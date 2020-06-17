Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Everyone 🎉
Loft Cinema Virtual Theatre
Do you miss your nights and weekends at The Loft? While the theater is closed, you can still enjoy movies from their Virtual Theatre. Don't forget your popcorn — concessions are available for curbside pick-up too, Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Anytime
Cost: $6.99-$9.99
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook page for more information.
Coloring with Art Institute & Ironwood Gallery of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Join instructor Janie Gildow with a Facebook live event and take coloring to a whole new level by mastering two easy techniques to develop rich intense colors with colored pencils.
When: Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook page for more information.
Shirley Virtual Movie Discussion
Watch "Shirley" and join The Loft Cinema for a free virtual movie discussion with Program Director Jeff Yanc.
When: Thursday, June 18, 6-6:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Starry Night: Live Streaming Class
Join Creative Juice for a Facebook live paint class. Learn how to paint a beautiful desert sunset with a Vincent van Gogh twist.
When: Wednesday, June 17, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free class, supply kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Home Gardening with Marana Parks and Rec
Learn gardening tips from gardening instructor and certified environmental educator, Anna Van Devender. This virtual at-home workshop will help you save money by using tools from around your house.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Paint Baby Yoda with Tipsy Picassos
Take a virtual painting class on Facebook live with Tipsy Picassos. Pre-sketched canvases and supply kits are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, June 20, noon
Cost: Free class, donations accepted
Visit Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Quarantine Art Exhibit for Homebodies
When + Where Co. is showcasing artwork created during quarantine. The show hangs all month and will be hosted in-person and on their Facebook page for all to enjoy. The show hangs for the entire month of June.
When: Through June
Cost: Artwork is available for purchase
Visit When + Where Co. Facebook post for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
All the in-person events we've chosen require physical distancing. If you attend an in-person event, wear a mask to protect others, physical distance, follow guidelines and be mindful of our friends and neighbors.
Summer Solstice
Take a little road trip to Sonoita and bring your own chair! Social distance the right way with fresh air, live music and a starry sky! After7 and the County Line will be performing on the patio.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Hwy 82
When: Saturday, June 20, 2 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and a good time
Visit AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Series Music Series
Listen to live music from Rich and Risa of Red Feather Duet on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday June 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Reforma Fridays
Visit Reforma enjoy an outdoor DJ, relaxing fountains, outdoor cocktail bar and wide open spaces.
Where: Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal and Tequila, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, June 19, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money is for drinks
Visit Reforma Facebook page for more information.
Summer Solstice Yoga
Celebrate Summer Solstice this weekend at the MSA Annex with well-spaced connection. Festivities include snacking on healthy foods, shopping for wellness products, yoga, sound-bath and meditation. Bring your mat!
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, June 20, 6:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Pistoleros Wild West Fundraiser Show
Visit a two-day evening event with cowboys, tricks and wild west fun at Trail Dust Town. The event includes two shows each night at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Each show includes trick ropers, gun spinning, whip cracking and more! Plus, VIP ticket holders get a Q&A and photos with the cast after the 8 p.m. show. Seating will be physical distanced and masks are recommended.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Jun 19, 8 p.m.; June 20, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $20-$30
Visit Trail Dust Town Facebook event page for more information.
Friday Night Live 2020 Concert Series at Main Gate Square
The Friday Night Live Concert Series will feature the best local artists in jazz, Latin jazz, funk, R&B and more!
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday June 19, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, seating requirements and social distancing
Visit Main Gate Square Facebook page for more information.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has re-opened
The museum officially reopened with a lot of changes to make your summer safer. They have four new guidelines and ticket information for visitors.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: March thru Sept., 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $9.95-$21.95
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website for more information.
Live Music on the Patio at Agustin Kitchen
Enjoy live music on the patio every Thursday at Agustin Kitchen.
Where: Agustin Kitchen, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursday, June 18, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Agustin Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North
Enjoy panoramic mountain views from your mat! Join YogaOasis at Westward Look Resort and Spa for rooftop yoga at sunset.
Where: Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
When:
Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 21, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Cool off with your family and furry friends with a laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks, locally-grown produce, handcrafted jewelry and artwork.
Where: Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, June 19, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Picture Rocks Farmers and Flea Facebook for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Kick-off your weekend with cool cars, fun people and food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philips Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit St. Philips Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Stroll and Roll
Stroll and Roll is back. The walk starts at Heirloom Farmers Market and follows the Rillito River Loop to St. Philip's Plaza for approximately 2 miles. Participants will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the walk.
When: Sunday, June 21, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free, masks are required
Visit Beyond-Tucson Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Make snow at-home with Oro Valley Parks and Rec
Take a virtual workshop with the staff of Oro Valley Parks and Rec. Kids will have a few laughs and learn how to make snow at home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Oro valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Midsummer Literacy and Arts Extravaganza
Watch a theatrical story with your kids that offers highly effective tools to help them with home quarantine. Catch this event on Fox Theatre's Facebook page.
When: Thursday, June 18
Cost: Free
Visit Fox Theatre website for more information.
Poles and Pool Noodle Game
Bored? Grab a pole, broom or pool noodle and play a fun active game with your family.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Disney Dole Whip Recipe
Learn how to make your favorite Disneyland treat with the staff of Sahuarita Parks and Rec.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
New Escape Room Game for Kids
Escape Game In A Box includes dozens of items for kids to enjoy. Candy, scavenger hunts, magic and clues! Portable Fox in a Box is offering portable escape games with same-day delivery to Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana.
Cost: $14.99 - $49.99, free shipping
Visit Fox in a Box Tucson website for more information.
Fun Cup Games for Kids
Learn how to play two cup games from staff and special guests of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation.
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Little Anthony's Diner Car Show with Elvis and Marilyn Monroe
Drive-in for some good food, live music and car show this weekend. Elvis and Marilyn will be taking photo ops and singing their favorites, while you wait for carhop service in your car or stroll through beauties at the car show.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 20, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $15 per car
Visit Little Anthony's Diner website for more information.
Big Daddy at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Celebrate Father's Day with laughs and Adam Sandler at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Sunday, June 21, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Curbside Coffee and Cinnamon Rolls
Filthy Pirate Coffee and Copper Creek Cookies are teaming up for a curbside event. Get a free cup of Filthy Pirate coffee for every cinnamon roll purchase. Plus, Copper Creek Cookies will also have other fresh baked goodies available for purchase.
Where: Copper Creek Cookies, 4249 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, June 20, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Little Rascals at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Take the kids for a little drive to Oro Valley and watch a summer favorite.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, June 21, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Free Pet Food Drive-thru
Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will hand out small bags of dog and cat food to people facing hardship due to COVID-19, including illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenges related to the pandemic. No sign up or appointment required. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Where: PACC main parking lot, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.