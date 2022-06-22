This weekend, you can see an animatronic unicorn, vote for your favorite slice of pizza and attend a "Bohemian Rhapsody" sing-along.
What else? Welcome Tucson's monsoon season at El Dia de San Juan Fiesta, shop from LGBTQ+ artists at The Queer Bazaar, and enjoy a dive-in movie at the Tucson J's pool and splash pad.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Events at Oracle's lavender farm
Lavender is in bloom at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Check out wreath workshops Thursday-Saturday. Separately, there will be breakfast at the farm on Sunday.
When: Workshops are Thursday-Saturday mornings, June 23-25. Breakfast is 9 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: Wreath workshops are $40; breakfast is $40.
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
El Dia de San Juan Fiesta
El Dia de San Juan Fiesta is held each year on June 24 to celebrate the coming summer rains. The celebration, organized by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, includes a blessing, food trucks, entertainment, community resources and kid-friendly activities.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Roller Disco Drag Show
Dust off your roller skates and head down to Hotel Congress for their roller disco drag show.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Santa Cruz Sound Experience
Welcome the monsoon season with this sound installation along the Santa Cruz River, featuring live mixing from DJ DirtyVerbs of monsoon audio that was captured last summer and watch animated installations by Alex! Jimenez. The Monsoon Mixtape will also premiere at this event, which is a compilation of original music that celebrates the monsoon.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Along the Santa Cruz River under the Cushing Street Bridge
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
I See Your Face in Mine: A Conceptual Experience
A play described as "Two beings share in the wonders of Earth" is opening for one weekend only at the Groundworks community arts space. Live music will accompany the all-ages show.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Road
Cost: $15
For more information, check out their event page.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities. This Friday's ride will take you to the Santa Cruz Sound Experience!
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
National Food Truck Day at The Pit
Local food truck park The Pit is celebrating National Food Truck Day with 12 food trucks, live music, cornhole, raffles, drinks and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: The Pit, 7889 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Drag Tarot Bingo Night
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. will be hosting Drag Tarot Bingo Night, with host Anna Mossity. The event will follow the closing celebration of Sophie McTear and Trevor Mock's Pride Exhibition.
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bingo is $5 for a single or $10 for 3.
Visit the event page for more information.
Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge
Test your knowledge in all things cats at this trivia night, all while surrounded by cats themselves. This event is for adults only and if you're 21 and up, you can bring your own drinks.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This Friday, check out Paul Green Trio.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson KidsFest 2022
KidsFest 2022 is almost here, with games, entertainment and more than 11 rides and interactive experiences for Tucson kids. Meet with PJ Masks, see a life-sized animatronic unicorn, enjoy a slime zone, and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 25-26
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
The Queer Bazaar
Tucson Hop Shop is hosting its annual Pride Month Queer Bazaar to benefit the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th and the National Center for Transgender Equality. The bazaar features local LGBTQ+ artists, plus food trucks and music.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Dine + Dive
Head to this dive-in movie showing of "Finding Nemo" at the Tucson J. In addition to the movie at the pool and splash pad, there will be pizza and bounce houses. Register by 5 p.m. Friday, June 24 to guarantee your spot, though walk-in registration will be available.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: $5 for members, $8 for nonmembers
Visit the event page for more information.
Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel
The Tucson Originals are hosting a Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel, with at least a dozen eateries including Rocco's Little Chicago, Zio Peppe, Upper Crust Pizza and Mama Louisa's. Vote for your favorite slice (and dessert)!
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria, 3011 E. Speedway
Cost: $40
Visit the event page for more information.
Retro Game Show Night
Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns. The upcoming game show is "Sassword." This event is for ages 21 and up.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $24.95 for general admission, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during these events.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Laser "Stranger Things"
Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!
When: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids
Visit the event page for more information.
The Game Show Show
Tucson Improv Movement is hosting this improvised game show with contestants Paul Fox and Rebecca Fox. Drinks and snacks will also be available.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $7
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Hike on Mount Lemmon
Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Marshall Gulch Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.
When: 7:45 a.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Marshall Gulch Trailhead parking lot, see directions on the event page
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Stargazing fundraiser
Enjoy a night under the stars with the Reach For The Stars nonprofit. This event will feature kid-friendly activities and a telescope so you can look up at the night sky. Fundraising items will be for sale. Bring your own chair!
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead in Vail
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Opening night at Etherton Gallery
Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for a new photo exhibit by Jay Dusard, presenting a selection of portraits of working cowboys and women from his 1981 Guggenheim series "The North American Cowboy." The event will feature live music by The Dusty Ramblers Project and DJ Carl Hanni.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" Sing-Along
Celebrate Queen as you watch the "Bohemian Rhapsody" sing-along, featuring on-screen lyrics.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $7.50-$10
Visit the event page for more information about Fox's screening.
Public Art and Murals Tour with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. On this weekend's tour, explore public art and murals.
When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave.
Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup
Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.
When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Tasting Series
This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up. This Sunday's event features tastes of sotol.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Hotel McCoy pool party with Taco Sauce
Taco Sauce is playing their first show in over two years at Hotel McCoy's pool party this weekend. Drinks will be available for people ages 21 and up!
When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, June 26
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: $8 to attend the party. Alternatively, if you stay at the hotel, you can get 10% off your room rate and free tickets to the party.
Visit the event page for more information.
Pop-up Flower Bar
Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Exo Roast Co. this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26
Where: Exo Roast Co., 196 W. Simpson St.
Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.
Visit the event page for more information.