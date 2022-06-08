Triple-digit temperatures may be taking over the weather forecast this weekend, but Tucson-area organizations have enough events planned to keep you from dreading summer.

This weekend, check out museum experiences when the sun goes down, a pool party in midtown, a morning bike ride, outdoor movie screenings after sunset, a "Bohemian Rhapsody" sing-along, a Queen laser show, lavender workshops at Oracle's lavender farm ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Knitting and Crocheting 101

Teens and tweens can learn the basics of knitting and crocheting at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Free materials are available, but you may bring your own if you'd like. Make sure to register, this free event has a limited number of spots.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Where: 101Space on the second floor of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information and to register your spot.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bingo Night

Play three rounds of bingo and try to win some prizes, all while enjoying a drink at Caps & Corks.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to play, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Makin' It EZ Markets grand opening

Shop from local vendors at the grand opening of this new market and store. You'll be able to find jewelry, home items, toys, gently used clothing and more. Cactus Jack Lemonade will be there on Thursday and Friday. And there will be free Eegee's on Saturday and Sunday!

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 10-11. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

Where: 5027 E. 29th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 10

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least two food trucks (including a crawfish boil from Cottonwood BBQ and treats from The Sweet Coquí), plus shop crafts and handmade items and enjoy DJ music.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 10

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on most Fridays. June's schedule includes "To Have and Have Not" and "L.A. Story."

When: 10 p.m. Fridays, June 10-17

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. There will also be happy hour specials and an $8 Modelo and popcorn special

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Test your knowledge in all things cats at this trivia night. This event is for adults only and if you're over 21 years old, you can bring your own drinks!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 10

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

ARC Aqua Carnival

The Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center is hosting a pool party! Carnival games, music and inflatables will transform the public pool into a family-friendly playground. Refreshments will be available. Capacity is limited to 140 people at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. This is an all-ages event, but if your swimmer is wearing a swim diaper, make sure it's secured under tight-fitting, waterproof pants.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fairy Festival at the Lavender Farm

Lavender is currently blooming! On Saturday, put on your fairy wings and take a drive to Oracle for Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm's Fairy Festival. There will be lavender lemonade, lavender treats and crafts for both kids and adults. Other separate upcoming events at the lavender farm (for separate costs) include a romantic dinner, a lavender wand workshop and a lavender wreath workshop.

When: Fairy Festival is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11. Check out the event calendar for other event and workshop times.

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: Fairy Festival is $17 for adults; kids 12 and under get in for free. Check out the event calendar for prices on other events and workshops.

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Over the Hedge" outdoor screening

Enjoy a free screening of "Over the Hedge," thanks to The Loft Cinema's "Solar Cinema" program. The screening will take place outdoors at Las Milpitas Community Farm. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercadito del Barrio

Galeria Mitotera is hosting Mercadito del Barrio this Saturday, featuring about a dozen local art and food vendors selling soaps, candles, tumblers and more. There will also be a DJ!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's bimonthly summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, aviation talks and tram tours for $8 during these events.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up, free for ages 11 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on most Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13, except June 18

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

"Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along"

The Loft Cinema is screening "Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along" in partnership with Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation this Saturday.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser shows at Flandrau

Check out a number of laser shows at Flandrau this weekend, including ones themed with TV show "Stranger Things" and another themed with the music of Queen. Get your tickets online!

When: Saturday, June 11. 3:30 p.m. for the "Stranger Things" show, 8 p.m. for the Queen show.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

A Black Futures Evening: Artist panel

Black TGNC (trans and gender nonconforming) artists will be part of this panel with Southern Arizona Gender Euphoria House, Southern Arizona Gender Alliance and Museum of Contemporary Art. After the discussion, there will be food from The Curry Pot food truck, in addition to music.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free with museum admission, which is $7 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Rosé Day

Wineries in the Sonoita area are celebrating Arizona Rosé Day! This rosé celebration will take place at the individual locations of participating wineries. Some specials to expect: Sonoita Vineyards will be offering 30% off rosé slushes, plus live music 1-4 p.m. AZ Hops and Vines will have live music at their winery 2-5 p.m. and will also have a new commemorative wine glass on hand. Twisted Union Wine Company will have live music 1-4 p.m., in addition to glass and bottle discounts. Wilhelm Family Vineyards will have rosé slushes and chipotle fudge.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Sonoita area, multiple winery locations

Cost: Varies depending on location

Visit the event page for more information.

HighWire Night Market

This pop-up market at HighWire Lounge features several local vendors, music, food and drinks. You'll be able to find crocheted items, spicy candies, skincare, soaps and more.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: HighWire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food/drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Los Vatos "Blessing of the Bikes"

This motorcycle club is hosting a charitable event with a priest to bless motorcycles. The event will feature menudo, nail art and a DJ. Canned food donations will be collected for a church. While the event starts at 9:30 a.m., the priest will bless the bikes at 11 a.m.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: M&L Airport Inn Bar and Grill, 2303 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free with an optional canned food donation. Bring cash for $5 bowls of menudo.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, Tucson Symphony Orchestra will be there!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $4.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around European cars, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Turquoise Trail with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with this walking tour hosted by the Presidio Museum. You'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Preregistration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Canstruction Tucson: Build for Hunger

For two weeks, Park Place Mall will be home to an art exhibit featuring "cansculptures" built with canned foods by four teams of local architects, designers, builders, contractors and engineers. You can pay $1 to vote for your favorite piece, with proceeds benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

When: Now through June 17

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, $1 to vote

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Games and Gadgets Board Game Meetup

Meet locals and make new friends while playing some of your favorite board games. You can bring your own or choose one from Tucson Games and Gadgets' 1,000+ game library.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road #253

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the Short Rest Tavern

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Market

Check out this market for baked goods, handmade jewelry, metal art, candles and more.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission, performances and family-friendly activities. Limited tickets are available.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Family activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

FUGA Pride Ride

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities. This Sunday's ride is dubbed the pride ride, led by LGBTQ+ members of FUGA.

When: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting its last "music under the stars" concert of the summer this weekend, with music director and conductor László Veres.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. The series kicks off June 12 with a Bacanora mezcal tasting and light bites. These events are for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.