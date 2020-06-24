Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Everyone 🎉
Monsoon Gardening Series Part One: The Food Garden
Join native gardener Laura Neff for an evening of learning about how to have a productive and successful monsoon food garden in the low desert. The presentation will be on Zoom with plenty of time for Q&A. This is a companion class to Monsoon Pollinator Gardening, which will be presented Thursday evening. You can register for one or both classes.
When: Wednesday, June 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 for one class or $40 for both classes
Visit Strategic Habitat Enhancements Facebook event for more information.
Monsoon Gardening Series Part Two: Native Plants for Pollinators
Join native plant expert Carianne Campbell for an evening of learning about how to be sure your monsoon garden has native plants for butterflies, birds and other pollinators. The presentation will be online via Zoom, and there will be plenty of time for Q&A.
When: Thursday, June 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 for one class or $40 for both classes
Visit Strategic Habitat Enhancements Facebook event for more information.
Explore Southern Arizona with the Attractions Passport (Sponsored)
As attractions reopen, your book of fun discounts has been extended to Nov. 15. Enjoy two-for-one admissions and discounts to more than 100 shops, museums, attractions and more! Visit Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance for more information.
Virtual Palomino Nights presents Santa Pachita
Get ready to salsa! Watch a special livestream performance by Santa Pachita at Plaza Palomino.
When: Any time
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
All Day Dance Party on Zoom
Dance all day and burn-off quarantine calories with BreakOut Studios and friends. Dance categories include cardio strength, booty belly work, ballet, dance cardio, open tap, hip hop, jazz funk and more!
When: Sunday, June 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $20
Visit BreakOut Studios Facebook event page for more information.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum can't wait to see you! (Sponsored)
The Desert Museum is re-opened and would love to see you! Because they value the health and safety of the staff, guests and animals, there are a few new things you should know before you go! The Desert Museum is 85% outdoors, so you can easily keep a social distance.
Unscrewed House Party
Even though Unscrewed Theatre is temporarily closed, they still found a way to bring improv to your home. Join the staff from the theatre for a fun free improv house party this weekend.
When: Saturday, June 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Unscrewed Theatre Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Potted Cacti Watercolor Workshop
Hop on Zoom with Creative Kind and take a watercolor class. This workshop will teach you how to create a 8 x 10 potted cacti masterpiece to hang on your wall.
When: Thursday, June 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Artist Takeover Series: Alejandra Trujillo
Throughout the upcoming weeks, various grantee local artists will take over the Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona Instagram account to share their art and projects so the community can get a look into their world.
When: Thursday, June 25, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
#ThisIsTucson Instagram chat with librarian Tenecia Phillips
#ThisIsTucson reporter Johanna Willett and Pima County Public Library librarian Tenecia Phillips will talk about how the library is helping Tucson read more books by Black authors and why that is so important. Phillips is the managing librarian of the Sahuarita Library and the chair of Kindred, a library team that has been buying books, hosting programs and creating book lists that support and celebrate the Black community.
When: Thursday, June 25, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Follow #ThisIsTucson on Instagram to join.
TMC: Boost Your Immunity with Nutrition
Join Zoe Schroeder at Tucson Medical Center for a Facebook live lecture on how to boost your immunity with nutrition. Learn about everything from antioxidants to zinc and tips on how you can use nutrition to support good health.
When: Thursday, June 25, 11-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Medical Center Facebook event page for more information.
Loft Cinema Virtual Theatre
Do you miss your nights and weekends at The Loft? While the theater is closed, you can still enjoy movies from their Virtual Theatre. Don't forget your popcorn — concessions are available for curbside pick-up too, Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Anytime
Cost: $6.99-$9.99
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook page for more information.
#ThisIsTucson and Tucson Museum of Art Member Meetup
Get an insider's look at a Tucson Museum of Art exhibit at our next virtual member meetup. This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
When: Tuesday, June 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the zoom sign-up link. If you're not already a member you can still join we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Visit #ThisisTucson event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
All the in-person events we've chosen require physical distancing. If you attend an in-person event, Pima County is requiring you wear a mask to protect others, physical distance, follow guidelines and be mindful of our friends and neighbors.
Pima County Fair Food Round-up
Since the Pima County Fair was canceled, The Pima County Fairgrounds is excited to offer a weekend of your favorite fried fair food with a Fair Food Round Up! Tasty goodies will include corn dogs, Sonoran dogs and fries, Italian sausage, nachos, roasted corn, funnel cakes, caramel apples, cotton candy, fresh lemonade, frosty beverages, deep fried fair treats and more!
Where: Pima County Fair, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and goodies. Drive-in movies and Garth Brooks drive-in tickets are also available for purchase
Visit Pima County Fair website for more information.
Movie Night and Outdoor Mini Golf
Drive in for a free screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog" in Golf 'N Stuff's parking lot. This event is a fundraiser for Leman Academy Central PTO. $13 tickets will be available for purchase, which includes a round of golf, a soda, chips and a hot dog.
This event is all outdoors in the open-air, but you will need to get your food and drink inside 😷 to bring outside to enjoy.
Where: Golf 'N Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Thursday, June 25, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free movie, $13 tickets available for mini golf, food and drink
Visit Golf 'N Stuff Facebook event page for more information.
Plant Based Junk Food In Tucson
Eat some vegan comfort food at AZ Beer House. Vuture Food is coming from Los Angeles for this tasty pop-up. Get your hands on one of the best Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and loaded fries.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, June 28, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty eats
Visit Arizona Beer House event page for more information.
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm has reopened
The farm has reopened with new sizzling summer hours. Friends and families can feed the critters, visit stingray bay or explore the ranch in the outdoor wide-open spaces. Face masks are required for restrooms, gift store, stingray bay, shooting gallery and in the Lorikeet Forest.
Where: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm, 17599 E. Peak Lane
When: Every day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $12-$15, additional critter food $2-$3
Visit Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm website for more information.
KT Klassics at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden
Listen to your classic rock favorites in a covered patio with misters and coolers and lots of space to physical distance. Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden will be serving food, craft beer and wine.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Friday, June 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Little Anthony's Classic Car Show
Good food, live music and car show this weekend. Food is available for purchase at Little Anthony's outside grill.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 27, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Little Anthony's Diner website for more information.
Live Patio Music at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a little road trip to Sonoita and bring your own chair! Physical distance the right way with fresh air, live music and a starry sky! Island Style will be performing on the patio.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Hwy 82
When: Saturday, June 20, 2 to 9 a.m. to
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and a good time
Visit AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Music Series
Listen to live music from JC & Laney on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Get your grub on with an open-air food truck rally. This is the tasty line up — Foxy Roxy’s, Cotton Family BBQ, Sarge's Cheesecakes, Andrea's Gourmet, BlackJack Citrus Infusions and more.
Where: Rocking K. Ranch Arena & Horse Boarding, 13401 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Live Music on the Patio at Agustin Kitchen
Enjoy live music on the patio every Thursday at Agustin Kitchen.
Where: Agustin Kitchen, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Agustin Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North
Enjoy panoramic mountain views from your mat. Join YogaOasis at Westward Look Resort and Spa for rooftop yoga at sunset.
Where: Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Friday, June 26 and Sunday, June 28, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Kick off your weekend with cool cars, fun people and food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 27, 2-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philips Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit St. Philips Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Online Class: Just Keep Swimming
Kids can paint their favorite easy going little water buddy from "Finding Nemo." This event will take place on Facebook live with pre-sketched canvases and kits available for purchase.
When: Sunday, June 28 at noon
Cost: Free painting class on Facebook live, $10-$20 for supply kits and pre-sketched canvas
Visit Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Puppets with Oro Valley Parks and Rec
Watch a fun workshop with the staff of Oro Valley Parks and Rec to learn how to make a sock puppet, a paper bag puppet and a pet rock.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Oro Valley Park and Rec. Facebook page for more information.
Doodling with Tucson Parks and Rec
Join Brent Dennis for a quick lesson on how to draw his favorite childhood television character.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec. Facebook event page for more information.
Make snow at home with Oro Valley Parks and Rec
Take a virtual workshop with the staff of Oro Valley Parks and Rec. Kids will have a few laughs and learn how to make snow at home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Oro valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Poles and Pool Noodle Game
Bored? Grab a pole, broom or pool noodle and play a fun active game with your family.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Coco"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Coco" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28, 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Garth Brooks Drive In Concert Experience
Garth Brooks is set for a one-night-only concert event to air on-screen at drive-in theaters at The Pima County Fairgrounds. The concert was filmed exclusively for this event.
Where: Pima County Fair, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, June 27, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Grab your tickets here, your ticket will also give you access to the Fair Food Round Up. No pets, ice chests, outside liquor, amplified music, RVs or trailers are allowed.
Jurassic Park at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Thump, thump, thump! Drive-in for a prehistoric fun movie at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Sunday, June 26, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Free Pet Food Drive-thru
Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will hand out small bags of dog and cat food to people facing hardship due to COVID-19, including illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenges related to the pandemic. No sign up or appointment required. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Where: PACC main parking lot, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.