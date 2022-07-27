July is wrapping up and back-to-school season is in full swing. That means giveaways for backpacks and school supplies, plus a HUGE sale with clothes, toys and books for kids.

Also this weekend: Monsoon Madness plant sale at Tohono Chul, a meet-and-greet with Santa, free movie screenings, the chance to sing along to "The Greatest Showman" ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Just Between Friends Back-to-School Sale

Shop from more than 100,000 items for kids and babies at this consignment sale. Most items are used, or "gently loved," but you may be able to find new items too. Items include clothes, toys, books, games, room decor, sports equipment, electronics, maternity items, baby items and more.

When: General admission days are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

Where: Former Stein Mart, 4881 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Register for tickets online. Early access tickets are available for a cost.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider House are hosting an urban hike around downtown Tucson. Afterwards, hikers will receive a discount on their first round of cider!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider

Visit the event page for more information.

Spaghetti Club

For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room through August. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Madness Plant Sale

Bring home a new plant (or plants) at Tohono Chul's annual Monsoon Madness Plant Sale! Check out shrubs, succulents and cacti and learn plant care from the pros.

When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, July 29; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Party

Mr. Heads is celebrating the 1990s with a party dedicated to music from the decade.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: Mr. Heads, 513 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities. Before the bike ride, enjoy a 5:30 p.m. parking lot party with aguas frescas and fruit cups from ViriViri BombBomb.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie night at BlackRock Brewers

Watch "Counting Bullets" alongside John Marrs, who is one of the writers and stars of the movie. Food truck Dre's Seafood will be there!

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: BlackRock Brewers, 1664 S. Research Loop

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio most Fridays. This weekend, "Wild at Heart" is playing.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Badges and Backpacks giveaway

For its eighth year, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting a Badges and Backpacks event. Thanks to Banner and Aetna, backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to the first 3,000 K-12 kids who attend the event. The child must be present or the parent will need to show a birth certificate. Additionally, there will be a health fair courtesy of El Rio Health, providing dental, vision and hearing screenings. The Pima County Health Department will have a vaccination clinic.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa in July

Apparently Santa's favorite vacation spot is Tucson. This Saturday, you can meet with Santa at Bookmans for a storytime and craft.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along

Fans of "The Greatest Showman" can head to Fox Tucson Theatre for a sing-along version of the movie with on-screen lyrics.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7.50-$10

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest 2022

Check out free family-friendly films, along with games, interactive activities and giveaways. The movies this weekend are "The Secret of NIMH" and 2019's "The Lion King."

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Films begin at 10 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Costume Party at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter

The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter is ending its kitten monsoon, a July kitten adoption event, with a costume party. Dress as your favorite hero, villain or princess, and play games, get a cupcake from Cakes for Causes, and meet Mulan and Princess Anna. Don't forget about the kitten adoption discounts!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Mulan will be at the party 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Princess Anna will be there 1-3 p.m.

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Night at Casa Marana

Head to Casa Marana for a night celebrating the 1990s. Dress in your best '90s outfit, enjoy '90s-themed drinks and play games from the '90s.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 30

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas in July

Think back to the cooler winter days at this event with Dillinger Brewing Company. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater while listening to songs about winter and snow — all while enjoying a cold drink.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Market

A summer market will take place at Caps & Corks with at least seven local makers of items such as stickers, pastries, body scrubs and jewelry.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting this improvised game show with contestants Jennifer Mead and Dustin Curtis. Drinks and snacks will also be available.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Luau at the Winery

Head to this luau at AZ Hops and Vines, where there will be roasted pig, dancers, live music, a Hawaiian shirt contest and wine slushes.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. A dance party takes place 5-10 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Back-to-school Bash and Car Show

Anita's Street Market is hosting its 10th annual back-to-school bash and car show. While supplies last, there will be backpacks and school supplies for kids ages 5-18 (who must be present at the event), plus haircuts, music, food trucks, games, raffles, a car show and other resources. Anita's will be accepting donations of school supplies until July 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: Pascua Yaqui Tribe Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Back-to-School Drive at Ascension Studio

Head to this back-to-school event for a school supplies giveaway and free haircuts from Ascension Studio. Nopalinda will also be there serving up pay-what-you-can carne asada nachos. Proceeds will go to a family in need.

When: 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: Ascension Studio, 3100 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, direct message @ascensionstudio_ on Instagram if interested in a haircut.

Visit the event page for more information.

Back-to-school Drive at Tanna's Botannas

Snack shop Tanna's Botannas is hosting a back-to-school drive complete with a jumping castle, DJ, backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. The shop is accepting donations through July 30.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for snacks

Visit the event page for more information.

Disney Icons Series

Catch screenings of 1977's "The Rescuers" and 1990's "The Rescuers Down Under" at Casa Video and Film Bar. Food truck Reservation Sensation will be there!

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Meyer Avenue Cafe this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: Meyer Avenue Cafe, 353 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fine Wines for Felines

Enjoy a flight of three Arizona wines, plus hors’ d’oeuvres. Half of the proceeds will benefit the cats at Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Bingo

Surround yourself with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge — while playing bingo!

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14, reservations are required.

Visit the event page for more information.