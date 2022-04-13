Easter egg hunts, live music, markets and crafts are among the events happening this weekend in the Tucson area.
What else? Rainwater workshops, a crawfish boil, goat yoga and a National Anime Day celebration. Keep scrolling for details!
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Oro Valley Concert Series
The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have teamed up for this recurring concert series. This month, enjoy music from Connie Brannock & Little House of Funk. Remember to bring your own chair!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Celebrate Tucson's pets at this upcoming pet parade! (Sponsored)
Friends of Pima Animal Care Center’s celebration of the love between pets and humans hits Tucson’s historic Fourth Avenue Saturday, April 23, featuring live music, classic cars, costumed characters and the Pets of Pima Parade. Canines and their people will walk in the Raising Cane's Procesión de los Perros, while felines and their humans take part in the TEP Cat Convoy. All other pet types — pigs, goats, reptiles, birds, you name it! — will be featured in the Casino del Sol Pet Pride portion of the parade.
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Upcoming musicians include Carlson/Wilcox on Friday and Joe Weinberg Guitar Duo on Saturday. Reservations are recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 15-16
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per table
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat trivia
El Jefe Cat Lounge is hosting cat trivia night amid the company of dozens of cats! This event is for adults only. Attendees ages 21 and up can bring their own drinks.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 15
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Teach your pups to avoid rattlesnakes with these classes (Sponsored)
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona provides valuable and life-saving Rattlesnake Avoidance training classes for dogs and their owners from the spring to the fall. Each Rattlesnake Avoidance training class gives dogs the necessary training to help prevent an expensive and potentially deadly snakebite.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15; 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
The Whole Enchilada
Check out this tribute to the desert rock scene, with some of Tucson's most legendary bands from the late 1970s to early 1990s coming together for a book/album release of "The Whole Enchilada: The History of Desert Rock, Tucson, Arizona, 1978-1994."
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $18
Visit the event page for more information.
Earth Day with Watershed Management Group
Spend the morning at Watershed Management Group with nature activities, live entertainment and interactive booths. There will also be rainwater workshops where you can learn to design and build basins to catch rainwater and grow shade trees. All ages are welcome!
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16. Rainwater workshops will begin at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food. Register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Paws and Pages
Kids ages 5-14 can visit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to read to shelter pets. Participants are required to attend an orientation prior to their first reading session.
When: 1:45-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
Cost: $5, register in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Egg hunt with Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Kids ages 3-12 can search for Easter eggs at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary! Prizes from the egg hunt include discounts on cat adoptions.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16. Hunts are in three different time slots and can be reserved online
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter at the zoo
Meet with the Easter Bunny, go hunting for eggs and enjoy breakfast at this Reid Park Zoo event. After breakfast, explore the zoo and watch as the animals get Easter treats.
When: 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 16-17
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $40 for adults, $30 for kids, $25 for kids under the age of 2. Advance tickets are required
Visit the event page for more information.
Eggstravaganza in Oro Valley
This Oro Valley Eggstravaganza includes an egg hunt, crafts, games, food trucks and the Easter Bunny.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16. Egg hunt times vary based on age group
Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tea ceremony with Yume Japanese Gardens
Join Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson for a Japanese tea ceremony or chanoyu. There will be a demonstration on how tea has been served and prepared in Japan since the 12th century, in addition to tea being served to attendees.
When: 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $25, purchasing tickets in advance is required
Visit the event page for more information.
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this event on Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, which includes demonstrations and a discussion on prepping garden space for traditional warm-season crops.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation
Visit the event page for more information.
Crawfish Boil
A few weeks ago, Firetruck Brewing Company hosted a Crawfish Boil at its Grant location. Now it's Oro Valley's turn! Crawfish will be flown in from New Orleans for this event, in which tickets include one pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Firetruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $19.99
Visit the event page for more information.
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter with This n' That Creative Studio
A tea party, complete with story time, crafts and an Easter egg hunt, is on the agenda this Easter with This n' That Creative Studio. Later in the day in a separate event, kids will have the chance to make their own stick ponies (and get a surprise visit from a real pony!) and enjoy an egg hunt.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 for the tea party; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 for the pony event.
Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 7401 E. 22nd St.
Cost: The two events are separate. Admission is $15 per event. Advance tickets are required
Visit this event page for more information on the tea party event. Visit this event page for more information on the pony event.
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Check out local vendors and an Easter egg hunt!
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter at Our Play Place
This Easter event will include an egg hunt, an Easter-themed craft, snacks and playtime!
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter party with We Rock The Spectrum
Kids can enjoy an Easter party that features crafts, an egg hunt and, of course, the Easter Bunny.
When: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $25 per child
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter egg hunt with Sabino Road Baptist Church
Sabino Road Baptist Church says more than 7,000 eggs will be hidden for the community at this egg hunt! There will also be face painting, crafts and raffles.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Udall Park ramadas 7-9, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, preregister online
Visit the event page for more information.
Makers market at The Tuxon
A pop-up market is happening at The Tuxon this weekend, set to include local artists with prints, stickers, jewelry, clothing and more.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter Farmers Market's Anniversary
This farmers market at Mission Manor Park is celebrating its one-year anniversary with live music, face painting, jumping castles and more. These events will take place alongside the farmers market's local food vendors and artisans.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Mission Manor Park, 5900 S. 12th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring cash for vendors
Visit the event page for more information.
Learn about irises at the lavender farm
The Lavender Farm in Oracle is more than just lavender — irises are currently in bloom! This event will include a presentation and discussion on irises from longtime Oracle resident Gloria Mork. You'll also get lavender lemonade and lavender-cherry scones.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Tucson Baptist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt with face painting, jumping castles and family-friendly games.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16. Egg hunts are at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Reid Park ramadas 14-15, 900 S. Randolph Way
Cost: Free to attend, advanced registration is recommended
Visit the event page for more information.
Rabbit Hood at Unscrewed Theater
Watch an interactive Easter show for kids at Unscrewed Theater. Later in the day, Unscrewed Theater is hosting two other family-friendly improv events, Unscrewed Family Hour and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed.
When: Saturday, April 16. Rabbit Hood is 1 p.m.; the other two events are 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. You can also livestream the shows!
Cost: $5 for Rabbit Hood at 1 p.m.; $5 for Unscrewed Family Hour at 6 p.m.; $5-$8 for Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed at 7:30 p.m.
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter egg hunt at La Encantada
Bring your own basket and hunt for Easter eggs at La Encantada.
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Egg hunt times vary based on age group
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Bunny Bonanza in Sahuarita
Sahuarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services are hosting Bunny Bonanza, complete with an egg hunt, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny.
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 16. The egg hunt is at 10 a.m.
Where: Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tanna's Botannas Easter Event
Bring the whole family to an Easter event at Tanna's Botannas! The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance and taking photos with local kiddos. Don't forget to grab a savory snack while you're there.
When: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Free Easter Bunny photos will be from noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to purchase snacks
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the website for more information.
Story Time at Littlest Bookshop
The Littlest Bookshop is now hosting storytime for kids every Saturday. Check out all of the shop's newest books while you're there.
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Littlest Bookshop, 5011 E. Fifth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Celebrate National Anime Day
Celebrate National Anime Day with Spooky Shops and Otaku Nation. The event will include more than 20 vendors, food truck Takoyaki Balls and a cosplay contest.
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 17
Where: Otaku Nation, 2900 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.