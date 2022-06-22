This weekend, you can see an animatronic unicorn, vote for your favorite slice of pizza and attend a "Bohemian Rhapsody" sing-along.

What else? Welcome Tucson's monsoon season at El Dia de San Juan Fiesta, shop from LGBTQ+ artists at The Queer Bazaar, and enjoy a dive-in movie at the Tucson J's pool and splash pad.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Events at Oracle's lavender farm

Lavender is in bloom at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Check out wreath workshops Thursday-Saturday. Separately, there will be breakfast at the farm on Sunday.

When: Workshops are Thursday-Saturday mornings, June 23-25. Breakfast is 9 a.m. Sunday, June 26.

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: Wreath workshops are $40; breakfast is $40.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Gladden Farms: A community designed for fun!

Live life in a truly welcoming community connected to abundant family amenities, outdoor recreation and all that Marana, Arizona has to offer. Enjoy 7.5 miles of trails, 154 acres of serviced landscape, 25 football fields of turf, eight bike loops, four outdoor exercise stations and more! Model home tours available now.

El Dia de San Juan Fiesta

El Dia de San Juan Fiesta is held each year on June 24 to celebrate the coming summer rains. The celebration, organized by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, includes a blessing, food trucks, entertainment, community resources and kid-friendly activities.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Roller Disco Drag Show

Dust off your roller skates and head down to Hotel Congress for their roller disco drag show.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Cruz Sound Experience

Welcome the monsoon season with this sound installation along the Santa Cruz River, featuring live mixing from DJ DirtyVerbs of monsoon audio that was captured last summer and watch animated installations by Alex! Jimenez. The Monsoon Mixtape will also premiere at this event, which is a compilation of original music that celebrates the monsoon.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Along the Santa Cruz River under the Cushing Street Bridge

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

I See Your Face in Mine: A Conceptual Experience

A play described as "Two beings share in the wonders of Earth" is opening for one weekend only at the Groundworks community arts space. Live music will accompany the all-ages show.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Road

Cost: $15

For more information, check out their event page.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities. This Friday's ride will take you to the Santa Cruz Sound Experience!

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

National Food Truck Day at The Pit

Local food truck park The Pit is celebrating National Food Truck Day with 12 food trucks, live music, cornhole, raffles, drinks and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: The Pit, 7889 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Tarot Bingo Night

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. will be hosting Drag Tarot Bingo Night, with host Anna Mossity. The event will follow the closing celebration of Sophie McTear and Trevor Mock's Pride Exhibition.

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bingo is $5 for a single or $10 for 3.

Visit the event page for more information.

Events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Test your knowledge in all things cats at this trivia night, all while surrounded by cats themselves. This event is for adults only and if you're 21 and up, you can bring your own drinks.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This Friday, check out Paul Green Trio.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson KidsFest 2022

KidsFest 2022 is almost here, with games, entertainment and more than 11 rides and interactive experiences for Tucson kids. Meet with PJ Masks, see a life-sized animatronic unicorn, enjoy a slime zone, and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 25-26

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

The Queer Bazaar

Tucson Hop Shop is hosting its annual Pride Month Queer Bazaar to benefit the Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th and the National Center for Transgender Equality. The bazaar features local LGBTQ+ artists, plus food trucks and music.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Dine + Dive

Head to this dive-in movie showing of "Finding Nemo" at the Tucson J. In addition to the movie at the pool and splash pad, there will be pizza and bounce houses. Register by 5 p.m. Friday, June 24 to guarantee your spot, though walk-in registration will be available.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $5 for members, $8 for nonmembers

Visit the event page for more information.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel

The Tucson Originals are hosting a Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel, with at least a dozen eateries including Rocco's Little Chicago, Zio Peppe, Upper Crust Pizza and Mama Louisa's. Vote for your favorite slice (and dessert)!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria, 3011 E. Speedway

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns. The upcoming game show is "Sassword." This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for general admission, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during these events.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting this improvised game show with contestants Paul Fox and Rebecca Fox. Drinks and snacks will also be available.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Marshall Gulch Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 7:45 a.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Marshall Gulch Trailhead parking lot, see directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing fundraiser

Enjoy a night under the stars with the Reach For The Stars nonprofit. This event will feature kid-friendly activities and a telescope so you can look up at the night sky. Fundraising items will be for sale. Bring your own chair!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead in Vail

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Opening night at Etherton Gallery

Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for a new photo exhibit by Jay Dusard, presenting a selection of portraits of working cowboys and women from his 1981 Guggenheim series "The North American Cowboy." The event will feature live music by The Dusty Ramblers Project and DJ Carl Hanni.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Sing-Along

Celebrate Queen as you watch the "Bohemian Rhapsody" sing-along, featuring on-screen lyrics.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7.50-$10

Visit the event page for more information about Fox's screening.

Public Art and Murals Tour with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. On this weekend's tour, explore public art and murals.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup

Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. These events are for ages 21 and up. This Sunday's event features tastes of sotol.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Hotel McCoy pool party with Taco Sauce

Taco Sauce is playing their first show in over two years at Hotel McCoy's pool party this weekend. Drinks will be available for people ages 21 and up!

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, June 26

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $8 to attend the party. Alternatively, if you stay at the hotel, you can get 10% off your room rate and free tickets to the party.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Flower Bar

Patagonia Flower Farm will have a pop-up flower bar at Exo Roast Co. this weekend, where you can create your own bouquet of flowers.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26

Where: Exo Roast Co., 196 W. Simpson St.

Cost: Flowers are sold by the stem. You can bring your own vase filled with water if you'd like.

Visit the event page for more information.