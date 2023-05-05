Group bike rides, free museum days, a Y2K party, community day at Tohono Chul — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 33 events that are free to attend this May.

Pueblos del Maíz

This second-annual festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of maíz aka corn. The fest opens in Tucson and goes to San Antonio and two cities in Mexico afterwards.

When: Now through Sunday, May 7

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices. Some events are free to attend!

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a free concert with Vinal Tap.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 5

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Comic Book Day at Heroes and Villains

Heroes and Villains is celebrating Free Comic Book Day with free comics and costumed characters. Visit early for the best selection!

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Heroes and Villains, 4533 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Cafe and Free Bike Repair

Living Streets Alliance, the group that puts on Cyclovia biannually, is hosting free bike repair and a pop-up cafe with coffee and breakfast burritos from Barista del Barrio. The goal of the event is to hear feedback from community members on three bike boulevard projects that are coming to the west side.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Story Time Character Hour

The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Curious George will be there.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 20

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Steinfeld Gallery Art Walk

Take an art walk through the Steinfeld Warehouse to see a new exhibit dubbed Daydreamin'. There will also be a wine bar and jazz music.

When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Water Safety Day

The Tucson JCC, Safe Kids Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are hosting a free water safety day. Families can play at the splash pad and swim in the pools all while stopping by vendors and learning about water safety.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, pre-registration is encouraged.

Visit the event page for more information.

Reinas Who Hike

Mi Reina Mobile Boutique is hosting a hike up Sentinel Peak, dubbed "Reinas Who Hike," to celebrate motherhood.

When: 6-8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: 244 S. Grande Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle

Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike ride along The Loop!

When: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and May 21

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Young Leaders United Social Hour

Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on May 10. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. RSVP in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito: Accessing Capital

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12

Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Asian Heritage Month Celebration

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting an Asian Heritage Month Celebration with several performances including a Chinese lion dance and traditional Japanese drumming.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Day at Tohono Chul

Tohono Chul is opening its doors for free on May 13 in celebration of Community Day! In addition to free admission, families will enjoy performances, bilingual story time, up-close encounters with reptiles and other kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bex and Halsero's Y2K Party

DJs will spin 2000s music all night at this Y2K party featuring the sounds of Britney Spears, Destiny's Child and Usher.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds are kicking off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 through June 3

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bookbike at The Garden Kitchen

Every second Saturday, The Bookbike visits The Garden Kitchen to give out free books, library cards and info about literacy programs and cycling in the community.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Black-and-White Photography Exhibition

Decode Gallery is hosting an exhibit dedicated to black-and-white photos taken by local and international artists.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making activities like DIY suncatchers and paper flowers, family yoga and a performance by the Arizona Women's Chorus.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 14; 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on May 14; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on May 26

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from the OnesAll Band. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana: "Luca"

Summer means outdoor movies are back! Catch a screening of "Luca" in the splash pad area of Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. Food vendors are TBA.

When: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend. Bring a towel.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest and prepare native plants. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and coding activities.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

San Ysidro Festival

Mission Garden is hosting a festival for St. Isidore's Day, including demonstrations on traditional wheat harvests and tastings of pozole de trigo, a soup with wheat grains.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at Agua Caliente Park

Go stargazing with Pima County and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. Volunteers will provide an intro to the night sky, and you'll get to look up at the stars through telescopes.

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Freedom Park Splash Bash

Head to the grand opening of Freedom Park Pool's new water slide! Enjoy free pizza, jumping castles and games from the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Freedom Park, 5000 E. 29th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Watch an outdoor screening of "Puss in Boots" in Oro Valley!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.