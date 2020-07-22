Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets. 

Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Virtual Events 💻📲

Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale

Shop for shiny accessories at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live event. Shop more than 50 items from local artists, enjoy musical entertainment and a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.

When: Sunday, July 26, 4-6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend Facebook Live event, but keep your wallet handy for shopping

Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook event page for more information.

Walnut Pesto Virtual Class

Make an easy walnut pesto with fresh basil in a virtual class. Make sure you get all the ingredients so you can follow along on Zoom.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6:30-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit Plant Based Potential Cooking Classes Facebook page for more information.

Succulent Galaxy Online Class

Paint cute little succulent planters with a galaxy theme on Facebook Live.

When: Sunday, July 26, 5:15 p.m.

Cost: Free class on Facebook Live, but supply kits and pre-stretched canvases are available for purchase

Visit Tipsy Piccassos Facebook event page for more information. 

Film Trivia with Crooked Tooth Brewing

Join Crooked Tooth brewing Co. live on Zoom to test your knowledge with film favorites like "The Breakfast Club," "National Lampoon," "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" and more 80s fun.

When: Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.

Tohono Chul at Home

Bring Tohono Chul into your home with a weekly at-home series of creative content. Friends and families can enjoy videos, tutorials, photos and activities from the comfort of your own home.

When: Any time

Cost: Free

Visit the Tohono Chul website for more information.

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Lauren Roth Plays Bach

Listen to Lauren Roth as she plays some favorite pieces from Bach.

When: Any time

Cost: Free

Visit the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Facebook page for more information.

Virtual Hand Lettering Workshop

Creative Kind has some nifty techniques to give you handwriting a little spunk. During this workshop, you will learn faux calligraphy, modern capital and layouts.

When: Saturday, July 25, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: $20

Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.

Live Stream Gong Bath

Sound healing uses patterns of sound to realign our energy to its true nature. Relax, breathe, actively listen with Yoga Connection and wash your anxiety and worries away with sound healing.

When: Saturday, July 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

Cost: $15, registration required

Visit the Yoga Connection Facebook page for more information

Getting Started with a Desert Container Garden: Part 1

Join Marylee Pangman for a three week online series on container gardening. Sessions are 30 minutes long on Zoom.

When: Wednesdays, July 22, 29, and Aug. 5

Cost: $45

Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens website for more information.

Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour

The University of Arizona Museum of Art has partnered with ATL Wings to bring you another virtual art trivia happy hour.

When: Thursday, July 23, 5-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

The Fox Streaming Room

Until The Fox Theatre reopens they invite you stream both music and movies from the comfort of your home at The Fox Streaming Room.

When: Any time

Cost: $3.99 and up

Visit The Fox Theatre website for more information.

Free Guided Meditations

Feeling stressed? UAZ Campus Health Service is offering free 20-30 minutes guided meditations on Zoom.

When: Mondays-Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit UAZ Campus Health Service Facebook event page for more information.

5 Minute Film Fest

It’s time for MOCA's third annual 5 Minute Film Festival. Join a digital viewing party on MOCA’s YouTube channel.

When: Thursday, July 23, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit MOCA Tucson website for more information.

The Fineline Revisited on Twitch

Until Surly Wench reopens, watch the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited to dance out those quarantine blues.

When: Saturday, July 25, 10 p.m. to midnight

Cost: Free, watch on Twitch

Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.

YogaOasis On Demand

Take yoga anytime from anywhere with YogaOasis On Demand. This new streaming site has a full library of online classes hosted by YogaOasis teachers. Enjoy one-day access, monthly or recurring memberships.

When: Any time

Cost: Depends on class

Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.

Tucson Folk Festival

Desert Southwest Open Mic will showcase the Tucson Folk Festival performers on Fridays. Musicians who were scheduled to appear at the festival will now livestream their set and performance on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook page every Friday.

When: Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Desert Southwest Open Mic group for more information.

The Marvelous, Magical World of Moths

In honor of the 8th annual National Moth Week, this class celebrates moths, the wonderfully diverse, mostly nocturnal cousins of butterflies. We explore the life cycle, classification, and diversity of moths, focusing on southern Arizona’s species.

When: Friday, July 24, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $20

Visit Tucson Botanical Gardens Facebook event page for more information.

Stream Classes with Yoga Connection

Yoga Connection offer several classes you can stream from your home. Classes include meditation, ZY Qigong, back care yoga and more!

When: See schedule here.

Cost: $7-$10 for drop-in classes. 

Visit Yoga Connection website for more information.

Kids 🎈

Virtual Giraffe Feed

Jasiri and Denver miss you! As a special fundraiser to support Reid Park Zoo during the COVID-19 pandemic closure, the zoo is offering a virtual giraffe feed.

When: Saturday, July 25, 10-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $20

Visit the Reid Park Zoo Facebook page for more information.

Starry Night Snoopy on Facebook Live

Paint Snoopy with the kids with a little Van Gogh theme. Supply kits and pre-sketched canvases are available for purchase.

When: Saturday, July 25, 2 p.m.

Cost: Class is free on Facebook Live at Tipsy Picassos

Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook page for more information.

Online Autism Society Teen Meet-Up

During this event, tween and teens ages 10-17 years old can connect and play with others on the spectrum.

When: Friday, July 24, 2-3 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration required

Visit the Autism Society of Southern Arizona Facebook page for more information.

Animated Animals at the Desert Museum

Do your kids miss the trips to the museum? Stream fun animal videos to visit your museum buddies.

When: Any time

Cost: Free

Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for more information.

Animate It! Computer Art

Use code with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and CoderDojo to create a digital masterpiece at-home.

When: Thursday, July 23, 3-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

AZ Monsoon: Live Streaming Class

Help your kids explore colors and create some monsoon art with Creative Juice's guided painting class.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, supply kits are available for purchase and curbside pick-up.

Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.

Pima County Library children's e-reading room

The library has a ton of digital resources you can use for free with a library card. You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.

Cost: Free

Visit their website for more information. 

Reid Park Zoo To You

Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogsFacebookInstagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content. 

When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Cost: Free

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.  

Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗

Car Hop at Little Anthony's Diner

Treat your kids or a date to their favorite ice cream dessert and poppin tunes at Little Anthony's Diner car hop. 

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. 

Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook page for more information.

Food Distribution

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a food distribution in Nogales, Amado, Green Valley and Marana. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.

Where: Nogales, Green Valley and Marana 

When: thru July 31

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.

Carpool Movie: "Grease"

Grease Lightning! Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Grease" on the big screen.

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26, 8:30-10 p.m.

Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate

Visit Cactus Drive-in Theatre website for more information.

"Urban Cowboy" at El Toro Flicks Tucson

Watch a Texas love story with John Travolta, Debra Winger and mechanical bull-riding at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase. 

Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.

When: Thursday, July 23, 6:15-10 p.m.

Cost: $20.90 and up

Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.

"Matilda" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley

Watch Matilda discover her telekinesis and defend her friends from principal Trunchbull's wrath. 

Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Sunday, July 26, 6:15-10 p.m.

Cost: $20.90 and up

Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.

Market On the Move Drive-thru

Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.

When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.

Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.

Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.

Local Murals Scavenger Hunt

Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.  

Cost: Free

Check out this story for more information. 

Sculpture Scavenger Hunt

Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures. 

Cost: Free

Check out this list of public art for more information. 

