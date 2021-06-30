This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Fridays, July 2 and July 16, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Adult Day Camp at AZ Hops and Vines
Visit the vineyard for summer fun with DJ beats, slushies, floats, wine, seafood, games and crazy fun prizes.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
When: Saturday, July 3, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for slushies, drinks and bites
Visit AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
1912 Brewing's Six Year Anniversary
Celebrate this milestone with 1912 Brewing Co. with cold brews, bites from the Black Top Grill and Daniela's Cooking and games like corn hole, darts, shuffleboard and beer pong.
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 3, noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for frosty brews and yummy bites
Visit the 1912 Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita July Food Truck Roundup
Head over to Sahuarita for a food truck roundup and grab something to munch on from Pin Up Pastries, The Curry Pot, Meatball Madness, Gigi's Fusion, Cotton Family BBQ, Taco'Queta, Nhu Lan Vietnamese Food, Haus of Brats and Jackie's Food Court.
Where: Rancho Sahuarita, 14455 S. Camino Lago Azul
When: Tuesday, July 6, 4:30-7 p.m.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a free classic car show hosted by DJ John.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
When: Saturdays, July 10 and 24, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Night Market at the Brewery
Shop with over 10 local creators, makers and artists while enjoying a local brew from Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. La Colombiana food truck will be there serving up tasty bites in case you get hungry from 4-8 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Sunday, July 11, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursdays, July 1 and 15, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar
Bring your friends and chill out to some late night rock, blues and jazz with Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
When: Friday, July 16, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Black Cat Bones Facebook event page for more information.
Viva Cars, Coffee and Dessert Nights
Cruise over to Viva Coffee House and grab some coffee and sweet treats while you stroll beside some classic cars.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Friday, July 16, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Mission Garden Garlic Festival
Hey garlic lovers! Visit the festival at Mission Garden and learn about growing garlic and cooking with garlic. During the festival there will be heads and braids of garlic for sale. You will also get a chance to learn planting tips and tasty recipes from local chefs.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, July 17, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Community Block Party Pop-up
Visit a free block party pop-up hosted by Boss Women Unite. Enjoy music, performances and delicious food, while supporting local vendors.
Where: Boss Women Unite, 1130 E. Pennsylvania St.
When: Saturday, July 17, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Coven Night Market
Shop a quirky evening market for oddities and unusual finds.
Where: Woolly Fern, 3 doors west of When + Where Co at 4401 E. Speedway
When: Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the When + Where Co Facebook event page for more information.
Little House of Funk at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Little House of Funk is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks from local restaurants around the plaza
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family-favorite, "Sonic the Hedgehog."
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
When: Saturday, July 24, 7:30-10 p.m.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex
Stay cool and have some shopping fun at this outdoor night market. Shop with over 40 artists in the open air with several local food trucks.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, July 30, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 3, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
4th of July Events 🎆
Live Music and Fireworks Drive-In Movie
Celebrate Independence Day a little early with live music and food while watching the Davis-Monthan “Salute to America” firework show from the Cactus Drive-In lot followed by a screening of "The Great Outdoors."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Friday, July 2, 6-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
24th Annual "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration
The 24th annual “A” Mountain fireworks show is happening again after a year off. You can see the “A” Mountain fireworks with free parking at the Tucson Convention Center’s parking lot B or parking lot C. Free parking will also be available all day Sunday at the City-State garage and at the meters throughout the downtown area. Paid parking will be available for $5 in the Mercado District lots south of Congress.
When: Sunday, July 4. Fireworks start at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Visit The City of Tucson website for more information.
4th of July Americana at The Rock
Have some late night fun with a ton of live music, drinks, food and dancing! This event will have three live rock bands, seven DJs, vendors and more 4th of July fun.
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
When: Sunday, July 4, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $20 per person or two for $35
Visit The Rock's Facebook event page for more information.
2021 Marana Star Spangled Spectacular
Fireworks will be launched near Crossroads at Silverbell District Park and can be viewed from inside the park and throughout Arizona Pavilions Crossroads. Festivities include 25 food vendors, a playground, splash pad and 4th of July music.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.; fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Town of Oro Valley July 4th Fireworks Show and Virtual Celebration
Celebrate Independence Day at home in Oro Valley this year! The firework show begins at 9 p.m. and will last for about 20 minutes. The Town of Oro Valley ordered larger firework shells this year to be seen from greater distance. Starting at 10 a.m. the playground, sport fields, dog parks, archery facilities, trails and ridges will be closed off for safety precautions.
If you can’t see the fireworks from your home, don't worry because the entire show will be live-streamed on Facebook Live on the Town of Oro Valley Facebook page.
When: Sunday, July 4, 9-9:20 p.m.
Visit the Town of Oro Valley's website for more information.
Sahuarita Red, White and BOOM Fireworks
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to see sparkling fireworks launched from Wrightson Ridge Park. The park will not be open to the public during the display so residents are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from their own backyards and surrounding parking lots available to the public. Other viewing areas include North Santa Cruz Park and Anza Trail Park sports fields.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 3, 6-9 p.m.; fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation website for more information.
54th Annual Sierra Vista Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks
The Sierra Vista Rotary Club, City of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca have teamed up together to host a red, white and blue full day celebration for 4th of July.
When: Sunday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; fireworks begin at 8:05 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the City of Sierra Vista website for more information.
4th of July at Hotel McCoy
Book a room at Hotel McCoy for a fun 4th of July event with DJ Buttafly, poolside jams, check-in goodies, drink specials and "A" Mountain views.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Sunday, July 4, 7 p.m.
Cost: Book your stay at the hotel for this special holiday event
Visit the Hotel McCoy Facebook event page for more information.
Let Freedom Sing Concert Live
The annual Let Freedom Sing concert by Arts Express features a variety of Tucson performers — uniting our diverse backgrounds and fostering a sense of community.
When: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Arts Express Theatre at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, Suite 214
Cost: Starts at $40
Visit the Arts Express website for tickets and more information.
Tombstone 4th of July Parade, Car Show And Pin Up Contest
Cruise over to Tombstone for an all-American bash, pinup pageant and car show! Different events happen both Saturday and Sunday.
When: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4
Visit the Tombstone Historic District website for the schedule of events, times and locations.
July 4th IndepenDANCE Party at MSA Annex
Celebrate the holiday with an all-ages event with fireworks under "A" Mountain. Festivities include cumbias by Los Esplifs, beats from DJ Herm, Flam Chen fire dancers, food trucks and a bar with festive drinks and cocktails.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, July 4, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page and ticketing website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Moana"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Moana."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Thursday, July 1, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Free Drive-in Movie with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Drive-in for a free screening of "Hook". No registration required.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway
When: Friday, July 16, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Double Feature Drive-in Movie: "Jurassic World"
Hop on the car and get ready for roaring good time at the drive-in with back-to-back screenings of "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Tucson KidsFest
Get ready for a full-day of entertainment with games, dancing and an interactive shows. This event will include a Ninja Warrior kids course, slime zone, over 25 retro 80’s video games, a Jurassic dinosaur encounter, fossil digging challenge, new carnival rides, creature zone, shows and a special appearance with Peppa Pig.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 17-18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $17 for ages 3 and up
Visit the Tucson Convention Center website for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Zoom workshop happens Saturday, July 10, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Discovery Night at The Children's Museum
Are your kids bored? Then head downtown for half-price admission, bilingual programming and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum Tucson.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Thursday, July 15, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $4.50 per person
Visit the Children's Museum's Facebook event page for more information.