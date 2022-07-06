Triple-digit temperatures are back in the forecast, but don't let the heat ruin your weekend.

Check out a vintage market, free family-friendly movies, the anniversaries of two beer hubs, "Stranger Things" laser shows, a basketball clinic with Sam Thomas, 2nd Saturdays downtown and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out!

Free First Thursday

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art on the first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities that "explore the dichotomy of how one sees themselves and how others see you," plus music and a cash bar serving beer, wine and vegan desserts. You can also purchase an aura photo reading!

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish admission, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Shop antiques and vintage items at this four-day market.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 8-10.

Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in the Park

Check out movies in the park, thanks to Cox Communications. In addition to this weekend's showing of "Jungle Cruise," enjoy performances, games, prizes and food trucks before the movie starts.

When: 6 p.m. for activities. The movie begins 7:45 p.m. Friday, July 8.

Where: George DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least six different food trucks. There will also be vendors selling crafts, jewelry and handmade decor.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 8

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Surround yourself with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge's cat-themed events in July, including trivia and yoga this weekend. Trivia is for adults only!

When: Trivia is 7 p.m. Friday, July 8. Yoga is 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Trivia is $15. Yoga is $18.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest 2022

Check out free family-friendly films, along with games, interactive activities and giveaways, through July. Among the upcoming movies: "The Addams Family" and "Panda! Go Panda!"

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Films begin at 10 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sam Thomas Hoop Group: Exclusive Youth Basketball Clinic

Former Arizona Wildcat Sam Thomas will be at the Tucson J this Saturday for a three-hour youth basketball clinic that will include warm-ups, drill stations, a Q&A session and scrimmage games led by Thomas herself.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9 for kids ages 6-10. 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 9 for kids ages 11-14.

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $40, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

1912 Brewing's 7th Anniversary

1912 Brewing Co. is turning seven! Their anniversary party will feature Latin-inspired brews, food from Daniela's Cooking and The Blacktop Grill, and a special treat from Chef Travis Peters of The Parish and The Delta.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tap & Bottle's Anniversary

Tap & Bottle's downtown location is celebrating its nine-year anniversary this year and the north-side location is celebrating its five-year anniversary! Tap & Bottle is hosting a party downtown to celebrate, complete with beer, live music, vinyl from Wooden Tooth Records, and food truck Black Market BBQ.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Tap & Bottle downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Dive-in Movie

Catch a showing of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" poolside at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center. The slide, splash pad and diving boards will be open!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten shower

You've heard of baby showers, but what about kitten showers? Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter is expecting kittens! From July 5-30, the shelter is having a "kitten monsoon," featuring adoption discounts. On Saturday, there will be a kitten shower and kick-off party. If you purchase a kitty gift from their Amazon wishlist, you get a free raffle ticket! There will be family-friendly games and treats available to purchase.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during these events.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers free admission. This month, Groundworks will be there!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend, check out the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

For three nights in July, volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. Floor Polish is hosting Bachata Social Dance Night, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around modern muscle cars, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Opening reception at Artists & Makers Studios

A new exhibit has opened at Artists & Makers Studios in Oro Valley, featuring the art of painters Fatima Olea and Sandra Perez-Leon. The exhibit runs until Aug. 26, but the opening reception takes place July 9.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Artists & Makers Studios, 11061 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Literacy Celebration

This kid-friendly event, recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, will include hands-on literacy and desert activities, the animated short movie "The Gruffalo," story times, and a sing-and-dance-along. The event is a celebration of literacy, as well as a remembrance of the late Byrd Baylor.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. This Sunday, check out a sculpture scavenger hunt and art-making activities. Limited tickets are available.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Art-making activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish admission, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Vendor Pop-up

Support local vendors at Tanna's Botannas, a food truck known for its spicy candies and other concoctions. Vendors will be selling items such as jewelry, vintage clothes, tumblers, pastries and more.

When: 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Meyer Avenue Cafe this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: Meyer Avenue Cafe, 353 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.