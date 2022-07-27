July is wrapping up and back-to-school season is in full swing. That means giveaways for backpacks and school supplies, plus a HUGE sale with clothes, toys and books for kids.
Also this weekend: Monsoon Madness plant sale at Tohono Chul, a meet-and-greet with Santa, free movie screenings, the chance to sing along to "The Greatest Showman" ... and MORE.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!
Just Between Friends Back-to-School Sale
Shop from more than 100,000 items for kids and babies at this consignment sale. Most items are used, or "gently loved," but you may be able to find new items too. Items include clothes, toys, books, games, room decor, sports equipment, electronics, maternity items, baby items and more.
When: General admission days are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Where: Former Stein Mart, 4881 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Register for tickets online. Early access tickets are available for a cost.
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker
Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider House are hosting an urban hike around downtown Tucson. Afterwards, hikers will receive a discount on their first round of cider!
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider
Visit the event page for more information.
Spaghetti Club
For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room through August. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.
When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Monsoon Madness Plant Sale
Bring home a new plant (or plants) at Tohono Chul's annual Monsoon Madness Plant Sale! Check out shrubs, succulents and cacti and learn plant care from the pros.
When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, July 29; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
'90s Party
Mr. Heads is celebrating the 1990s with a party dedicated to music from the decade.
When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: Mr. Heads, 513 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities. Before the bike ride, enjoy a 5:30 p.m. parking lot party with aguas frescas and fruit cups from ViriViri BombBomb.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Movie night at BlackRock Brewers
Watch "Counting Bullets" alongside John Marrs, who is one of the writers and stars of the movie. Food truck Dre's Seafood will be there!
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: BlackRock Brewers, 1664 S. Research Loop
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies with Nightjar
Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio most Fridays. This weekend, "Wild at Heart" is playing.
When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available
Visit the event page for more information.
Badges and Backpacks giveaway
For its eighth year, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting a Badges and Backpacks event. Thanks to Banner and Aetna, backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to the first 3,000 K-12 kids who attend the event. The child must be present or the parent will need to show a birth certificate. Additionally, there will be a health fair courtesy of El Rio Health, providing dental, vision and hearing screenings. The Pima County Health Department will have a vaccination clinic.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Santa in July
Apparently Santa's favorite vacation spot is Tucson. This Saturday, you can meet with Santa at Bookmans for a storytime and craft.
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along
Fans of "The Greatest Showman" can head to Fox Tucson Theatre for a sing-along version of the movie with on-screen lyrics.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $7.50-$10
Visit the event page for more information.
Loft Kids Fest 2022
Check out free family-friendly films, along with games, interactive activities and giveaways. The movies this weekend are "The Secret of NIMH" and 2019's "The Lion King."
When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Films begin at 10 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12
Visit the event page for more information.
Guided look at the night sky
Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Costume Party at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter is ending its kitten monsoon, a July kitten adoption event, with a costume party. Dress as your favorite hero, villain or princess, and play games, get a cupcake from Cakes for Causes, and meet Mulan and Princess Anna. Don't forget about the kitten adoption discounts!
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Mulan will be at the party 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Princess Anna will be there 1-3 p.m.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
'90s Night at Casa Marana
Head to Casa Marana for a night celebrating the 1990s. Dress in your best '90s outfit, enjoy '90s-themed drinks and play games from the '90s.
When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 30
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Christmas in July
Think back to the cooler winter days at this event with Dillinger Brewing Company. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater while listening to songs about winter and snow — all while enjoying a cold drink.
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Market
A summer market will take place at Caps & Corks with at least seven local makers of items such as stickers, pastries, body scrubs and jewelry.
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
The Game Show Show
Tucson Improv Movement is hosting this improvised game show with contestants Jennifer Mead and Dustin Curtis. Drinks and snacks will also be available.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $7
Visit the event page for more information.
Luau at the Winery
Head to this luau at AZ Hops and Vines, where there will be roasted pig, dancers, live music, a Hawaiian shirt contest and wine slushes.
When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. A dance party takes place 5-10 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Back-to-school Bash and Car Show
Anita's Street Market is hosting its 10th annual back-to-school bash and car show. While supplies last, there will be backpacks and school supplies for kids ages 5-18 (who must be present at the event), plus haircuts, music, food trucks, games, raffles, a car show and other resources. Anita's will be accepting donations of school supplies until July 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Pascua Yaqui Tribe Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Back-to-School Drive at Ascension Studio
Head to this back-to-school event for a school supplies giveaway and free haircuts from Ascension Studio. Nopalinda will also be there serving up pay-what-you-can carne asada nachos. Proceeds will go to a family in need.
When: 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Ascension Studio, 3100 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, direct message @ascensionstudio_ on Instagram if interested in a haircut.
Visit the event page for more information.
Back-to-school Drive at Tanna's Botannas
Snack shop Tanna's Botannas is hosting a back-to-school drive complete with a jumping castle, DJ, backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. The shop is accepting donations through July 30.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for snacks
Visit the event page for more information.
Disney Icons Series
Catch screenings of 1977's "The Rescuers" and 1990's "The Rescuers Down Under" at Casa Video and Film Bar. Food truck Reservation Sensation will be there!
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Pop-up Flower Bar
Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Meyer Avenue Cafe this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Meyer Avenue Cafe, 353 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.
Visit the event page for more information.
Fine Wines for Felines
Enjoy a flight of three Arizona wines, plus hors’ d’oeuvres. Half of the proceeds will benefit the cats at Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter.
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat Bingo
Surround yourself with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge — while playing bingo!
When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $14, reservations are required.
Visit the event page for more information.