This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air events 😷
Troubadour Thursdays Downtown Patio Tour
The Fox Tucson Theatre and Downtown Tucson Partnership are kicking off a free weekly event showcasing Tucson's best musicians from a variety of genres performing 15-20 minute sets at seven restaurant patios. The tour starts at the Fox and will make stops at Charro Steak & Del Rey, Hub, Batch, Ten55 Brewing, Senae Thai Bistro, La Chingada Cocina Mexicana and 47 Scott. Performances are free, but reservations at restaurants are suggested to enjoy dinner with the show. The Kiko Jácome Duo, featuring Kiko and Ernie Mendoza are this week's featured performers.
Where: The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., and other downtown patios
When: Thursday, April 1, 5:30-8 p.m.
Visit the Fox Tucson Theatre's website for more information.
Salvador Duran at Cup Cafe
Tucson favorite, Salvador Duran will serenade guests on the Cup Cafe plaza.
When: Thursday, April 1, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Camp Log On with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (Sponsored)
Camp Log On keeps girls connected to the camping spirit, by facilitating connections, and being a safe and fun space for girls to share a collective camping experience online.
Each week girls receive a virtual camp care package mailed directly to their door. Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona staff guide girls through Zoom activities, morning check-ins, daily how-to videos and more.
Registration opens now. Register online at girlscoutssoaz.org/camplogon
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, April 1, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Little House of Funk Trio Patio Concert
Connie Brannock, Ed DeLucia and Troy Martin perform funky music on the patio at the foothills location of Caffe Torino.
Where: Caffe Torino in the Foothills, 5605 E. River Road
When: Thursday, April 1, 5-8 p.m.
Visit the Little House of Funk Facebook event page for more information.
Now enrolling infants through Pre-K for 2021-2022! (Sponsored)
The J’s early childhood education program provides a safe, nurturing community in a developmentally-appropriate environment where children learn to socialize, develop positive feelings about themselves and enjoy new, creative and challenging experiences. Infant, toddler and preschool programs encourage children to be happy and healthy by modeling respect, caring, compassion and cooperation.
Virtual tours are available now and applications for the upcoming school year are on the JCC website. The new school year begins in August.
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, April 2, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Friday Night Live Music and Art
Tonight's Sunshine and Malcolm June will perform live at this brand new, family-friendly monthly drive-in event at the Foothills Mall.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Friday, April 2, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $20 minimum suggested donation per car.
Visit the Foothills Mall Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, April 2, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Zona Libre Live Outdoor Concert
Sit back and relax with a cold brew with friends at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ. Zona Libre will be playing live outside in the Biergarten.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, April 2, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5, reservations required
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee
Check out classic and exotic cars during this casual meet up of car enthusiasts. Free coffee is provided.
Where: Crown Concepts, 3930 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, April 3, 7-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crown Concepts Facebook event page for more information.
Febbo Fuentes Outdoor Performance
Songwriters Mark Anthony Febbo and Oscar Fuentes will perform bilingual, original songs and covers in a variety of genres. Bring a chair if you'd like to sit while listening.
Where: RendezVous Urban Flats plaza on the southwest corner of the building, 20 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, April 3, 4-6 p.m.
Visit the RendezVous Urban Flats Facebook event page for more information.
Goat Yoga in the Park
"Go at" your own pace in this outdoor yoga class that combines stretches, relaxation and goat cuddles. Advance registration is required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the G.O.T. Yoga website for more information and to sign up.
Succulent Bowl Workshop
Learn how to create your own succulent bowl at this outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.
Cost: $5, plus costs of materials. Advance registration required by calling 520-299-9471.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
General Tchefary at Monterey Court
Hear African reggae roots music from General Tchefary and Jaliya.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, April 3, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $5. Reservations available.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
First Sunday Antique Vintage Fair
Shop for unique finds from more than 15 vendors. Plus enjoy food trucks, a bar and family entertainment.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, April 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Retro Game Show Night
Hotel Congress' popular game show event returns to the outdoor plaza stage. Join host Chatty Kathee and celebrity guests Fulta Burstyn, Sister Shalom and Swish Manly for a comedy show inspired by television game shows.
Where: Hotel Congress plaza, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, April 4, 8-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person.
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Eastside Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, April 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit the Eastside Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Sunday Patio Music: Golden Boots
Golden Boots performs "alt-alt-country and crumbly-western" instrumental music on the cozy patio at The Coronet.
Where: The Coronet, 198 W. Cushing Street
When: Sunday, April 4, 6-8 p.m.
Visit The Coronet website for more information.
Sunday Brunch at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and enjoy brunch and mimosas while listening to music from DJ Herm.
When: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Meet me at Maynard's Returns
After a year-long hiatus, the popular in-person Meet me at Maynard's walk/run through downtown Tucson will resume in April. The walk starts at Hotel Congress where participants gather and then set out for a 2, 3 or 4-mile route through downtown and surrounding neighborhoods ending back at the hotel. Area restaurants and businesses will also offer discounts and special offers to participants.
Meet me at Maynard's has a new online check-in system which can be accessed from mobile phones or home computers starting at 3 p.m. on Mondays at www.meetmeatmaynards.com and participants can earn rewards for reaching certain milestones. Face masks are required when gathering at Hotel Congress and are recommended along the route. Be sure to bring your own water.
When: Monday, April 5, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress courtyard, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free
Visit the Meet me at Maynard's website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Baskets & Bunnies Grab 'n Go Bag
Drive up and grab a bag full of fun activities for kids ages 3-7 from Tucson Parks and Recreation. Activity bags are first-come, first-serve for the first 50 kids. Children do not need to be present.
Where: Randolf Recreation Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way, Building 2
When: Thursday, April 1, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
"Buccaneers of the Caribbean" Outdoor Musical
Set sail on the high seas with the cast of the Gaslight Theatre in this comedic musical that follows the colorful crew of the Esmerelda on their search for hidden treasure. Choose from outdoor festival seating or enjoy the show from your car.
Where: The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway
When: Performances run from April 4 through June 6 on select dates.
Cost: $16 per person for festival seating; $40 per car
Visit the Gaslight Theatre website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Wonder Woman: 1984"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Wonder Woman 1984" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
In the Kitchen with Chef Devon Sanner
Chef Devon Sanner, co-owner of the forthcoming restaurant Zio Peppe, will lead viewers through the preparation of some of his signature dishes like lasagne sonorense, masa polenta and cavolo alla Tucsona.
When: Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Arizona Arts Live website for more information and the link to view the event.
Knife Skills Online Cooking Class
Join The Garden Kitchen online for a hands-on interactive cooking class. Make a delicious stir fry while learning basic knife skills including how to mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne.
When: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m.
Cost: $40 per screen. Add-on supplies for $15.
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Pima Dance Ensemble Mini-Concert Series
Three Pima Dance Ensemble students are producing their own mini performances filmed at different locations throughout the city including parks and mural sites. The first concert by dancer Kashja Ilers debuts online this weekend.
When: Friday, April 2, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations for the dance department are accepted.
View the mini-concert online on the Pima Foundation Website and the Pima Arts YouTube channel.
Baby Animals Watercolor Class
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided workshop to paint a baby sloth, raccoon or bunny wearing a floral crown or bowtie on Facebook Live.
When: Saturday, April 3, 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Ready, Set, Rec! Mobile activities
Tucson Parks and Recreation's six mobile vans are visiting parks throughout the city filled with supplies for coloring, playing with bubbles and field activities to make your next park visit extra fun.
When: Thursday, April 1 through Sunday, April 4
Where: Various City of Tucson parks. View the schedule here.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Ready, Set, School!
Kids ages 4 to 5 can build school-ready skills through stories, songs and interactive learning activities. Parents and caregivers can learn practical ideas to help their children become successful learners.
When: Thursday, April 1, 10–10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Public Library Facebook event page for more information.
Meet Me at the Park: Teen Fitness Class
Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for an outdoor fitness class designed to help kids ages 12-17 get moving and stay healthy. Class is limited to the first 10 participants. Bring a water bottle
Where: Catalina Park, 941 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 3, 1-1:45 p.m
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Easter EGG-stravaganza at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Kids can take socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny and get Easter candy.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, April 3, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Visit the Tanque Verde Swap Meet Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Eggstravaganza
Kids can see the Easter Bunny, receive goodies and Easter eggs filled with candy at the drive-thru Eggstravaganza event hosted by Oro Valley Parks and Recreation.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.
When: Saturday, April 3 with timed slots from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is free, but advance registration is required at PlayOV.com, select "special events" and choose a time slot. Be sure to print or save a photo of your ticket to present at the event. Only one registration is required per vehicle.
Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Bunny Bonanza
Families can take socially-distanced photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in crafts and activities at Sahuarita's Bunny Bonanza.
When: Saturday, April 3. There are three 30-minute time slots starting at 9 a.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas.
Advance registration is required and is $5 per household. Register on the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation website.