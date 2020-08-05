This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Virtual Watercolor Hand Lettering Workshop with Creative Kind
During this workshop you will learn how to use liquid watercolors to create letters and words, blend liquid watercolors and create a finished positive piece.
When: Thursday, Aug, 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 and up
Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
August Astro Salon
Join Ninth House for a free Zoom! Astro Salons are an informal way to learn and practice your astrology chart-reading skills with people at all skill levels. Be sure to bring your natal chart or have it available on your phone before Zoom class.
When: Friday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Swap Quarantine Cooking Tips at the #ThisIsTucson Member Meet-up
#ThisIsTucson food writer Andi Berlin has some fun ideas for you! She's been covering our city of gastronomy for more than a decade, and is devoted to living and eating well, even during a pandemic. We'll chat with her about how food writing has changed during the age of coronavirus and hear about some of her go-to cooking tips and recipes.
Come prepared with your own questions, tips or stories about what you've been making at home.
This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit #ThisIsTucson event page for more information
Spacefest Virtual: Space Artist Anastasia Prosochkina
Visit with Anastasia on Faceboook live and listen to her talk about her galactic canvases and how she manages to reflect the formation of various space programs by integrating schemes and technical drawings into canvases.
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Spacefest Facebook event page for more information.
Online Class: Asian Flavor Hands-On Cooking Class
Join The Garden Kitchen and University of Arizona Cooperative Extension to learn how to cook garden fresh spring rolls, spicy peanut sauce, coconut lemongrass soup and some handy cooking skills too.
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Water Works with A Loyal Companion
Swimming is a great option for people and mobility-challenged dogs. It builds strength, stamina and balance. Join the staff at A Loyal Companion on Facebook live and learn why swimming is great for your dog's overall health, how to make your pup a proficient paddler, how swimming supercharges weight loss and mental health.
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit A Loyal Companion Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual DIY Wind Chime Workshop with BICAS
Make a wind chime out of recycled aluminum bicycle parts! This is a free online workshop on the SAACA Facebook page.
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free class, materials are available on a sliding scale for $5, $10 or $20 to be picked-up at the BICAS shop
Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Trivia featuring "Avatar: The Last Airbender"
Put your Avatar skills to the test with a fun virtual TV trivia night with Crooked Tooth Brewery.
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Botanical Garden's Downloadable Story and Coloring Book
Explore the gardens through Tucson Botanical Garden's new picture book, "My New Backyard Garden Story." Families can print this pdf at-home. This will tell you about all the plants of the desert with coloring pages too.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Botanical Garden website for more information.
Cool-off with water friends at Reid Park Zoo
The animals at the zoo are taking a dip! Watch water videos from the Reid Park Zoo to help you virtually cool-off this summer. Visit the tapir, alligators, pacu fish cave, Andean bear, otters, Ronan the grizzly bear and a mud slinging white rhinoceros.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo Facebook page for more information.
Stackhouse Roundtable Chat
Join a discussion with five panelists as they discuss the future of housing with Stackhouse co-founders, Ryan Egan and Janelle Briggs, Ph. D.
When: Thursday, Aug 6, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Stackhouse Facebook event page for more information.
Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale
Shop for shiny accessories at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live event. This Sunday the shop will be featuring "Passport to Bali" with traditional Balinese silver-work, Etruscan granulated pieces and handcrafted lamp-work glass with the traditional Bali beads. While you shop with these local artists you can enjoy musical entertainment and a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.
When: Sunday, Aug. 9, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend Facebook Live event, but keep your wallet handy for shopping
Visit the Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook event page for more information.
Unscrewed House Party
Even though Unscrewed Theater is temporarily closed, you can still bring improv to your home. Join the staff from the theatre for a fun, free improv house party this weekend.
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Unscrewed Theater Facebook event page for more information.
The Fineline Revisited on Twitch
Until Surly Wench reopens, watch the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited to dance out those quarantine blues.
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free, watch on Twitch
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
Tohono Chul at Home
Bring Tohono Chul into your home with a weekly at-home series of creative content. Friends and families can enjoy videos, tutorials, photos and activities from the comfort of your own home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tohono Chul website for more information.
The Fox Streaming Room
Until The Fox Theatre reopens they invite you stream both music and movies from the comfort of your home at The Fox Streaming Room.
When: Any time
Cost: $3.99 and up
Visit the Fox Theatre website for more information.
Free Guided Meditations
Feeling stressed? UAZ Campus Health Service is offering free 20-30 minutes guided meditations on Zoom.
When: Mondays-Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the UAZ Campus Health Service Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Folk Festival
Desert Southwest Open Mic will showcase the Tucson Folk Festival performers on Fridays. Musicians who were scheduled to appear at the festival will now livestream their set and performance on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook page every Friday.
When: Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Desert Southwest Open Mic group for more information.
Zoom Class and Car Seat Giveaway
This class will be taught on Zoom prior to receiving a car seat. A certified child passenger safety technician will provide you with the car seat most appropriate for your child and will assist you with the installation of the seat at the conclusion of the Zoom class. For questions or to sign up, please email the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at Sarah.Philpott@sheriff.pima.gov
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 5–6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, only one car seat per family will be given
Visit the Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Post From The Ranch: How To Make Corn Husk Horses
Visit with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation as they present "Posts from The Ranch." Learn about ancient technologies, mountains, plants and wildlife. These informative videos will include guest speakers, subject matter experts and art and crafts. This week you will learn to make corn husk horses!
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Free Coloring Pages with PACC Pets
Download free coloring pages from Pima Animal Care Center for the kids this weekend! The pets featured on these coloring pages were helped by our local community donations.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Owl Pellet Dissection with Camp Cooper
Join Camp Cooper educators for their first Camp Cooper live event! This event will be a discussion and demonstration on Zoom with ways for students to engage at-home.
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 3-3:45 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning Facebook event page for more information.
DIY Scrunchies with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Team-up with the kids and take a step-by-step workshop with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation. Learn how to stitch together an easy homemade scrunchie.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Biosphere 2 Night Driving Tour
Biosphere 2 will be offering a limited time illuminated experience. By using their newly developed Biosphere 2 app, you can explore the grounds from the comfort and safety of your own car.
Where: Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road
When: Starting Aug. 7, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Biosphere 2 Facebook event page for more information.
"La Bamba" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Para bailar la bamba! Watch Ritchie Valens become an overnight rock 'n' roll success in this famous 1980s film at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Kong, Skull Island" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Scientists, soldiers and adventure seekers explore a mythical, uncharted island where they venture into Kong's protected domain. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 6:15- 10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Badges and Backpacks Drive-Thru and Drive-Up
The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be giving out 2,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies at four events over the next two weekends. Your school-age child must be present to receive a backpack. A walk-up station will be available for those utilizing public transportation, biking, or walking.
Where: Distribution at each location will happen from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Saturday, Aug. 8 at Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Sunday, Aug. 9 at Rincon High School, 421 N. Arcadia Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook event page for more information.
Car Hop at Little Anthony's Diner
Treat your kids or a date to their favorite ice cream dessert and poppin tunes at Little Anthony's Diner car hop.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit the 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.