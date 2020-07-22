This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale
Shop for shiny accessories at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live event. Shop more than 50 items from local artists, enjoy musical entertainment and a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.
When: Sunday, July 26, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend Facebook Live event, but keep your wallet handy for shopping
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook event page for more information.
Walnut Pesto Virtual Class
Make an easy walnut pesto with fresh basil in a virtual class. Make sure you get all the ingredients so you can follow along on Zoom.
When: Wednesday, July 22, 6:30-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Plant Based Potential Cooking Classes Facebook page for more information.
Succulent Galaxy Online Class
Paint cute little succulent planters with a galaxy theme on Facebook Live.
When: Sunday, July 26, 5:15 p.m.
Cost: Free class on Facebook Live, but supply kits and pre-stretched canvases are available for purchase
Visit Tipsy Piccassos Facebook event page for more information.
Film Trivia with Crooked Tooth Brewing
Join Crooked Tooth brewing Co. live on Zoom to test your knowledge with film favorites like "The Breakfast Club," "National Lampoon," "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" and more 80s fun.
When: Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Tohono Chul at Home
Bring Tohono Chul into your home with a weekly at-home series of creative content. Friends and families can enjoy videos, tutorials, photos and activities from the comfort of your own home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tohono Chul website for more information.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Lauren Roth Plays Bach
Listen to Lauren Roth as she plays some favorite pieces from Bach.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Hand Lettering Workshop
Creative Kind has some nifty techniques to give you handwriting a little spunk. During this workshop, you will learn faux calligraphy, modern capital and layouts.
When: Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20
Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Live Stream Gong Bath
Sound healing uses patterns of sound to realign our energy to its true nature. Relax, breathe, actively listen with Yoga Connection and wash your anxiety and worries away with sound healing.
When: Saturday, July 25, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $15, registration required
Visit the Yoga Connection Facebook page for more information
Getting Started with a Desert Container Garden: Part 1
Join Marylee Pangman for a three week online series on container gardening. Sessions are 30 minutes long on Zoom.
When: Wednesdays, July 22, 29, and Aug. 5
Cost: $45
Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens website for more information.
Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour
The University of Arizona Museum of Art has partnered with ATL Wings to bring you another virtual art trivia happy hour.
When: Thursday, July 23, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
The Fox Streaming Room
Until The Fox Theatre reopens they invite you stream both music and movies from the comfort of your home at The Fox Streaming Room.
When: Any time
Cost: $3.99 and up
Visit The Fox Theatre website for more information.
Free Guided Meditations
Feeling stressed? UAZ Campus Health Service is offering free 20-30 minutes guided meditations on Zoom.
When: Mondays-Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit UAZ Campus Health Service Facebook event page for more information.
5 Minute Film Fest
It’s time for MOCA's third annual 5 Minute Film Festival. Join a digital viewing party on MOCA’s YouTube channel.
When: Thursday, July 23, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit MOCA Tucson website for more information.
The Fineline Revisited on Twitch
Until Surly Wench reopens, watch the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited to dance out those quarantine blues.
When: Saturday, July 25, 10 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free, watch on Twitch
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
YogaOasis On Demand
Take yoga anytime from anywhere with YogaOasis On Demand. This new streaming site has a full library of online classes hosted by YogaOasis teachers. Enjoy one-day access, monthly or recurring memberships.
When: Any time
Cost: Depends on class
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Tucson Folk Festival
Desert Southwest Open Mic will showcase the Tucson Folk Festival performers on Fridays. Musicians who were scheduled to appear at the festival will now livestream their set and performance on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook page every Friday.
When: Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Desert Southwest Open Mic group for more information.
The Marvelous, Magical World of Moths
In honor of the 8th annual National Moth Week, this class celebrates moths, the wonderfully diverse, mostly nocturnal cousins of butterflies. We explore the life cycle, classification, and diversity of moths, focusing on southern Arizona’s species.
When: Friday, July 24, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20
Visit Tucson Botanical Gardens Facebook event page for more information.
Stream Classes with Yoga Connection
Yoga Connection offer several classes you can stream from your home. Classes include meditation, ZY Qigong, back care yoga and more!
When: See schedule here.
Cost: $7-$10 for drop-in classes.
Visit Yoga Connection website for more information.
Kids 🎈
Virtual Giraffe Feed
Jasiri and Denver miss you! As a special fundraiser to support Reid Park Zoo during the COVID-19 pandemic closure, the zoo is offering a virtual giraffe feed.
When: Saturday, July 25, 10-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $20
Visit the Reid Park Zoo Facebook page for more information.
Starry Night Snoopy on Facebook Live
Paint Snoopy with the kids with a little Van Gogh theme. Supply kits and pre-sketched canvases are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, July 25, 2 p.m.
Cost: Class is free on Facebook Live at Tipsy Picassos
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook page for more information.
Online Autism Society Teen Meet-Up
During this event, tween and teens ages 10-17 years old can connect and play with others on the spectrum.
When: Friday, July 24, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Autism Society of Southern Arizona Facebook page for more information.
Animated Animals at the Desert Museum
Do your kids miss the trips to the museum? Stream fun animal videos to visit your museum buddies.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for more information.
Animate It! Computer Art
Use code with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and CoderDojo to create a digital masterpiece at-home.
When: Thursday, July 23, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
AZ Monsoon: Live Streaming Class
Help your kids explore colors and create some monsoon art with Creative Juice's guided painting class.
When: Wednesday, July 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, supply kits are available for purchase and curbside pick-up.
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library has a ton of digital resources you can use for free with a library card. You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Visit their website for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Car Hop at Little Anthony's Diner
Treat your kids or a date to their favorite ice cream dessert and poppin tunes at Little Anthony's Diner car hop.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook page for more information.
Food Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a food distribution in Nogales, Amado, Green Valley and Marana. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Nogales, Green Valley and Marana
When: thru July 31
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Grease"
Grease Lightning! Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Grease" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26, 8:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit Cactus Drive-in Theatre website for more information.
"Urban Cowboy" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Watch a Texas love story with John Travolta, Debra Winger and mechanical bull-riding at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Thursday, July 23, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Matilda" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Watch Matilda discover her telekinesis and defend her friends from principal Trunchbull's wrath.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, July 26, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.