This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Frida Friday Online Painting Class
Sit back, relax and follow along with Tipsy Picassos to create a beautiful masterpiece, inspired by Frida Kahlo, on Facebook Live.
When: Friday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, but supply kits and pre-sketched canvases are available for purchase
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Cooking Classes with Tucson Village Farm
Join Tucson Village Farm for a new series of virtual cooking classes! Check out their new, simple, one-hour dishes that you can whip up over Zoom and learn a little something about kitchen science too. This week you will learn how to make spring rolls filled with fresh crunchy veggies.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 4-5 p.m.
Cost: $20
Visit Tucson Village Farm website for more information.
J-Care Plus Offers Remote Learning Support (Sponsored)
As schools make decisions about the upcoming school year, we know many families are struggling with choosing between an overcrowded classroom and keeping their kids at home while they try to work. J-Care Plus is the JCC’s remote learning support program for kids entering grades K-6. Our staff will help students log on to classes, make sure they complete assignments, and lead fun activities that supplement their online learning for school (like art and PE)! J-Care Plus allows for smaller groups and more physical distancing than a traditional classroom, without sacrificing the important emotional and intellectual development that happens in-person.
Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road
When: Starting Aug. 17
Find more information and register online on the J Tucson website.
Artist Takeover Series: Ana Santos Acinas
Throughout the upcoming weeks, various grantee local artists will take over the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona Instagram account to share their art and projects so the community can get a look into their world. The artist this week is fashion designer, Ana Santos Acinas.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Online Class: Sauces 101 Hands-On Cooking Class
Learn how to create tasty sauces that your family will love. During this class you'll create béchamel, mornay, espagnole and chimichurri.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Customized Canvas Apron Workshop
You're spending more time in the kitchen these days. So, spruce up your baking attire with a customized leaf-printed apron. During this workshop, you will learn how to use leaves to print onto fabric, create a unique pattern and use embroidery stitches to enhance shapes on your apron.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $35
Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Palomino Nights Presents Jukebox Junqies
Get ready to dance! Watch a special livestream performance by The Jukebox Junqies who will play all of your favorite 50's and 60's jukebox songs so you can have your own in-home sock hop.
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Star Party
Join the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association for a virtual tour of the night sky. Explore planets, nebulae, star clusters, galaxies and more galactic fun. This event will be streamed from their Facebook page.
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 8:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association Facebook page for more information.
John Shryock's Virtual Magic Show
Join The Gaslight Theatre for a magic-filled comedy hour from your living room. This is an interactive show, so viewers can comment and even participate in the fun.
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit The Gaslight Theatre Facebook page for more information.
Odyssey Storytelling
Odyssey Storytelling is proud to announce a special event to honor and enhance Black voices. Stories will be on Odyssey’s Youtube channel. Odyssey Storytelling will be donating proceeds for this event to the Tucson chapter of the NAACP.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Odyssey Storytelling website for more information.
Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale
Shop for shiny accessories at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live event. While you shop with these local artists, you can enjoy musical entertainment and a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.
When: Sunday, Aug. 16, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend Facebook Live event, but keep your wallet handy for shopping
Visit the Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook event page for more information.
Musical Singo Live on Zoom
Singo is like playing bingo, but instead of listening for a number, you will be listening for songs from all your favorite musicals.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth Brewery Co. Facebook page for more information.
Online Wellness with TMC
Join Tucson Medical Center on Facebook for a 3-part meditation with Amanda Freed, certified meditation coach. Amanda will walk you through a guided meditation and discuss the various ways that mindfulness and meditation can help you.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The Core at La Encantada Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Local Bands' Wednesday Night Live
Listen to livestreamed music from local artist, Heather O’Day.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12 , 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Local Bands' website for more information.
Back to School Love and Logic on Zoom
This is a six-week discussion following the Love & Logic parenting curriculum while providing attendees the opportunity to connect, ask questions and more.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $20, starts this week.
Visit 4Tucson Education Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Post From The Ranch: How to plant squash seeds
Visit with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation as they present "Posts from The Ranch." Learn about ancient technologies, mountains, plants and wildlife. These informative videos will include guest speakers, subject matter experts and arts and crafts. This week you will learn how to properly plant squash seeds.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Om Yoga
Om Yoga is offering livestream classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy & Me.
Find more information on the Om Yoga website.
Tucson Folk Festival
Desert Southwest Open Mic will showcase the Tucson Folk Festival performers on Fridays. Musicians who were scheduled to appear at the festival will now livestream their set and performance on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook page every Friday.
When: Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Desert Southwest Open Mic group for more information.
Tohono Chul at Home
Bring Tohono Chul into your home with a weekly at-home series of creative content. Friends and families can enjoy videos, tutorials, photos and activities from the comfort of your own home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tohono Chul website for more information.
Online Student Showcase at Unscrewed Theater
Cheer on the newest online improvisers as they showcase what they have learned in their Improv Basics class
When: Friday, Aug. 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Unscrewed Theater Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Tucson Village Farm Virtual Activities and Tutorials
Want to learn how to string tomatoes or need home crafting ideas for the kids? Tucson Village Farm has a new YouTube channel with fun videos for farming fun.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Village Farm website and YouTube channel for more information.
Great Challah Bake-off with Young Jewish Tucson
Grab your ingredients and join Tucson Jewish Community Center and Young Leadership of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona online from your kitchen for a challah bake-off. Learn to bake along with step-by-step instructions to create your very own delicious challah bread.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Donations accepted, registration required
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Free Coloring Pages with PACC Pets
Download free coloring pages from Pima Animal Care Center for the kids this weekend! The pets featured on these coloring pages were helped by our local community donations.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
"The Hangover" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Where is Doug? Three friends wake up from a stag party in Las Vegas, but the groom is missing! Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Drive-up Movie at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
This month Sahuarita Parks and Recreation will feature one of the great Disney classics: "Mary Poppins."
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, first come first serve
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Biosphere 2 Night Driving Tour
Biosphere 2 will be offering a limited time illuminated experience. By using their newly developed Biosphere 2 app, you can explore the grounds from the comfort and safety of your own car.
Where: Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road
When: Fridays and Saturdays thru Aug. 22, 6-10 p.m.
Visit the Biosphere 2 Facebook event page for more information.
Lerner and Rowe Backpack Drive-thru Giveaway
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is partnering with GAP Ministries to host two, free drive-thru backpack giveaways this weekend. Lerner and Rowe are giving away 750 backpacks stuffed with school supplies that GAP Ministries has coordinated to be handed out at Ministerios Ammijezreel and Family Christian Center. Each location will hand out 375 backpacks.
Where: Ministerios Ammijezreel, 4102 S. 12th Ave.; Family Christian Center, 6516 S. Burcham Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 8-10 a.m. at both locations, while supplies last.
Cost: Free, children must be present with an adult to collect a backpack.
Visit Lerner and Rowe Facebook event page for more information.
9th Annual Kid’z Expo and Back to School
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is hosting a drive-thru kids expo and back-to-school event. They will be giving away over 2,000 backpacks. You can drive through the parking lot to receive stuffed backpacks from the comfort and safety of your own vehicles.
Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 9-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Arizona Bilingual Newspaper Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Pitch Perfect"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Pitch Perfect" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday, Aug. 14, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
"Bad Boys For Life" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Watch the funny, action packed sequel to "Bad Boys II" at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Friday, Aug. 14, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
"Ghostbusters" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Who you gonna call? Watch the ghostbusters take on the giant marshmallow man on the streets of New York.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at a new location!
Where: 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Comlplex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.