do a dance, wash your hands, help with a chore, etc.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec website for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook live performance by local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, May 6, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Crafting with Marana Parks and Recreation
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun, at-home game that requires minimal supplies. Using this board you can print, and roll dice to complete your drawing of a cootie bug before your competitors.
Visit Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Lorax Storytime
Take a break with Tucson Parks and Recreation Director Brent Dennis as he reads "The Lorax," by Dr. Seuss.
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Fueling for Fitness
Join Tucson's Rising Phoenix Fitness and Defense for a sports nutrition seminar. Learn how to support your body’s optimal energy levels and improve your fitness and recovery time with food and supplements.
When: Saturday, May 9, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, open to non-members, too
BreakOut Studios
BreakOut Studio is offering online classes through a YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more.
Cost: Free
Visit BreakOut Studio Facebook page for more information.
Livestreaming of the butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram every morning.
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Public Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.
Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts
Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members.
Cost: Free
Visit Boxing Incorporated's Facebook page for more information.