This list of things to do in Tucson this weekend is organized by virtual events, open-air events and drive-in and drive-thus so scroll down to see everything happening in and around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and more.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Woman Power - SBS Downtown Lecture Series
The University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences' Downtown Lecture Series is exploring different dimensions of woman power during this fall series every Thursday in October. This week's lecture is titled "Power Wielded: Latinas and the Quiet Power of Sacrifice" and will be led by political scientist Lisa Sanchez who will discuss why Latinas are rare in politics and the role of Latina power in the United States.
When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit EventBrite to learn more about the lecture and sign up to receive the event link.
Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum Online Auction
The Presidio Museum's annual fundraising event is online this year. Proceeds will allow the museum to continue to provide interactive experiences that celebrate Tucson's heritage and culture. Make sure to visit the bidding website to view auction items. New items are added daily.
When: Through Oct. 18
Visit The Presidio Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Mediterranean Online Hands-On Cooking Class
Get ready to make some savory goodness with The Garden Kitchen. This week you will learn how to prepare Mediterranean food. Make a tasty falafel, tzaziki sauce, hummus and homemade naan.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
The Wonderful World of Bats
Get batty on Zoom! Learn about the nightlife of bats, their intriguing adaptations, the important roles they play in the environment and discuss current threats to bat populations and what efforts are being made to protect them.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, but please consider donating to the Pima County Parklands Foundation
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Las Azaleas Virtual Concert
Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson are hosting a concert to close out Hispanic Heritage Month. Featured performers are Las Azaleas, a female-led Latin music group with special guest Martin Marquez. Seats for the open-air show are at capacity, but the concert will be livestreamed on Facebook.
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Los Descendientes del Presidio del Tucson's Facebook page for more information.
Dogs and Spellwork with Ninth House
Take a two-hour Zoom workshop about canine behavior theory, meditation, mindfulness practice, spellwork and spiritual lessons of the dog. Learn how to better connect with your furry friend and learn a collar charm protection spell for your pet.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $35
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Magic Show with John Shryock
Join The Gaslight Theatre for a magic-filled comedy hour from your living room. This is an interactive show, so viewers can comment and even participate in the fun.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit The Gaslight Theatre Facebook event page for more information.
October Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people at all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
David Hume Kennerly: One Year Later virtual event
Pulitzer-prize winning photojournalist David Hume Kennerly will participate in a conversation with Anne Breckenridge Barrett, director of the Center for Creative Photography to reflect on the year since Kennerly's archive was acquired by the CCP. Kennerly will also speak about the coverage of American political campaigns, leadership and moments of crisis.
When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Find more information on the Center for Creative Photography's website. The talk will be livestreamed on CCP's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Make Pop-Tarts with Prep & Pastry
Join Flying Aprons Tucson and Prep & Pastry for a popping pastry event! Pastry chef Kayla Draper will teach you how to make tasty homemade Pop-Tarts on Zoom. Ingredients are available for pick-up at your nearest Prep & Pastry location. The first 50 people to register will get their ingredients free!
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons and Prep & Pastry Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. Register online and then pick up a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted monthly project through a live online demonstration on Zoom. This month Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures will show your kids how to make mini pumpkins and bead corn.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page to register and find more information.
Virtual Spider Webs with Balloons
Make a fun creepy craft with the staff of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation this weekend.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook video for more information.
Hide and Seek Zoom Fun
Animals come in all sorts of colors, patterns and shapes. In this family-friendly Zoom class hosted by the Pima County Library, you'll learn about the ways animals blend into their surroundings and play a virtual game to try find camouflaged creatures.
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air events 😷
All Souls Procession 2020 Mausoleum
Walk, drive or bike to the All Souls Mausoleum. This is an open-air space for prayers, mementos and photos. You can drop off burnable items to be placed in the urn for the ceremony happening Nov. 8 or submit photos to be shown in the Ancestor’s Project slideshow to be played through the livestream ceremony. The Mausoleum will be located behind the MSA Annex festival grounds on Calle de Los Higos.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Flam Chen Poi LED Spinning Workshop
Learn basic geometric families of poi/plane bending and good body form with Tucson Circus Arts. Bring water and wear comfortable workout clothing.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Tucson Circus Art Facebook event page for more information.
Yume Japanese Gardens Of Tucson Is Reopening
Plan a relaxing visit to the gardens filled with 1,000 cranes, 1,000 dreams and Yume's first exhibition of the season. Timed admission tickets are required for entry.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: The gardens reopen Thursday, Oct. 15.
Cost: $6-$13
Visit the Yume Japenese Gardens website for more information.
Sidewalk Live Music Series
Listen to live music from Mindy Ronstadt and The One-Bill Band on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Cultivo Mercado
Shop clothing, accessories, food, art and home decor from more than two dozen Latinx vendors from Phoenix and Tucson at this pop-up market.
Where: Boss Women Unite, 1130 E. Pennsylvania Street, Suite 507
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the Cultivo Mercado website for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series: Sheryl Ann Starlight
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer free live jazz music every Thursday night. This Thursday enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Patio Painting Class: Haunted House
Join Creative Juice in their outdoor creative space this month. Create a haunting spooky painting in the open-air on the patio by Savaya Coffee at Synergy Plaza.
Where: 2959 N. Swan
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25, limited seating
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint
This event is fun for the whole family and is guaranteed to be a wicked good time. There will be staggered starts with assigned start times. Time slots will start at 7 a.m. and go every 10 minutes until 8 a.m. There will be a max of 40 people allowed to sign up for each time slot.
There will be no water or Gatorade coolers out on the course or in the event area, so make sure to bring your own beverages. All start line staff will have masks and gloves and runners will be required to wear a mask in the event area, but not out on the course.
🏅 There will be no awards ceremony. Age group awards will be mailed out after the race.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75
Visit the event website for more information.
"Curse of Captain Cutthroat" at Trail Dust Town
Arrr! The Pistoleros Wild West Show will transform their stage to perform "The Curse of Captain Cutthroat." This 30-minute, high-impact pirate action show will have cowboy-style fight scenes, sword fights, cannons, high falls and fiery explosions for all to enjoy.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October at 7 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Trail Dust Town or Wild West Stunt Show website for more information.
Halloween Howl Haunted Cave Tour
Muhaha! Colossal Cave will be hosting a haunted cave tour in the dark this season. Learn about the "Lady In White" and catch a glimpse of her and other spirits roaming the cave.
Where: Colossal Cave, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 from 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20
Visit the Colossal Cave website and click "book tours" for more information.
Terror in the Corn
Terror In The Corn is back; now in Marana. Visit the haunted corn field that will scare your pants off. Roam through three haunts and enjoy food vendors, a beer garden, pumpkins for purchase and a Zombie paintball shootout.
Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana
When: Every Friday and Saturday in October plus two Thursdays: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $25-$35
Visit the Tucson Terror in the Corn website for more information and to reserve your tickets.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Cool off with your family and furry friends with a laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks, locally-grown produce, handcrafted jewelry and artwork.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself Lit Up: Traditional artists projected on public walls
Watch video projections of traditional dancers and manual artists doing what they do best: moving and making. Enjoy Japanese traditional dancers, Polish folk dancing, Henna artists and more fun projections on public walls around Tucson.
Where:
Aloft Hotel, Campbell and Speedway
Tucson City Court, Toole and Sixth Ave.
Winterhaven Square, Fort Lowell and Country Club
When: Fridays, Oct. 16 and 23, 6:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Festival
Enjoy a fall evening on the farm with a corn maze, straw mountain, sand toy area, cornado swing, cyclone swing, super slide, mini diggers, petting zoo, pig race bingo, mini diesel train, peddle cart ride, pumpkin tractor ride, little tractors and more fall fun.
Where: 14901 N. Wentz Road in Marana
When: Oct. 3-31, check the schedule
Cost: $11-13 per person, bring extra money for select activities
Visit the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival website for more information and safety guidelines.
Tucson Eat Yourself: Food-to-go
It wouldn’t be Tucson Meet Yourself without the food! Don't miss all the tasty food-to-go from your favorite TMY food vendors. All you have to do is show up to order, pay and take your yummy food home. While you wait, watch TMY performers share cultural expressions in music and dance on large LED screens in special performances. Masks are required.
Where and When:
Oct. 17-18: Café Santa Rosa, 2615 S. Sixth Ave.
Oct. 24-25: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Varies with order
Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself Facebook event page for more information.
New Foothills Sunday Market
Visit this new market at the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays through Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Kick-off your weekend with cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Goosebumps"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Goosebumps" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 18, 7-8:45 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
"Hocus Pocus" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
"It's just a bunch of hocus pocus!" Watch your three favorite kooky little witches for a spell-tastic night at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"The Amityville Haunting" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Get your jump scares in for the season with this creepy screening at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.