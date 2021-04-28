This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in events and movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday starting May 1 through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
Illustrated Icon Map Workshop with the Tucson Type
Learn to create a personalized icon map with all your favorite places, and enjoy panoramic city views in this guided rooftop workshop with Tatum Rochin from The Tucson Type.
Where: Graduate Tucson rooftop, 930 E. 2nd St.
When: Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.
Cost: $35
Visit the workshop Eventbrite page for more information and to register.
Humane Amigos Spring Break Camp (Sponsored)
Kids and pets get together during Humane Amigos Camps with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Campers spend a minimum of two hours caring daily for different camp foster animals. These animals may include ball pythons, rabbits, rats, guinea pigs, cats and dogs. Humane Amigos Camps provides children with an in-depth, hands-on education about animal care and the human-animal bond. Sign up today!
Amazing Discoveries Block Party
This local game store is celebrating its move to a new location with a weekend-long celebration with free Eegee's, a new mural by Jessica Gonzales, live screenprinting and discounts from neighboring shops.
Where: Amazing Discoveries, 238 S. Tucson Blvd.
When: Saturday-Sunday, May 1-2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Amazing Discoveries website for more information.
Floor Polish Birthday Celebration
This Tucson dance studio is turning 5 and celebrating with an outdoor plant, vintage clothing and dessert sale, music and freebies.
Where: Floor Polish, 930 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, May 1, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Floor Polish Facebook event for more information.
Private and Small Group Swim Lessons at the J (Sponsored)
J-Rays Swim School at the JCC offers weekly, year-round swim lessons for ages six months and up. Our instructors use a fun and developmentally appropriate method for teaching children to learn to swim. Early introduction to water is proven to reduce risk of drowning by 88 percent and will help make swimming a blast at all levels! Now offering private, parent and me and learn-to-swim group swim lessons. Sign up today!
Night Market at Crooked Tooth
Shop art and handmade goods from local vendors including Sonoran Witch Boy, Gina Beca, Agave Pantry, Day Glass and more on the Crooked Tooth patio.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Sunday, May 2, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Visit the Crooked Tooth Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Head over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, May 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Agave Heritage Festival Presents Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo downtown on the Hotel Congress patio with a guided mezcal tasting, tasty bites and live music.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, May 5, 6-11 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday at Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. Jed Paradies is the featured artist on May 7.
When: Friday, May 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
After Hours Duo Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Fridays, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Ostara's Big Bunny Bash with Flam Chen
Flam Chen and friends present an adults-only cabaret and dance party to celebrate spring at the MSA Annex. Enjoy aerial arts, fire performance, stilt walking, R&B beats and dancing at this downtown event.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, May 7, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit Flam Chen and MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Harley Spring Car Show
Cruise over for a spring car and bike show at Harley-Davidson of Tucson. See who wins best chopper, best cruiser, best touring, best sport and enjoy free food and prizes.
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Harley-Davidson of Tucson event page for more information.
Mother's Day Pop-Up Outdoor Market
Shop from several local artisans, crafters, home-based businesses, food trucks, produce vendors and more at this spring outdoor event. Face masks and social distancing required.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Boss Women Unite website for more information.
Santa Pachita on the patio at AZ Hops and Vines
Kick back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, May 8, noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Wine and Donut Pairing
You "Donut" want to miss this event! Stop by AZ Hops and Vines for Amy’s Donuts and some lovely wine. This event will feature six wines paired with six tasty bites, including a free souvenir glass!
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Mother's Day Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: Tucson Mall parking lot, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Saturday on the Plaza with Red Feather Duet
Cruise downtown and listen to a free performance by Red Feather Duet at Hotel Congress.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Viva Cars and Coffee
Can you hear those engines roar? Cruise over to Viva Coffee House for a free car show with decked out cars and fresh coffee.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free ton attend
Visit the Viva Coffee House Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Brook Sample.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, May 27, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
"Up" at El Toro Flicks Downtown
Watch a Pixar favorite at El Toro Flicks. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Face masks are required any time you are out of your vehicle.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave. (near the MSA Annex)
When: Saturday, May 1, 7 p.m.
Cost: $21.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
The Tortoise and the Hare Drive-in
Drive in and enjoy a show presented by Live Theatre Workshop. This drive-in radio show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle or you can wear masks and sit in lawn chairs in front of your vehicle.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday-Sunday, May 7-22
Cost: $30 and up
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "I Dream In Widescreen"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "I Dream In Widescreen," an annual showcase of senior thesis films from the University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free; also streaming for free online May 8-22 at loftcinema.org
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Wolves, Woofs, Cougars and Kittens
Join the Desert Museum and learn about your pet's family tree at this paw-sitively quirky fun virtual event.
When: Tuesday, May 4 at noon
Cost: Free
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Mother's Day Grab 'n Go Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-7. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask at pick up.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, May 6, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first come, first served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, May 8, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Make it! Workshop
Hammers, saws and glue guns! Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at Children's Museum's outdoor monthly workshop.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, May 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum's website for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Arizona Repertory Singers Spring Concert
The Arizona Repertory Singers spring concert "I Can See the Light" is a celebration of resilience featuring a collection of songs about nature, music, singing and love.
When: Streaming online from April 30 through May 15
Cost: $20 per household.
Visit the Arizona Repertory Singers website for more information.
Virtual Resin and Dried Flower Workshop with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided workshop to create a resin piece of art infused with lovely dried flowers on Facebook Live.
When: Pick-up your kit on Friday, May 7, from at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. The painting class happens on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
Cost: $45 per kit
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Magical, Mysterious Bats
You're going to go batty for this fun virtual event! During this workshop you will learn more about these fascinating, remarkable and important flying creatures and how we need them in our world.
When: Monday, May 17, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Sushi 101 Virtual Class
Join Flying Aprons to make some tasty bites with this online step-by-step class. You will get to learn how to make vegetable rolls, shrimp nigiri and some fun cooking tricks with chef Tommy Begay III.
When: Wednesday, May 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Bobcats in Tucson on Zoom
Join Kerry Baldwin and Cheryl Mollohan and learn about the Bobcats in Tucson project. During this virtual event you will learn about bobcat home range sizes, movement corridors, tolerance to urban density and relationships with neighboring bobcats.
When: Thursday, May 20, 1-1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Virtual Tarot 101
Join this virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Friday, May 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.