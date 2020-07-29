This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Virtual Wizardry Fest
Join Sahuarita Parks and Recreation to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with a Wizardry Fest. The virtual fun includes Wizardry Storytime, House Sorting Craft, Wand Making Craft, Potions Workshop, Charms Workshop and Harry Potter Zoom Party with trivia. All of these fun events take place at different times, so check the schedule.
When: Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
2000s Hits Singo
Instead of listening for a number, listen to your millennial music faves and win great prizes! Match songs you hear to the song titles on your SINGO cards and win Crooked Tooth Brewery Co. gift certificates.
When: Thursday, July 30, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
John Shryock's Virtual Magic Show
Join CYT Tucson for a magic-filled hour from your living room while watching John Shryock's newest magic show. In addition to the show, John will teach you a magic trick you can practice with family and friends.
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $25, a portion of your ticket will help support CYT Tucson's COVID Recovery Campaign.
Visit the CYT Tucson Facebook page for more information.
Post From The Ranch: How To Make Mesquite Cookies
Visit with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation as they present "Posts from The Ranch." Learn about ancient technologies, mountains, plants and wildlife. These informative videos will include guest speakers, subject matter experts and art and crafts. This week you will learn to make cookies out of mesquite pods!
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Massaged Kale Salad
Follow along and create an amazing kale salad with fresh garlic, lime, cilantro and more tasty goodies.
When: Wednesday, July 29, 7–7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Plant Based Potential Cooking Classes Facebook event for more information.
Introduction to Zooniverse: Virtual Coffee Break
Are you an expert birder and you want to learn more about the diverse wildlife species of the Sky Islands? Zooniverse is a new community science project platform where you can see photos from the Sky Island Alliance wildlife cameras. You will learn more about this new platform, tips from wildlife biologists and a Q&A afterward.
When: Thursday, July 30, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, register to access the Zoom link
Visit the Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Re-imagining Your Business During A Pandemic
The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition is teaming up with Local First Arizona and Community Investment Corporation for a panel discussion led by Local First Arizona founder Kimber Lanning. The panel will feature businesses across the state that have been able to successfully pivot during the COVID-19 crisis. The speakers will share their strategies and answer questions.
When: Friday, July 31, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Melanie and Michael Fan
Listen to two of Tucson Symphony Orchestra's violinists, Melanie and Michael Fan. They will perform a violin sonata by French composer Jean-Marie Leclair.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Facebook page for more information.
Unscrewed House Party
Even though Unscrewed Theatre is temporarily closed, you can still bring improv to your home. Join the staff from the theatre for a fun, free improv house party this weekend.
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Unscrewed Theatre Facebook event page for more information.
Tohono Chul at Home
Bring Tohono Chul into your home with a weekly at-home series of creative content. Enjoy videos, tutorials, photos and activities from the comfort of your own home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tohono Chul website for more information.
Swallowtail Butterfly Painting Class
Sit back and relax with Tipsy Picassos as they show you how to create a beautiful fluttering swallowtail butterfly on Facebook Live.
When: Sunday Aug. 2, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, but supply kits and pre-stretched canvases are available for purchase
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale
This Sunday you can shop garnets, rubies, emeralds and filagree with swirls all over the place at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live event. Shop more than 50 items from local artists, enjoy musical entertainment and a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.
When: Sunday, Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend Facebook Live event, but keep your wallet handy for shopping.
Visit the Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
The Fox Streaming Room
Until The Fox Theatre reopens they invite you stream both music and movies from the comfort of your home at The Fox Streaming Room.
When: Any time
Cost: $3.99 and up
Visit The Fox Theatre website for more information.
Free Guided Meditations
Feeling stressed? UAZ Campus Health Service is offering free 20-30 minutes guided meditations on Zoom.
When: Mondays-Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the UAZ Campus Health Service Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Folk Festival
Desert Southwest Open Mic will showcase the Tucson Folk Festival performers every Friday on Facebook live. Musicians who were scheduled to appear at the festival will now livestream their set and performance on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook page every Friday.
When: Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook Group for more information.
YogaOasis On Demand
Take yoga anytime from anywhere with YogaOasis On Demand. This new streaming site has a full library of online classes hosted by YogaOasis teachers. Enjoy one-day access, monthly or recurring memberships.
When: Any time
Cost: Depends on class
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Meet Me at Maynards Virtual Walk
Thanks to TMC Healthcare and El Rio Health, the Meet Me at Maynards mural walk has gone virtual! Get outside and walk around the neighborhood, take a picture or a selfie and post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #TheGreatGetOut2020.
Cost: Free
Visit the Meet Me at Maynards website for more information.
Stream Classes with Yoga Connection
Yoga Connection offer several classes you can stream from your home. Classes include meditation, ZY Qigong, back care yoga and more!
When: See schedule here.
Cost: $7-$10 for drop-in classes.
Visit the Yoga Connection website for more information.
Kids 🎈
Tangled Lanterns Virtual Painting
Paint a Disney themed lantern-filled sky with the kids this weekend. Supply kits and pre-sketched canvases are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.
Cost: Class is free on Facebook Live at Tipsy Picassos
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook page for more information.
Mr. Nature Virtual Musical Hour
Mr. Nature is still doing his jam sessions. Kids can listen to musical stories on Tuesdays and music jams and dance on Fridays. You can catch him live on his Instagram page.
When: Tuesdays and Fridays
Visit Mr. Nature's Instagram for more information.
Tasty Thursdays with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Are the kids hot and bored? Follow along with Thelma and Melissa from Sahuarita Parks and Recreation and learn how to make funfetti popsicles.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Mildred & Dildred Free Downloads
Bored? Head to Mildred & Dildred's website for some free downloads, including a fun cactus paper doll!
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred & Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Online Autism Society Teen Meet-Up
During this event, tween and teens ages 10-17 can connect and play with others on the spectrum.
When: Friday, July 31, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Autism Society of Southern Arizona Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Badges and Backpacks Drive-Thru and Drive-Up
The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be giving out 2,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies at four events over the next two weekends. Your school-age child must be present to receive a backpack. A walk-up station will be available for those utilizing public transportation, biking, or walking.
Where: Distribution at each location will happen from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.
- Saturday, Aug. 1 at Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
- Sunday, Aug. 2 at Sunnyside High School, 1725 E. Bilby Road
- Saturday, Aug. 8 at Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way
- Sunday, Aug. 9 at Rincon High School, 421 N. Arcadia Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Jurassic Park"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Jurassic Park" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
"Breakfast at Tiffany's" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Watch the famous 1960s film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Thursday, July 30, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Rush Hour" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Watch Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker get into trouble on the streets of Los Angeles.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, 6:15- 10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Car Hop at Little Anthony's Diner
Treat your kids or a date to their favorite ice cream dessert and poppin' tunes at Little Anthony's Diner car hop.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a food distribution in Nogales, Amado, Green Valley and Marana. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Nogales, Green Valley and Marana
When: thru July 31
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.