The weekend is so close we can *almost* touch it.

In need of something to do this weekend? Here are some ideas: A pop-up nightclub that's only here for the summer, backpack giveaways for kids, free movie screenings, sunset rooftop yoga, cat karaoke and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Drive-up Backpack Giveaway

Hosted by Lerner and Rowe, this event will give away 1,500 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to K-12 students. The students must be present in the vehicle to receive a backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21

Where: Manheim parking lot, 7090 S. Craycroft Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spaghetti Club

For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room through August. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Head to MOCA for free, where galleries will be open late and there will be food, free beer from Barrio Brewing Co., and music by KXCI Community Radio DJs.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 21

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in the Park

Check out a movie in the park, thanks to Cox Communications. In addition to this Friday's showing of "Luca," enjoy performances, games, prizes and food trucks before the movie starts.

When: 6 p.m. for activities. The movie begins 7:45 p.m. Friday, July 22.

Where: George DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fry-Aholics Pop-up

Fry-Aholics is hosting a pop-up restaurant takeover at Prep & Pastry for two days only. Check out surf n' turf, carne asada, chicken Tinga and a vegan option — all atop fries.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 22-23

Where: Prep & Pastry, 2660 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Bring money for food!

Visit the event page for more information.

Swap & Shop with The Ninth House & Cero

Bring clothing, shoes, accessories, books, crystals, tarot decks and more to swap at this collaborative event between The Ninth House and Cero.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend but bring some goodies to swap!

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Fun at Trail Dust Town

Visit Trail Dust Town this Friday for a fundraiser for Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids. A portion of drink sales will go to the nonprofit. There will also be live music, snacks, amusement rides and stunt shows. Pinnacle Peak will be open too!

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and entertainment

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio most Fridays. This weekend, "D.O.A." is playing.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Tarot Bingo Night

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. will be hosting Drag Tarot Bingo Night, with host Anna Mossity. Prizes include tarot readings and Crooked Tooth gift cards. Proceeds from bingo night will support Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse.

When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Bingo is $7 for a single or $15 for 3.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Day at the Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

The University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum is hosting Family Day this Friday, which is set to include outreach activities and a self-guided scavenger hunt. Both adults and kids will get discounted admission — $10 for adults (normally $15) and free for kids (normally $5).

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 22

Where: Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: $10 for adults, free for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Surround yourself with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge's cat-themed events this weekend, including cat trivia and cat yoga.

When: Cat trivia is 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 22. Cat yoga is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, July 24.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Cat trivia is $15 and is for adults only. Cat yoga is $18.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kidz Expo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event with live music, dances, food trucks, raffles and backpack giveaways for kids.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercadito del Barrio

Head to this mercadito at Galeria Mitotera for a dozen vendors ranging from food from ViriViri BombBomb, to jewelry from Miss Chingaderaz, to plants from Plant Bruja Luna. There will also be music, in addition to the opening of a Nogaleria art exhibit.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Dine + Dive

Head to the Tucson J for this movie experience, which includes a showing of "Finding Dory," a pizza dinner and bounce houses. The pool and splash pad will be open!

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Cost: $8 for nonmembers, $5 for members. Register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest 2022

Check out free family-friendly films, along with games, interactive activities and giveaways at Loft Kids Fest. This weekend, watch "The Croods" and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Films begin at 10 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, race car displays, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during Saturday's event.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Backpacks + Boosters

The Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities is hosting a backpack giveaway for the first 50 children, plus a free clinic with COVID-19 and childhood vaccines.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23

Where: University of Arizona Health Sciences, 1670 E. Drachman St.

Cost: Free to attend, sign up online

Visit the event page for more information.

Karaoke and Cats

This isn't any ordinary karaoke. It features kittens! From noon to 3 p.m., Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary will have adoptable cats at the Spark Project Collective Events Center. Then, karaoke kicks off 5-8 p.m.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Punball Wizards

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting the ultimate pun battle. Watch as multiple comedians compete through puns.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

National Day of the Cowboy

Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with Sonoita's Empire Ranch Foundation. The celebration is set to include western demonstrations, food, vendors and tours of the 145-year-old ranch.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23

Where: Empire Ranch Headquarters, East Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, vendors and the gift shop

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Saturday's tour will show you mansions along Main Avenue.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Register in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Dog Day at AZ Hops and Vines

Bring your furry friend to Sonoita's AZ Hops and Vines, where there will be contests, games, an auction, DJ music and wine. The event will help raise money for Passion 4 Paws.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Rooftop yoga

Head to the roof of the Playground for downtown views and yoga hour with Yoga Oasis. Bring your own mat and water!

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10, advance registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. Floor Polish is hosting Bachata Social Dance Night, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Tipsy Tea

Cafe a la C'Art is hosting an afternoon tea, complete with summer-themed tea cocktails served alongside bites like poppyseed scones and strawberry rose tarts.

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 24

Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $50, space is limited so get tickets in advance by calling 520-273-8841

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppa Gogo fundraiser

Coffee truck Cuppa Gogo, located at new food truck park The Pit, is debuting dog-friendly "Puppa GoGo" cups. A portion of the proceeds will go to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 24

Where: Cuppa Gogo, 7889 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Puppa GoGos are free with the purchase of a drink.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Bear Wallow Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Sunday, July 24

Where: Sunset parking lot, see directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up. Sunday's event focuses on four tastes of Espadín.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $35-$40

Visit the event page for more information.