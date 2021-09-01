This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
JOGS Tucson Gem Show Fall Showcase
Go on a treasure hunt for wholesale jewelry, loose diamonds, rocks, crystals, minerals and more. This showcase is open for people ages 9 years old and up.
When: Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6, 10 a.m.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
Cost: $10
Visit the event website and Facebook page for more information.
"Cat People" Watch Party
Every Friday in September, you can stop by El Jefe Cat Lounge to lounge with cats and watch the TV show "Cat People" with other cat people.
When: Fridays, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24; 7 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $12, reservations recommended
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge's website for more information.
"Pool Party to Dive For" with Marana Parks and Rec
Join Marana Parks and Recreation for fun with outdoor games, open swim and a poolside movie showing of "Aladdin."
When: Saturday, Sept. 4, 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
Cost: $3 per person, tickets required
Visit the Marana Parks and Rec event page for more information and tickets.
Cars and Coffee at TopGolf
Visit a free casual car meet with free coffee and free golf for attendees from 8-10 a.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.
When: Saturday, Sept. 4, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Visit the Topgolf Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at the Lake
Enjoy live music at Sahuarita Lake Park on the first Saturday of each month. This month, Split Decision will be performing. Be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: Saturday, Sept. 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation event page for more information.
Magical Creature Crafting
Visit Valley of the Moon to make a creation at a craft table, plus dress as a magical creature for a chance to win a prize.
When: Saturday, Sept. 4, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Donations are welcome
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturdays, Sep. 4, 11, 18 and 25; 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Marana Outdoor Market
Visit and shop with local vendors, great food, petting zoo, live music and more. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome.
When: Sunday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road
Cost: Free to attend
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
When: Sunday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
When: Sunday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Rodeo Weekend with Caiden Brewer
Fill your Labor Day weekend in Sonoita with some country fun. The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds will be hosting the 106th Annual Labor Day Rodeo with bull riding, barrel racing, live music from Caiden Brewer and cold brews. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and dancing shoes for this fun weekend-long event.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5, 6-9 p.m.
Where: 3112 Hwy 83, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Copper Brothel Brewery event page for more information.
AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita
Listen to live music from Whiskey Treats for free, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites at AZ Hops and Vines.
When: Sunday, Sept. 5, 1-4 p.m.
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Music Under The Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
When: Sundays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park
Cost: Free
Colors of the Stone Gem Show
Peruse this show for gems, jewelry and beads. The show is said to be a "warm-up" for the winter show happening in 2022.
When: Sept. 9-12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Colors of the Stone website for more information.
Luz de Vida Pop-Up Gallery
This pop-up gallery will feature live music from Gabriel Naim Amor, plus multiple vendors and a silent auction. The event centers "Luz de Vida II - A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors," which is a new album set to be released in November. Proceeds from the gallery and album will go toward Homicide Survivors Inc.
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 5-9 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the pop-up gallery's website for more information.
Tucson Cars & Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet-up.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Rock & Roll
Join the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita for a celebration with live music, activity stations, art demonstrations, food trucks and classic cars. Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Rec event page for more information.
Phil Vassar at The Maverick
Grab your boots and hats, y'all! Visit The Maverick for a live country performance by Phil Vassar.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
Where: 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $40
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-in Movie with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Catch a freebie screening of "The Secret Life of Pets" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.
When: Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
Cost: Free
The Great Crush Festival
It's time to get your feet wet! Ever wanted to stomp some grapes? Cruise over to the vineyard for wine, food, live music and some stomping good fun. Girls in white dresses get to cut the line!
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration.
When: Saturdays, Sept. 18 and Oct. 23, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle
Cost: $60
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Fall is coming! Starting Sept. 18, visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! On Sept. 18 and 19, Apple Annie's will also be hosting a craft fair at the orchard with local vendors selling homemade art and goods.
When: Corn maze is open daily, starting Sept. 18-Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Arizona Pomegranate Festival
Attention pomegranate lovers and growers! Join Mission Garden for a tasty festival. Visitors will be able to see and sample several kinds of pomegranates including Mission Garden's white heritage pomegranates. At this event, visitors can join participate in kid-friendly activities, network with organizations, visit with local chefs, grab pomegranate samples and shop for pomegranate fruit.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
Cost: Suggested $5 donation
Visit the Mission Gardens event page for more information.
Oktoberfest St. Philip's Plaza
It's Oktoberfest! The Bouncing Czechs will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. with a live DJ mixed in to keep the party popping. Don't miss cold brews, sausages, a "best at the wurst sausage eating competition," prizes and more.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Movies on the Lawn: Raya and the Last Dragon
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family-favorite: "Raya and the Last Dragon."
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free
Check out the Facebook event page for more information.
The Fast and The Furriest
It's a car show and furry fundraiser event! Stroll by roaring beauties and check out cute four-legged fur-babies that are looking for furever homes.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 6320 N. Oracle Road
Visit the Obsessions Car Club event page for more information.
Jacob Acosta Trio at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Jacob Acosta Trio will be performing! This is free to attend, but bring money for brews and eats.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.
Yoga at the Vineyard at AZ Hops and Vines
Stretch out on your yoga mat with scenic views and relax on the open patio at the vineyard. Wine, bites and local merchandise will be available for purchase after class. Bring your mat, water and a smile!
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Witch and Stitch Craft Circle
Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Greek Festival
Fill up on gyros, spanakopita and dolmades at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church's annual festival. Every year, the church transforms its property into a lively party, complete with festive music and performances. Pre-order food online then stay for the experience. All menu items must be ordered online by September 10.
When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 24-25
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend, be sure to make your food order before Sept. 10
Visit the event page for information.
Virtual, drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Godzilla vs. Kong"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Godzilla vs. Kong" on the big screen.
When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 person
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Global Arts Showcase
Arizona Public Media and the Pima County Public Library are celebrating Southern Arizona's Latinx cultural heritage with a virtual event that includes Mexican-American and Latinx art, music, dance and a live Q&A.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
Visit the Global Arts Showcase website for more information and to register for the event.