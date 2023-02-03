Live music, a science festival, star parties — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 35 events that are free to attend this February.

Tucson, Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is back for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.

When: Some shows go through mid-February

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. select days in February

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Shop local at #ThisIsTucson's Tucson Together artisan market

Welcoming the community to shop local, all while supporting the talented artists in Tucson, #ThisIsTucson is putting together an outdoor artisan market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 on Fifth Avenue near Congress Street. You'll find handmade and curated items from local makers, plus there will be a book scavenger hunt from Tucson Tome Gnome and a donation drive for Youth On Their Own!

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Native American Arts Fair

Visit Mission Garden for their Native American Arts Fair where you'll be able to find ceramics, basketry, jewelry, gourd decor, carvings, beadwork, clothing, paintings and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Donation suggested at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

Save Our Saguaros Month Kickoff Day

Help pull the invasive buffelgrass on Sentinel Peak (aka "A" Mountain) to kick off Save Our Saguaros Month. Gloves, pick axes and digging bars will be provided.

When: 8:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: "A" Mountain, 1001 S. Sentinel Peak Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pascua Yaqui Festival of the Arts

Check out the Pascua Yaqui Festival of the Arts this Saturday, set to feature Native artists and crafts, food, music and a car show.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Pascua Pueblo Park, 5303 W. Calle Torim

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Tarot Happy Hour

Head over to Hotel McCoy for a free tarot reading in the lobby! Readings will be done by Tarot By Rose 333.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Story Time Character Hour

The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Pete The Cat will be there.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

&gallery's "Bad Religion" Group Art Exhibit

Head to &gallery on Fourth Avenue to see an exhibit highlighting controversies in religion created by more than two dozen artists. The opening reception is this Saturday.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The exhibit closes on March 1

Where: &gallery, 419 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A Day at the Alfie

The gem show may be here for the next couple of weeks, but the Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum is here to stay! This Saturday, head to the museum to hear presentations by guest speakers and look through the newest gallery exhibits. There's a speakeasy with jazz and refreshments at the end of the night.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. See the full schedule for guest speakers online.

Where: Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot online

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 and Feb. 19

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Star Party

Enjoy a day of astronomy talks, solar observing and stargazing at this Tucson Star Party! The party is put on by Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in collaboration with editors from Astronomy Magazine and Pima Community College.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Check the full schedule for additional details.

Where: Pima Community College East, 8181 E. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups. This month, it's The Drawing Studio!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and the Mujeres Market, a femme-centered marketplace with 20+ vendors, a book signing, a mimosa bar, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. See the schedule online for full details.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on Feb. 12; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on Feb. 24

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Solar Observing in Saguaro National Park East

Go solar observing with Saguaro National Park and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. A solar scope will be provided!

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Bourbon Street Bash. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Night

Families can attend this free event that's set to feature food, drinks, board games, card games and video games.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Where: Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Call 520-791-3247 to reserve your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Sci-Fest

Children's Museum Tucson is hosting a festival dedicated to science, where kids will be able to watch science demonstrations and participate in STEM activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Anatolian Cultural Festival

The Sema Foundation, who you might recognize from Tucson Meet Yourself, is hosting the Anatolian Cultural Festival with kababs, baklava, gyros, Turkish coffee, live music, demonstrations of Turkish crafts, and artwork on display.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Sweetwater Preserve

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike in Sweetwater Preserve with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Sweetwater Preserve, 4001 N. Tortolita Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Rodeo and parade

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, aka the Tucson rodeo, returns this February with more than a week of professional events, bull riding, roping and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 23.

When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 18-26. The parade is 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $18 and up for the rodeo. The parade is free to watch.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about the importance of water conservation in the desert. You'll learn how to make a tippy tap, plus there will be story and song time, and you can polish a worry stone.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pets of Pima Parade

The second annual Pets of Pima Parade is taking over Fourth Avenue to celebrate Tucson pets of all shapes, sizes and species. There will also be the 4 Legs on 4th Festival featuring classic cars, music, costumed characters, food and more.

When: Parade begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue. Find the parade route here.

Cost: Free to watch the parade

Visit the event page for more information.

Purim Palooza

PJ Library and the Jewish Community Center will be at Children's Museum Tucson for Purim Palooza with activities like crafts, games and story time. There will be kosher pizza, too. Don't forget to bring a canned food donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend for families enrolled in or eligible for PJ Library and PJ Our Way. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ready, Set, Rec! Anniversary Showcase

It's the second anniversary of Tucson Parks and Rec's Ready, Set, Rec! initiative, which is a mobile recreation program that brings games and activities to parks. The anniversary showcase will include coloring, origami, fitness, STEM, mini golf, disc golf, yard games and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Peace Fair & Music Festival

The Tucson Peace Center is hosting this month's Tucson Peace Fair & Music Festival, a gathering place for "peace, social justice, environmental and labor equity groups." There will be music, food and a raffle.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information.