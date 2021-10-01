Temperatures are (finally) cooling down and that means it's time for our giant list of shopping and festivals.
Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies and vintage finds, plus enjoy a long list of your favorite festivals that are back in Tucson for yet another year.
This list will be updated as we learn of more markets, fairs and festivals. Meanwhile, check out our list of things to do in October!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Tucson Humanities Festival
The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling. The festival features author Walter Isaacson as its headliner on Oct. 8 at Centennial Hall.
When: Now through Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Various locations
Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream
Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
When: Any time
Where: sonoranart.org
Visit the Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Oro Valley Fall Artisan Market
Visit a two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley. This event features artisans in fashion, food, home goods, paintings, visual arts, music and food trucks.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for ore information.
Costume sale at Valley of the Moon Tucson
Visit Valley of the Moon for a costume yard sale at 7 a.m. and mask-making at 3 p.m. Dig and shop for a wide variety of donated character costumes.
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 7 a.m. to noon; and 3-5 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Donations are welcome
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Check out new outdoor activities and festive fall bites. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Opening day is Saturday, Oct. 2. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market. Halloween items will also be for sale!
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Auction and Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Arizona Antique Auctions will be auctioning off various items from antique vendors, where visitors will be able to get their hands on all kinds of collectibles. The auction starts at 2 p.m. but the fair begins at 8 a.m.
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2-3:30 p.m. for the auction
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch event page for more information.
Virtual Silver Sea Spoopy Spooktacular
Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live shopping event.
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Facebook Live
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry event page for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself
Visit Tucson Meet Yourself in downtown Tucson on Oct. 8-10 for three days of music, dance, folk arts and tasty bites from locals and Tucson's many cultures. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Art and crafts show at Catalina Pointe
Stroll through an outdoor market with music, scenic views and new artists. Check out pottery, signs, jewelry, paintings and more!
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
Patagonia Fall Festival
Visit a colorful festival with small businesses, wineries and regional experiences from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This event will feature 100 artisans, food vendors, exhibitors, live music, entertainment and picnic fun.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 325 McKeown Ave., Patagonia
Cost: Free to attend
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Arts and crafts fair at Monterey Village
Shop outdoors and enjoy shopping with locals and their one-of-a-kind art. Find a new sign, piece of pottery or a painting to add to your home this holiday season.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6126 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Art Attack AZ's event page for more information.
MuralFest at Hotel McCoy
Visit Hotel McCoy for live mural painting, food trucks, cupcakes, live music, dive-in movies, drink specials and more.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend
Groundworks $1 clothing sale
Dig through a large selection of adult, teen clothing, shoes and accessories for just a dollar. All proceeds benefit Groundworks, which aims to help local artists and help Tucson’s youth arts scene.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 2919 E. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend
Ghost and Goodie Craft and Vendor Fair
Shop with over 30 artists and vendors for some early holiday shopping fun. Don't miss the family activities, food and trick-or-treating at this event.
When: Friday, Oct. 22, 4-8:30 p.m.
Where: 600 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Oddities Market: Halloween Edition
Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this two-day shopping event.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Oddities market at Crooked Tooth
Kettle & Wake is hosting a hybrid oddities market at Crooked Tooth Brewing Company, paired with a digital market with 10 vendors from around the country.
When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Art and crafts festival on Oracle
Grab your totes and shop around for bright-colored artwork or handmade trinkets at this art festival.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Life Under The Oaks Lavender Witch Festival
Celebrate fall at the lavender farm with mini witch hats, pointy shoes, clay pumpkins and broom workshops. The farm will also have lavender wands, lavender corn husk dolls and more goodies available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $15 per person, ages 12 and under enter for free
Visit the website for more information.
Dia de los Muertos festival
This event will feature vendors, two folklorico performances and mariachi music. The event is hosted by Guadalajara Grill.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m.
Where: 750 N. Kolb Road
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games
Get ready for some Celtic entertainment with music, food, arts and performances at this three-day celebration.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7
Where: Historic Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
Visit their website for more information.
Fort Lowell Arts and Craft Fair
Visit a family-fun day of shopping with this large outdoor event loaded with all sorts of items for sale.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
Visit Fort Lowell Art's and Craft Fair event page for more information.
All Souls Procession
The All Souls Procession invites community members to express their grief and loss in a celebration that honors lost loved ones.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend
Loft Film Fest
The 11th annual Loft Film Fest will feature a selection of award-winning features and short films from festivals around the world such as Cannes and Sundance.
When: Nov. 10-18
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Varies
Visit the festival's website for more information.
Art and crafts show on Tanque Verde
Kick off the fall season with this arts and craft show on the east side. Artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind artwork in this open-air artisan market.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.
Dusk Music Festival
Visit Dusk Music Festival for two days of music including headliners Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson and Grouplove.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14, 2 p.m.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $65+
Visit the festival's website for more information.
La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival
Stroll and shop along the courtyard of La Encantada for fine art with breathtaking mountain views.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the SACCA event page for more information.
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours includes self-guided showcases of artist studios and workspaces. You can interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about the artistic process.
When: Dec. 3-12
Where: Various locations
Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.
Art and crafts festival on Oracle
Shop for your holiday gifts with over 40 artists displaying their pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings, gourmet food, household furniture, children's toys, clothing and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 3 p.m.
Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Vail Fest
It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-fun events such as go-kart races, a petting zoo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe tournaments and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Visit the Vail Fest website for more information.
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
Shop Tucson's largest street fair with hundreds of vendors to shop from, plus live music and food.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 10 a.m. to dusk
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
The annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights is back on for its 71st year. Stroll through the Winterhaven neighborhood for lights and holiday displays.
When: Dec. 11-26, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Near Fort Lowell and Country Club roads
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the website for more information.
Holiday festival at Tanque Verde
Get your last minute holiday shopping done and visit 40 local artists and crafters at this art festival.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.