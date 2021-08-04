This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Red Feather Duet at The Gardens at Bear Canyon
Visit the east side of town and listen to live music on the wide open patio with cocktails, friends and tasty bites.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6-9 p.m.
Where: 8991 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Reservations recommended
Visit The Gardens at Bear Canyon's event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.
When: Thursdays, Aug. 5 and 19, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Reggae Thursdays at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar every Thursday this month for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food.
When: Thursdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Album Release and Art Show
Visit a music release and open house art show at Galeria Mitotera. There will be beautiful paintings by Jessica Gonzales on display and Galeria Mitotera merch for sale.
When: Friday, Aug. 6, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. 4th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Galeria Mitotera event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
When: Fridays, Aug. 6 and 20, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Paint cacti on a mini canvas
What's more Tucson than a painting of cacti? Join this workshop for a paint-along of a cacti trio on a mini canvas.
When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $20
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws.
When: Saturdays, Aug. 7 and 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
HI-Octane Night
Walk through some roaring cherried-out engines and see who wins "best in show" at this outdoor event.
When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 4-9 p.m.
Where: 4275 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Obsessions Car Club event page for more information.
Live Music at the Lake
Enjoy live music at Sahuarita Lake Park on the first Saturday of each month. This month, Little House of Funk will be performing.
When: Saturday, August 7, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free, be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation event page for more information.
Meditation with Cats
Get some zen with some purr-fectly fun furry friends at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can let your worries drift away and relax for a blissful hour of meditation.
When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 10-11 a.m.
Where: 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $25
Visit the El Jefe Cat Lounge event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee at TopGolf
Cruise over to Top Golf for a car show with free coffee provided by TopGolf.
When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: Free
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a free classic car show hosted by DJ John.
When: Saturdays, Aug. 7 and 21, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
When: Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Dogs and Wine at AZ Hops and Vines
Visit the vineyard for some summer doggo fun with contests for the best dog and owner lookalike, best trick and best costume. There will also be games, live music, food, wine, sangria and local vendors. You can also bring towels, dog toys, dog food, leashes or beds to donate to local rescues.
When: Sunday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Oddities Market
Shop a quirky night market for oddities and unusual finds and treasures.
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. to midnight
Where: 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the When + Where Co Facebook event page for more information.
Mini-Tapestry Weaving Workshop
Create a mini cacti tapestry with Good Things Tucson. Attendees will learn to use a mini loom, plus the structure of tapestries and how to use tapestry tools.
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $48
Michael Biehn in Tombstone
Actor Michael Biehn is back at Tombstone for the 5th Annual DOC Holli-DAYS event this month. Biehn will be at Vintage Cowgirls (hours have yet to be announced as this listing is being created) with a merchandise table and a variety of items for sale to have signed or you can bring something from home. Prices vary.
When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 13-15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 510 E. Allen St.
Needle Felting Workshop
Learn the basics of needle felting and create your own mini version of a mushroom "terrarium."
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $35
Pop-up Market at Crooked Tooth
Shop local creators, makers, artists, food trucks and cold brews at Crooked Tooth Brewery.
When: Sunday, Aug. 15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and shopping
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
The Mavericks: ‘En Español’ World Tour
The Mavericks are performing downtown! Listen to this electric rock and country group perform on stage at The Fox Theatre.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $42.50-$72.50
Visit The Fox Theatre's event page for more information.
Critter Night at Mission Garden
Visit a family event this month and learn about the animals of Mission Garden and the Sonoran Desert. Friends and family are welcome to experience live animals, nature activities, informational booths and presentations.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Polymer Clay Workshop
Learn all about polymer clay at this workshop hosted by Good Things Tucson and create your own clay goodies to take home.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $35
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Lethal Injektion and Never Say Never at Encore
Lethal Injektion and Never Say Never will be performing on stage at Encore. Plus, there will be special guest performances from Fatal Malady, Like A Villian, DedWin and more.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.
Where: 5851 E. Speedway
Cost: $15-$24.50
Visit the event page for more information.
Viva Cars, Coffee and Dessert Nights
Cruise over to Viva Coffee House and grab some coffee and sweet treats while you stroll beside some classic cars.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex
Stay cool and have some shopping fun at this outdoor night market. Shop from more than 40 artists and several local food trucks.
When: Friday, Aug. 27, 6-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Santa Pachita at Swap Meet
Shop quirky finds and listen to Latin fusion music performed by Santa Pachita.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of "The Call of the Wild."
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Spooky Shops Sundays
Shop around for creepy, gothic and quirky items at this fun event.
When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Spooky Shops Sundays Facebook event page for more information.
Resin Workshop
Learn all about resin to create coasters, charms and keychains with Good Things Tucson.
When: Sunday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.
Cost: $55
Virtual, drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmer's Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmer's Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing a "Harry Potter" movie.
When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 per adult
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Free Drive-in Movie with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Drive-in for a free screening of "Raya and the Last Dragon." No registration required.
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Zoom Cooking Class with Chef Janos Wilder
Chef Janos Wilder of The Carriage House is holding a virtual cooking class in collaboration with the San Xavier Co-Op Farm as part of a series of workshops presented by Tumamoc Hill's Desert Laboratory. Wilder will show attendees how to create modern dishes with "wild and ancient ingredients."
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Zoom
Cost: $45 per person
Visit the Eventbrite website for more information.
Kids 🎈
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project with a live demonstration on Zoom.
When: Zoom workshop happens Saturday, Aug. 14, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Discovery Night at The Children's Museum
Are your kids bored? Head downtown for half-price admission, bilingual programming and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum Tucson.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $4.50 per person
Visit the Children's Museum's Facebook event page for more information.