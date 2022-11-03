Fall is one of the best times of year.

It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.

It's also when we get to say hello to many of our favorite annual events, from the All Souls Procession to the Winterhaven Festival of Lights.

To get you even more excited for the season ahead of us, here's a long list of festivals, fairs and markets happening this fall and winter. We'll update this list as we hear about more!

TENWEST Impact Festival

This impact festival led by the University of Arizona Center for Innovation and Startup Tucson says it "helps the curious and the impassioned solve the great economic, social, cultural and environmental challenges facing our communities." There are exhibits, talks and interactive experiences, plus afterparties and a huge downtown street fest with more than 100 vendors, live music, luchador wrestling, food trucks and a beer garden.

When: Now through Nov. 5. Street fest is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Where: Conference is held at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Afterparties are at various locations in downtown Tucson. Street fest is along Toole Avenue between Sixth and Stone avenues.

Cost: $35 for a general admission conference pass. The street fest is free to attend.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Ikebana Festival

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson describes Ikebana as a "meditative art of Japanese floral arranging." At this festival, you'll find colorful floral arrangements showcased throughout the grounds of the gardens. "Unlike the flowers you may have seen here in America, Ikebana uniquely emphasizes shape, line and form while giving equal attention and importance to the branches, stems and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms."

When: Now through Nov. 6. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18, $5 for kids under 15

Visit the event page for more information.

All Souls Procession

More than 150,000 people head to Tucson's west side each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event started in 1990 when founder and local artist Susan Johnson was grieving the loss of her father.

When: The main procession takes place 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Other events, such as a procession of little angels and a benefit concert, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5.

Where: The procession is south of Speedway, along Grande and Bonita avenues to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. The front of the procession is estimated to arrive in the Mercado District between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Procession is free to attend, other events may have a fee.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Celtic Festival & Scottish Highland Games

This festival is put on by the Tucson Celtic Festival Association and features workshops, Celtic food, a kids area with jumping castles, Celtic dance and music, and more. It's now in its 36th year!

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Where: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: General admission starts at $18, depending on the day

Visit the event page for more information.

The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens

Harlow Gardens is hosting a market in anticipation of the holiday season, featuring more than 50 artists.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Market

Local shop El Be Goods is putting together its second Wild Wild West Market this fall. The nearly two dozen vendors will be selling items such as plants, candles, macrame and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Marana Farm Fair

Shop from vendors, get a bite to eat from food trucks, and listen to live music. There will also be activities for kids including animal exhibits, face painting and crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food. Parking is $5 per car.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market, now in a new space!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Comedy Arts Festival

Enjoy four days of comedy with Tucson Improv Movement's Tucson Comedy Arts Festival. On the schedule: nine comedy shows and five improv workshops.

When: Nov. 9-12

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Shows are $7 or $20 for a festival pass. Workshops are $20-$30.

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Fall Festival

The Santa Cruz River Farmers Market is throwing a festival to celebrate the community that has supported it through the last 15 years. Check out community organizations and demonstrations, live music and free cotton candy!

When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Dusk Music Festival

This two-day music festival is back for another year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include Griz, Alison Wonderland and Young the Giant. There are more than a dozen musicians on the lineup, plus you can check out food, art, shops and yard games while you're there.

When: Nov. 11-12

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: 2-day general admission tickets start at $129. Single-day tickets start at $70.

Visit the event page for more information.

Balloon Fest 2022

MHC Healthcare's Balloon Fest is back for its fourth year. Enjoy tethered hot air balloon rides, 30 food trucks, drinks, live music, jumping castles, a classic car show, and a fireworks display.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: MHC Healthcare Marana, 13395 N. Marana Main St.

Cost: $10, kids ages 6 and under get in for free

Visit the event page for more information.

VailFest

Head to this family-friendly festival featuring at least eight food trucks, a corn hole tournament, inflatable obstacle courses, a petting zoo, a zipline, mechanical bull riding, music, and a silent auction.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives, and features more than 40 vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to stained glass and candles.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Barista del Barrio Fall Mall

Tucson favorite Barista del Barrio is hosting a market! Find nearly two dozen local vendors selling creations like soap, shaped crayons, jewelry and ceramics.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Barista del Barrio, 1002 N. Grande Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Back again this fall is the Mercado Flea, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Artisans Market

Get your holiday shopping started at Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market, which is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. This is the 37th annual Fall Artisans Market!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Festival in the Park

Tucson Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Cigna, is hosting the 15th annual Family Festival in the Park where you'll find games, prizes, crafts, inflatables, demonstrations and food. There will also be free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course at Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road

Cost: $1 admission, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Native American Arts Fair

Find ceramics, basketry, jewelry, beads, clothing and more artwork from Native American artists. Some artists will also demonstrate their craft during this fair.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Suggested $5 donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercados

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together a number of markets this holiday season. Follow their Instagram page to see vendors as they're announced.

When: Saturdays, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Owned Business Festival

Blax Friday, a local organization with a directory of Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona, is hosting its first Black Owned Business (BOB) Festival this month. There will be more than 60 vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

The Made in Tucson Market featured more than 200 makers at its last market in spring 2022. "We have been overwhelmed by the response and hope to acquire more space to accommodate more makers," organizers said this year. The market supports local artists and in the past has featured items like paper goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor and photography.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Seventh Street west of Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Arts & Crafts Fair in Reid Park

This Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation boasts more than 140 vendors including painters, jewelers, photographers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 26-27

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Kick off the holiday season with a stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Most Tuesdays-Sundays, Nov. 25 through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Ring in the holiday season at Marana's holiday festival and Christmas tree lighting. Snap a photo with Santa, order food from one of the 40+ food trucks and vendors onsite, watch live performances, shop from artisans, plus enjoy lots of kid-friendly activities like a snow foam dance party, train rides and inflatables. The tree lighting show happens when the sun goes down!

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

This festival celebrating all things tamales is back for another year at Casino Del Sol. Attendees will enjoy a tamale contest, live entertainment, and food and artisan vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting

Check out Southern Arizona artists at this two-day festival, all while enjoying performances and a tree lighting. While this year's info hasn't been released just yet, last year's festival featured more than 100 artists, holiday activities like cookie decorating and photos with Santa, and more than a dozen performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is back! Shop from hundreds of artists, plus eat all the food of your dreams and listen to live music.

When: 10 a.m. to dusk Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11

Where: Along North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul

Walk through a wonderland of lights at Tohono Chul, set to also include live entertainment from musicians and artists.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $20 for adults, $6 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A holiday tradition for more than 70 years, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights makes its return on Dec. 10. Walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10-26. Drive-thru night is Dec. 26.

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Bazaar

The Holiday Bazaar in the Mercado District is back for another holiday season. The market is now accepting vendor applications.

When: Dec. 16-18

Where: Mercado District, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterfest in Sahuarita

Shop from a vendor market, watch a light parade and ice sculpting, order a bite to eat from food trucks, and more at Winterfest in Sahuarita. A tree lighting ceremony will end the night.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.