What to do this weekend, you ask? 🤔 We'll tell you!

The Pima County Fair is BACK this Thursday, Earth Day celebrations, a parade of Tucson-area pets down Fourth Avenue, two plant sales, lots of live music and opportunities to support local artists, AND MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Arizona International Film Festival

The 30th Arizona International Film Festival has more than 36 indoor and 13 outdoor screenings planned, with 130 films in all. Among the events: "Cine Sonora," which is a celebration of short films from Sonora, Mexico; "Canyon del Muerto," the festival's kick-off screening; and a Mescal movie set tour.

When: Now through April 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the website for more information.

2022 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition

This exhibition will feature 13 artists who are graduating from the University of Arizona's School of Art MFA program. They've each spent the last year working with faculty in the studio to create a body of original art. While these works will be on display from April 16 through May 14, the opening reception will offer refreshments and will be free of cost.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21

Where: UAMA & Joseph Gross Gallery, 1031 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for a concert series every third Thursday of the month. This month, enjoy music from Heart & Soul. Food trucks will be at the event and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Fair

Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and more. Concerts this year include Scotty McCreery, T.I., Village People, Tai Verdes, Baby Bash, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and more.

When: April 21-May 1. Gate opens 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: General admission is $10 or $5 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $5. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions

Visit the event page for more information.

Cero Clothing Swap

A pop-up clothing swap is happening at Midtown Vegan Deli & Market, thanks to Cero Tucson. Take home free clothing and bring pieces to add to the swap! If you miss the event, the rack of clothes can usually be found at Cero's brick and mortar on Tucson Boulevard.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 22

Where: Midtown Vegan Deli & Market, 5071 E. Fifth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Super Gay Party Machine

Head to this LGBTQA+ dance party with DJ Shawnté and DJ Remix for a night of performances.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, April 22

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $10, this event is for ages 21+

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day with Borderlands Brewing Company

The Nature Conservancy in Arizona will be at Borderlands Brewing Company for conservation storytelling. Plus, enjoy live music from the Kevin Pakulis Band.

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 22

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews

Visit the event page for more information.

Pets of Pima Parade

The first annual Pets of Pima Parade is taking over Fourth Avenue to celebrate Tucson pets. After the parade, the 4 Legs on 4th festival will take place, featuring a kids area, live music, a car show and a pet adoption event.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, click here to register to be in the parade

Visit the event page for more information.

CREAM Flea Market

CREAM print shop is hosting a market at Owl's Club's patio with a colorful variety of vendors. Set to make appearances: Sky Island (vegan) Ice Cream, vintage sellers like Boom's Closet, a pop-up tattoo booth, and more local artists.

When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Owl's Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day plant sale

Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society is hosting an Earth Day sale complete with cacti, succulents, pottery, books and art. Plus, check out three free demonstration workshops including potting and gardening techniques.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: 4342 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Wildflower Plant Sale

Take home all kinds of wildflowers and landscape plants native to the Sonoran Desert. Seeds will also be available for purchase.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Baja Beer Festival

Head to the sixth annual Baja Beer Festival to sample beers from Arizona breweries, plus food from area chefs.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Eckbo Plaza at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $15-$65

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening, nature and energy efficiency with hands-on activities, information booths and demonstrations. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly things to do. Exhibitors will also be in Armory Park!

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Food Share's Second Anniversary

Learn all about mutual aid group Tucson Food Share at their anniversary celebration. Bring a dish to share during a pot luck and enjoy games, DJs and dancing.

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: 2500 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring a dish to share

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day market with Tucson Village Farm

Head to this market for vendors, food and yoga. You'll be able to find plant-based "meat" from Plant Butcher Tucson, candles from Burnt October, decor from The Quaint & Sundry Shop, crochet pieces from Carried Threads and more.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23.

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and yoga

Visit the event page for more information.

Rodder Days Car Show

Check out the 47th annual Rodder Days car show sponsored by the Tucson Street Rod Association. There will be pre-1992 vehicles including hot rods, trucks, muscle cars and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Pima Community College, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Sahuarita

Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 90 vendors including food trucks and artists. There will also be a rollerskating rink, carnival activities, a beer garden and live music.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Street Painting Weekend

Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz, council member Richard Fimbres and the Department of Transportation and Mobility are searching for volunteers for its South 12th Avenue Street Painting Weekend, dubbed an "asphalt art painting party" along La Doce between Irvington and Drexel roads. The painting weekend is in preparation of the future installation of the green stormwater infrastructure.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24

Where: New Life Community Center, 5245 S. 12th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, sign up online

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day at Mission Garden

Mission Garden is hosting an Earth Day celebration with hands-on educational activities for both kids and adults. On the agenda: Kids can make seed balls, get info on pollinator gardens, hands-on archaeology and more Earth Day fun.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Poetry Festival

Celebrate National Poetry Month at this spring festival. Events include poetry workshops, an open mic brunch at LaCo and a featured reading at the Tucson Museum of Art.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for the featured reading; 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24 for the open mic brunch.

Where: Featured reading at Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.; open mic brunch at LaCo, 201 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, food/drink purchase required for the open mic brunch

Visit the event page for more information.

Rummage sale with Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary is hosting a rummage sale with clothes, books, knick-knacks, pet accessories, sporting goods and more. All proceeds go toward supporting the cats at the shelter.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day with Flandrau

Head to the planetarium for activities that include recycled art sculptures and a marine conservation station. There will also be four screenings, including a 2 p.m. showing of "Dynamic Earth."

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Admission to Flandrau is $9 for adults, $7 for kids. Screenings are also $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day 5K at Biosphere 2

Walk or run the backroads of Biosphere 2 north of Tucson during this Earth Day 5K. Check out Biosphere 2 afterwards! Registration ends April 20.

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Oracle

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Irreverent Warriors at Medella Vina Ranch

Head to Medella Vina Ranch for games, a barbecue and a raffle to help fundraise for a November hike to be held by Irreverent Warriors, whose mission is to "bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide."

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and the raffle

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Storytime at Littlest Bookshop

Littlest Bookshop is now hosting storytime for kids every Saturday. Check out all of the shop's newest books while you're there.

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Littlest Bookshop, 5011 E. Fifth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy a morning of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.

When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

South Tucson Earth Day Celebration

The City of South Tucson is hosting an Earth Day celebration along the El Paso Southwestern Greenway. The event will feature art, music, a food drive, a raffle, a resource fair and other activities. Vendors like Galeria Mitotera, Flowers & Bullets, FUGA and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona all make appearances.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 24

Where: El Kiosko de los Ninos, 132 W. 35th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Art Mart

Head to the second annual Art Mart hosted by BICAS to celebrate local artists. Check out upcycled art activities and several local artists selling metal art, jewelry, vases and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Children's Festival

This free festival presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper includes live music, folklorico, activities, food trucks and giveaways.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Party for the Planet

Head to Reid Park Zoo for conservation-themed activities including a plant giveaway, animal presentations, information about the City Nature Challenge and "nature-based play opportunities" for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 24

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Included with zoo admission, which is $6.50 for kids and $10.50 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas vendor event

Tanna's Botannas, home of spicy candies, is hosting an event on Sunday with vendors such as Novia's Bakery, Tierra Mia by Lala Vazquez and The Wicked Patisserie.

When: Noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and candy

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Head to El Jefe Cat Lounge for cat yoga and cat bingo on Sunday.

When: Sunday, April 24; 10-11 a.m. for yoga, 6-7 p.m. for bingo

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo. Reservations are required for bingo

Visit the event page for more information.