This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. A nightly curfew will be in effect within the City of Tucson from 10 p.m. until 5 p.m. through the morning of Dec. 23.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Manual Cinema: A Christmas Carol
Manual Cinema broadcasts holiday cheer directly to your home with this world premiere of a special live-streamed adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." Watch hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures and silhouettes live as they come together to tell an imaginative reinvention of this holiday classic.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 11-13. Different showtimes are available each day.
Visit the Arizona Arts Live formerly UA Presents Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy Parish and the Old Town String Band virtual concert
Enjoy some classic country and old-time music with Freddy Parish and the Old Town String Band! This virtual event can be viewed on YouTube and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spend winter break at the J! (Sponsored)
Winter Camp J provides parents with childcare while school is out of session and gives kids in grades K-5 a safe, fun place to play during the holiday season. With COVID protocols in place for everyone’s safety, Winter Camp J will be doing all kinds of winter activities, including art, ultimate Frisbee, STEM games and more!
Winter Camp 2020 will run Monday-Thursday, Dec. 21-24 and 28-31. Camp hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No camp on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
Greek Themed Zoom Class: Baklava
Opa! Learn how to combine phyllo, nuts and honey to make a tasty treat this holiday season. Flying Aprons will take you step-by-step, layer-by-layer to help you make the most incredible baklava.
When: Friday, Dec. 11, 5:30–7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Fying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
Grinch Wine Glass Painting with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits are available for purchase.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m.
Cost: $25, includes a kit with paint, brushes and two wine glasses.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Give United: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona (Sponsored)
Big Challenges call for Big Solutions. Now More Than Ever, GIVE BIG. GIVE UNITED.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
8th Annual Drive-thru Live Nativity
Cruise by and enjoy Redeemer's annual live nativity scene this weekend.
Where: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 11-12, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to cruise by the display
Visit the Redeemer Lutheran Church Facebook event page for more information.
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Sing-along Drive-in
Dance, sing and rock n’ roll! Join Michael Martinez and Amanda Gremel for the Live Theatre Workshop (LTW) annual Christmas show. This outdoor drive-in show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own car or you can wear face mask and sit in lawn chairs in front of your vehicle.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 11-20. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Cost: $30-$45 per vehicle
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Drive-thru Holiday Lights Parade
The winter holidays will be celebrated a little differently this year. Families will have the opportunity to experience the holiday festival, safely in your vehicle as a drive-thru experience. Enjoy a the soft glow of the holiday lights, visual entertainment, dazzling ice sculptures and reverse parade, where the displays are stationery and you drive through.
Where: Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona hosts weekly drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Outdoor Concert at MSA Annex
Join the MSA Annex for a small socially-distanced outdoor concert with Oliver Ray featuring Grant Beyschau and Adan Roberto Martinez Kee.
Where: 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m. Westbound will also offer whiskey tastings from 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted for the concert.
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
El Grupo Bike Swap
Do you miss the GABA bike swap? El Grupo is offering a limited-capacity and outdoor Bike Swap this Dec. 13 at their clubhouse location. At this event you can sell some of your unused stuff or find that magic bike part you've been searching for.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 610 N. Ninth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit El Grupo Youth Cycling's Facebook event page for more information.
Painted Hills Hike
Take a break from the holidays and go on a hike! Remember to bring water, wear some comfy clothes and get ready for some fun trails and scenic views. Face masks and social distancing are required for this event.
Where: Painted Hills Trailhead, 3590 W. Anklam Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 9-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Registration required, limited spots available
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson website for more information. Limited spots are available.
Bryan Dean Trio at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Poinsettia Fundraiser Shopping at Green Things
Shop for the perfect poinsettia at Green Things Nursery and support local non-profits at the same time. The nursery has partnered with several Tucson organizations and will give back a percentage of poinsettia purchases to support their work. Visit the Green Things Facebook page to see all the participating organizations and print out a coupon for the one you wish to support with your purchase.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Visit the Green Things Facebook page for more information.
Sculpture Garden and Fine Art Gallery Walk-Through
The Sculpture Garden at the Tucson J features art from established and emerging artists. Stroll through the Garden and Fine Art Gallery exhibit featuring works by artist Curt Brill. Capacity is limited to 35 people per hour to allow for social distancing. Entry times are 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 9-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Jewish Community Center website for more information and to sign up.
Blues BBQ with Connie Brannock's Little House Of Funk
Stop by Hotel Congress to listen to the latest beats and tunes from Connie's Little House of Funk. Limited capacity, no dancing and spaced seating. Tickets available at the door.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Miracle on Congress Street
This magical holiday pop-up event returns this time at Playground Bar and Lounge for believers of all ages. Santa will be waving from the rooftop and you can drop off a letter in the mailbox set up outside in front of the Tucson Together mural. Plus, don't miss the holly jolly elves handing out free kid-size peppermint ice cream scoops.
When: Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 19. Santa appears from 4-6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon-4 p.m. on Sundays.
Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.
Visit the Miracle on Congress St. Facebook page for more information.
ZooLights 2020: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa and warm up your hands as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with the sights and sounds of the season at this Tucson holiday tradition.
When: Daily Dec. 9-30, with timed admission at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$11, Zoo members get $3 off admission.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Desert Nights Downtown Lights
Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 150 street trees tightly wrapped with lights and dozens of decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson.
When: Nightly through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
Outdoor Pop-up Market at Pop Cycle
Shop several local makers and artists and get a start on your holiday shopping at this outdoor pop-up market.
Where: Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Pop Cycle Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Brings Holiday Gift Market
Brings Holiday Gift Market is a outdoor shopping event with more than 10 vendors. Shop for holiday handcrafted arts, vintage pieces and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: Brings Cafe, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: Tucson Mall parking lot, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
In-Person and Virtual Tucson Run Run Rudolph
Help Rudolph and the gang get ready for Santa and the big night with a half marathon, quarter marathon, 5K and kids dash. This event is limited to 400 participants. Virtual race options are available.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $25-$75
Visit the Race Roster website for more information.
Tucson Greek Festival Gift of Thrift event
Enjoy the outdoors and hidden treasures and find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list! Shop antiques, furniture, small appliances, clothing, shoes, toys and more! Social distancing required.
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites and shopping
Visit the Tucson Greek Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Grab and Go Arts and Crafts with Lucky Cat Social
Pick up a variety of pre-packaged arts and crafts that can be done from home. Artists will be on-site to answer any questions about the projects and demo what to do with the materials. Hand Sanitizer and additional face masks will be provided during the event.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace (outdoors in front of the holiday tree near Best Buy), 12155 N. Oracle Road.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Live Puppet Performance with Red Herring Puppets at the Oro Valley Marketplace
Enjoy multicultural tales hosted by a friendly green alien who loves sharing stories he collects from planet Earth. This performance will take place outdoors in front of the Charred Pie outdoor patio.
Where: 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 12. Performances start at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Snow Globe Santa at the Oro Valley Marketplace
Take socially-distanced selfies with Snow Globe Santa and admire the warm glow of the holiday tree.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free