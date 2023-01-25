It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return.

Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city.

What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor Food and Wine Festival, late-night skating at Skate Country, drag shows, community yard sales and more.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Old Tucson returns

It's happening! Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is ready to return to its roots, debuting "A Western Experience" on Jan. 26. There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Jan. 26 through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is back for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.

When: Some shows have already started, many shows go through mid-February

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-28

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Goth Nite

The Royal Room will be the site of this Friday's Queer Goth Nite, featuring drag performances, drink specials and a DJ spinning "goth club and dark dance jams."

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Public Opening: Cecilia Vicuña

MOCA Tucson is hosting an event in celebration of the opening of new exhibit "Cecilia Vicuña: Sonoran Quipu." At 7 p.m., Vicuña will lead attendees in a "participatory ritual and assembly to activate the Sonoran Quipu." Afterwards, there will be an opening reception with beer, food and music.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these two events, including cat trivia and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 for cat trivia; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 for cat bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Mission Garden is celebrating Lunar New Year in partnership with the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center. You'll have the chance to learn about the tradition of Lunar New Year, shop from a TCCC table of unique items, and check out demonstrations on Chinese calligraphy. There will also be a lion dance and a yo-yo demonstration.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Savor Food and Wine Festival

Walk through the Tucson Botanical Gardens while enjoying tastings from more than 50 Southern Arizona chefs, restaurants, wineries and breweries.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $100 for general admission, $150 for VIP. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

&gallery Anniversary Celebration

&gallery is hosting an anniversary celebration! It's a day of panels geared toward artists, touching on topics like monetizing your art, digital art 101, and self care. Afterwards, head to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. for a networking after party!

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 for the panels; 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 for the networking after party

Where: &gallery for the panels, 419 N. Fourth Ave.; Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "Wheel of Misfortune."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Native Nations Demonstrations & Craft Market

Head to the Presidio Museum to watch educational demonstrations and purchase crafts from Native American artists. There will also be storytelling, agricultural displays and popovers for sale.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Included with admission, which is $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Food Not Bombs Yard Sale

Food Not Bombs Tucson and Tucson Food Share are hosting a yard sale in support of their mutual-aid organization. Bring items to donate and shop from an array of inexpensive goodies.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29

Where: 2500 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Menlo Park Neighborhood Yard Sale

There's a yard sale happening in Menlo Park as a way to raise money for the west-side neighborhood. They're hoping to fundraise for traffic calming, trees and community events.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Congress Street and Melwood Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Chinese Vegetable Cooking Class

Mission Garden is hosting a Chinese veggie class in addition to its Lunar New Year celebration! In this class, you'll learn to cook Chinese vegetable dishes with the kinds of veggies that Mission Garden grows in its Chinese Garden plot.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same! This show will help raise money for two people in need.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Reading & Conversation: Cecilia Vicuña, Rosa Alcalá, and Daniel Borzutzky

Cecilia Vicuña has a new exhibit at MOCA Tucson, opening on Friday. The following day, Vicuña, Rosa Alcalá, and Daniel Borzutzky will present poetry readings followed by a discussion.

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Roadrunners "Star Wars" Night

Love hockey? Love "Star Wars"? It's "Star Wars" night at the Tucson Roadrunners game!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $16 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tours include Public Art and Murals, and Mansions of Main Avenue.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28 for Public Art and Murals; 10 a.m. to noon for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. for Public Art and Murals; Café a la C’art at 150 N. Main Ave. for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga in the Garden at The Lavender Manor

Bring a mat, towel or blanket and spend an hour doing yoga in the garden of The Lavender Manor. Purchase lavender goodies in the shop afterwards!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paws in Heels: Fundraising Drag Show

Head to Barrio Brewing Co. for the Paws in Heels drag show, a fundraiser for Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.

When: 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St.

Cost: $25. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle

Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike ride along The Loop! This is a no-drop ride, so if you start with them, you'll finish with them.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Plushies n' Stuffies Tea Party

This party at This n' That Creative Studio is all about plushies! Kids can pick a plush, stuff it with the studio's stuffing machine, then decorate a shirt for it. Afterwards, kids can sip tea all while decorating cupcakes.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

The Spirit of Haiku at Yume Japanese Gardens

Yume Japanese Gardens is hosting a "writing walk" surrounding the haiku, where you'll learn history, form and aesthetics of the poem.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20, limited space so reserve your spot in advance

Visit the event page for more information.