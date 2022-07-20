The weekend is so close we can *almost* touch it.
In need of something to do this weekend? Here are some ideas: A pop-up nightclub that's only here for the summer, backpack giveaways for kids, free movie screenings, sunset rooftop yoga, cat karaoke and MORE.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Drive-up Backpack Giveaway
Hosted by Lerner and Rowe, this event will give away 1,500 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to K-12 students. The students must be present in the vehicle to receive a backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21
Where: Manheim parking lot, 7090 S. Craycroft Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Spaghetti Club
For this summer only, a pop-up nightclub is taking over the MSA Annex. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room through August. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.
When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday through the end of August
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Head to MOCA for free, where galleries will be open late and there will be food, free beer from Barrio Brewing Co., and music by KXCI Community Radio DJs.
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 21
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies in the Park
Check out a movie in the park, thanks to Cox Communications. In addition to this Friday's showing of "Luca," enjoy performances, games, prizes and food trucks before the movie starts.
When: 6 p.m. for activities. The movie begins 7:45 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Where: George DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Fry-Aholics Pop-up
Fry-Aholics is hosting a pop-up restaurant takeover at Prep & Pastry for two days only. Check out surf n' turf, carne asada, chicken Tinga and a vegan option — all atop fries.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 22-23
Where: Prep & Pastry, 2660 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Bring money for food!
Visit the event page for more information.
Swap & Shop with The Ninth House & Cero
Bring clothing, shoes, accessories, books, crystals, tarot decks and more to swap at this collaborative event between The Ninth House and Cero.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend but bring some goodies to swap!
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Friday Night Fun at Trail Dust Town
Visit Trail Dust Town this Friday for a fundraiser for Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids. A portion of drink sales will go to the nonprofit. There will also be live music, snacks, amusement rides and stunt shows. Pinnacle Peak will be open too!
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and entertainment
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies with Nightjar
Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio most Fridays. This weekend, "D.O.A." is playing.
When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available
Visit the event page for more information.
Drag Tarot Bingo Night
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. will be hosting Drag Tarot Bingo Night, with host Anna Mossity. Prizes include tarot readings and Crooked Tooth gift cards. Proceeds from bingo night will support Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse.
When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Bingo is $7 for a single or $15 for 3.
Visit the event page for more information.
Family Day at the Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum
The University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum is hosting Family Day this Friday, which is set to include outreach activities and a self-guided scavenger hunt. Both adults and kids will get discounted admission — $10 for adults (normally $15) and free for kids (normally $5).
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Ave.
Cost: $10 for adults, free for kids
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge
Surround yourself with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge's cat-themed events this weekend, including cat trivia and cat yoga.
When: Cat trivia is 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 22. Cat yoga is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Cat trivia is $15 and is for adults only. Cat yoga is $18.
Visit the event page for more information.
Kidz Expo
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event with live music, dances, food trucks, raffles and backpack giveaways for kids.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Mercadito del Barrio
Head to this mercadito at Galeria Mitotera for a dozen vendors ranging from food from ViriViri BombBomb, to jewelry from Miss Chingaderaz, to plants from Plant Bruja Luna. There will also be music, in addition to the opening of a Nogaleria art exhibit.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Dine + Dive
Head to the Tucson J for this movie experience, which includes a showing of "Finding Dory," a pizza dinner and bounce houses. The pool and splash pad will be open!
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: $8 for nonmembers, $5 for members. Register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Loft Kids Fest 2022
Check out free family-friendly films, along with games, interactive activities and giveaways at Loft Kids Fest. This weekend, watch "The Croods" and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Films begin at 10 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12
Visit the event page for more information.
Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, race car displays, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during Saturday's event.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Backpacks + Boosters
The Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities is hosting a backpack giveaway for the first 50 children, plus a free clinic with COVID-19 and childhood vaccines.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23
Where: University of Arizona Health Sciences, 1670 E. Drachman St.
Cost: Free to attend, sign up online
Visit the event page for more information.
Karaoke and Cats
This isn't any ordinary karaoke. It features kittens! From noon to 3 p.m., Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary will have adoptable cats at the Spark Project Collective Events Center. Then, karaoke kicks off 5-8 p.m.
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Punball Wizards
Tucson Improv Movement is hosting the ultimate pun battle. Watch as multiple comedians compete through puns.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $7
Visit the event page for more information.
National Day of the Cowboy
Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with Sonoita's Empire Ranch Foundation. The celebration is set to include western demonstrations, food, vendors and tours of the 145-year-old ranch.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23
Where: Empire Ranch Headquarters, East Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, vendors and the gift shop
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Saturday's tour will show you mansions along Main Avenue.
When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Register in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Dog Day at AZ Hops and Vines
Bring your furry friend to Sonoita's AZ Hops and Vines, where there will be contests, games, an auction, DJ music and wine. The event will help raise money for Passion 4 Paws.
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Rooftop yoga
Head to the roof of the Playground for downtown views and yoga hour with Yoga Oasis. Bring your own mat and water!
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10, advance registration required
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Bachata Social Dance Night
Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. Floor Polish is hosting Bachata Social Dance Night, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $10, cash or Venmo
Visit the event page for more information.
Tipsy Tea
Cafe a la C'Art is hosting an afternoon tea, complete with summer-themed tea cocktails served alongside bites like poppyseed scones and strawberry rose tarts.
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $50, space is limited so get tickets in advance by calling 520-273-8841
Visit the event page for more information.
Puppa Gogo fundraiser
Coffee truck Cuppa Gogo, located at new food truck park The Pit, is debuting dog-friendly "Puppa GoGo" cups. A portion of the proceeds will go to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.
When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: Cuppa Gogo, 7889 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Puppa GoGos are free with the purchase of a drink.
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Hike on Mount Lemmon
Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Bear Wallow Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.
When: 8:45 a.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: Sunset parking lot, see directions on the event page
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Tasting Series
This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up. Sunday's event focuses on four tastes of Espadín.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $35-$40
Visit the event page for more information.