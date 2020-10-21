This list of things to do is organized by virtual events, open-air events, drive-in and drive-thrus, so scroll down to see the many things happening in and around Tucson this weekend.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Palo Verde Park Online Art Marketplace
Palo Verde Park Neighborhood is holding an online art auction and fundraiser this weekend. This fun event goes live on Oct. 24, but you can start browsing some of the great pieces available by visiting the auction site. This online art auction is designed to raise funds for street perimeter signage and park infrastructure improvements for the neighborhood.
When: Saturday-Monday, Oct. 24-26
Cost: You can browse online for free, but be prepared to bid on pieces that catch your eye.
Visit the Palo Verde Park Neighborhood Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself Virtual Performance
Don't miss a free virtual performance on Facebook Live by Mariachi Herencia de Cuco Del Cid. If you miss it, you can also view the performance at a later time on Tucson Meet Yourself's YouTube page.
When: Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Mariachi Herencia de Cuco Del Cid's Facebook event page for more information.
UArizona SBS Downtown Lecture Series is back with new stories to tell (Sponsored)
UArizona SBS Downtown Lecture Series returns to explore the Power of Women examined through the themes of fairy tales, gender-based violence, Latinas in politics and African American women's language. The final event is an interview with Yalitza Aparicio, the first Indigenous woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 2018 Mexican drama Roma.
Visit the website to learn more and register.
Online Painting Night: Disney Villains
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvases are available for purchase.
When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free Facebook Live class, $15-$30 supply kits available for purchase
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Tucson Pride Festival
The Tucson Pride Festival has gone virtual! The festival will feature a variety of partnerships with nonprofit organizations, performances, panels and highlights from our local LGBTQ history. This all-day virtual event will be hosted by Lucinda Holliday and Justin Deeper-Love.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 9 p.m.
Visit Tucson Pride's website for more information.
"Boo" pops with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Grab your little chefs and take a virtual cooking class with the staff of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation. Kids will learn how to make fun banana ghosts from home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
La Calavera Catrina: New exhibit at Tucson Botanical Gardens (Sponsored)
Experience the rich history and iconography of La Calavera Catrina, an exhibition of joyful large-scale skeleton sculptures by Ricardo Soltero.
This exhibit, organized by the Denver Botanic Garden, features the work of Los Angeles-based artist Soltero (b. 1962, Nayarit, Mexico) and his 8- 9-foot tall creations are one of Día de los Muertos most recognizable figures.
When: Sept. 17 through Nov. 29. Special evening hours begin Sept. 17. A timed ticketing admission process helps manage the number of guests in the Garden at any given time to keep guests safe and healthy.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Visit the Tucson Botanical Garden website for tickets
Died Laughing: A Virtual Halloween Comedy Showcase
Watch your favorite dead comedians do their sets from beyond the grave in this virtual Halloween event. Mitch Hedberg (Roxy Merari) and George Carlin (Amber Frame) will be hosting this undead performance with your favorite Surly Wench performers.
When: Monday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Surly Wench Pub Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air events 😷
Clydesdale Rides at Brian and Kelly's Pumpkins
Clydesdale rides return to to Brian and Kelly's Pumpkins. Stop in for a visit, a ride and don't forget to shop around for plump pumpkins and tasty Hatch chiles.
Where: Brian and Kelly's Pumpkins, Christmas Trees & Farmers Market, 5010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 4-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Brian & Kelly's Pumpkins, Christmas Trees & Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.
Creator's Downtown Market
Take a cruise downtown for some open-air shopping fun at the Creator's Market downtown. Shop with more than 18 local vendors selling custom bags, vintage, trinkets, art and some quirky stuff too!
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some shopping
Visit The Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Silverbell Nursery Spooktacular
Have some festive fun at the Silverbell Nursery with food trucks, live music, plant specials, tarot card reading, candy station for kiddos and more! Costumes are encouraged and face masks are required.
Where: 2730 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 24. 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Silverbell Nursery & Co Facebook event page for more information.
Spirit Guardian Workshop with Flam Chen
Learn to make cellophane spirit guardians (illuminated ancestors) that are typically seen at the All Souls Procession. This workshop will offer basic guidance on making the cellophane forms with suggestions on different gestures. Please remember to bring all the supplies from home you will need to create your spirit guardian. There will be limited mannequins and materials available during the workshop.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, limited materials will be available
Visit Flam Chen's Facebook event page for more information.
Costumes and Critters at Reid Park Zoo
Bring the kids in their costumes to prowl around the zoo for some safe and physically-distanced Halloween fun at the Reid Park Zoo.
This year’s Halloween event has been reimagined with health and safety in mind. The number of guests in the zoo is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. All guests over 5 are required to wear a face mask.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When:
Evenings: Oct. 23-25, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Daytime: Oct. 22-31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10.50 ages 15 and up, $6.50 ages 2-15
Visit the Reid Park Zoo Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-up Playground Jam Session at Tangerine Sky
Listen to some up-beat music with Marana Parks and Recreation at this pop-up playground event. Enjoy the park and playground with tunes and on-site activities. Peanut butter or jelly donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are greatly appreciated during this event.
Where: Tangerine Sky Community Park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, drop-off a peanut butter or jelly donation to receive a fun prize
Visit Marana Parks & Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Fall time at the farm means pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze, sunflowers and fall weather! Explore the corn maze with NEW social distancing bubbles, take a hayride and go picking for the most colorful or wartiest pumpkins this month at Apple Annie's.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox, Arizona.
When: Daily, through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and activities
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Amber and Friends Acoustic Trio at Monterey Court
Listen to folk, rock, roots and sweet harmonies with Amber Norgaard and Friends trio at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a physically-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Terror in the Corn in Marana
Terror In The Corn is back; now in Marana. Visit the haunted corn field that will scare your pants off. Roam through three haunts and enjoy food vendors, a beer garden, pumpkins for purchase and a zombie paintball shootout.
Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana
When: Every Friday and Saturday in October plus two Thursdays: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $25-$35
Visit the Tucson Terror in the Corn website for more information and all the participating restaurants.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza will be restarting Saturday and Sunday markets on Sept. 20, just in time for fall. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Marana Pumpkin Patch
Grab your phone and don't miss the chance to visit The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Marana Pumpkin Patch this weekend.
Where: 14901 N. Wentz Road in Marana
When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Morning and Evening Rooftop Yoga
Yoga Oasis has a new fall schedule, offering classes in the mornings and evenings at Westward Look Resort. Enjoy the cool breeze and scenic views on the roof. Remember to bring your own mat and water. Face masks are required when entering and exiting this class.
Where: Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information and the new fall schedule.
Tucson Eat Yourself: Food-to-go at 3 pop-up locations
It wouldn’t be Tucson Meet Yourself without the food! Don't miss all the tasty food-to-go from your favorite TMY food vendors. All you have to do is show up to order, pay and take your yummy food home. While you wait, watch TMY performers share cultural expressions in music and dance on large LED screens in special performances. Masks are required.
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food.
Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself Lit Up: Traditional artists projected on public walls
Watch video projections of traditional dancers and manual artists doing what they do best: moving and making. Enjoy Japanese traditional dancers, Polish folk dancing, Henna artists and more fun projections on public walls around Tucson.
Where:
Aloft Hotel, Campbell and Speedway
Tucson City Court, Toole and Sixth Ave.
Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself Facebook event page for more information.
All Souls Procession 2020 Mausoleum
Walk, drive or bike to the All Souls Mausoleum. This is an open-air space for prayers, mementos and photos. You can drop off burnable items to be placed in the urn for the ceremony happening Nov. 8 or submit photos to be shown in the Ancestor’s Project slideshow to be played through the livestream ceremony. The Mausoleum will be located behind the MSA Annex festival grounds on Calle de Los Higos.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall and shop with 30-40 vendors selling fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and art from Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour
This tour covers 2.5 miles through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Masks and social distancing are required. The guide will use a microphone to support social distancing.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival
Stroll and shop along the majestic garden courtyard of La Encantada for fine art, artists and breathtaking mountain views. This limited capacity event brings the region's finest artists in touch with the community to display and sell their handcrafted work, along the scenic walkways throughout the La Encantada Shopping Center.
Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the SACCA website for more information.
Vail Fest
It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-friendly events like go-kart races, a petting zoo, silent auction items, ten food trucks, cow pie bingo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoes and a drive-in movie to top off this festive event.
Where: Tucson Speedway, 11955 S. Harrison Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 8 p.m.
Visit the Vail Fest website for more information.
Live Patio Music at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden
Sit back and relax in a beautiful outdoor, physically-distanced patio while sipping on wine or beer at Three Canyon Beer and Wine. After 7 will be performing their upbeat tunes with awesome covers and all your favorites.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Kokedama Outdoor Workshop at Green Things
Join Green Things for some mossy fun and create your very own Kokedama to add to your home.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: No cover charge for this workshop, just the cost of materials to create your mossy ball. You must reserve a spot in advance.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Drive-thru Rollin' Haunt
City of Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a drive-thru Rollin' Haunt event this weekend at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds with lots of Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and spooky photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will receive a candy bag. All participants must remain in their vehicles at all times and be alert for the safety of all staff and other participants.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Trunk or Treat Drive Thru
Dress-up for some mobile trick-or-treating! Drive-thru entertainment, a pumpkin giveaway, an enchanted forest and decorated trunks with candy bag giveaways. Vehicles will be directed along a route passing through the Town Hall Complex. Attendees will be able to dial-up spooky tunes in their car radios with instructions for that provided at the start of the route.
Where: Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 360 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival
This year this church festival will have drive-thru trunk-or-treat and a drive-in-movie with free food. The drive-thru trunk-or-treat will be from 5-5:45 p.m. The drive-in movie, "Hotel Transylvania" will begin at 6 p.m. in the gym parking lot and tasty food and drink items will be delivered to your car.
Where: Resurrection Church, 11575 N. First Ave.
When: Friday, Oct. 23, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Resurrection Church Facebook event page for more information.
Trunk or Treat: Drive Thru Edition
Don't leave your car to go trick-or-treating, drive-thru instead! Drive along all the creative trunks, amazing costumes and candy at New Life Bible Fellowship this weekend.
Where: New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit New Life Children Facebook event page for more information.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Watch Jack and the monsters of Halloweentown take over Christmas at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.