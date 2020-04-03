There are still a ton of fun things to do in Tucson while you are following the Arizona coronavirus guidelines to stay home.
This weekend (April 3-5) and next week are filled with crafting, videos, livestreaming fitness, storytimes, shopping and more — many or free or ask you to consider donating.
As with everything during this pandemic, things change quickly so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.
Congress Club Concert: El Tambó
El Tambó will be performing on Club Congress TV. You can see it livestreaming here.
When: Friday, April 3, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free
Fox Presents Friday Nights In
This Friday, Fox Theatre will showcase a virtual performance by Gabriel Naïm Amor, Katie Haverly and Ben Nisbet.
When: Friday, April 3, 7-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hearts for Arizona
Stream a 24-hour Arizona-focused virtual telethon! Featuring live performances from Robin Vining, Jimmy Eat World, Joey Burns of Calexico and members of Phoenix Afro Beat Orchestra. There will also be cooking demos by local chefs, virtual tours of small businesses showing their innovation, yoga demos, activities for kids, celebrities, business owners and politicians statewide.
When: Friday, April 3, 5 p.m. through Saturday, April 4, 4:59 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mr. Boogie Woogie's birthday bash
Join Mr. Boogie Woogie and his piano for a Facebook livestream performance this weekend.
When: Sunday, April 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Rialto Theatre celebrates AZ Gives Day
The Rialto Theatre is hosting a livestreaming show with special guests, Joey Burns of Calexico, Tinsley Ellis, JOHNNY A. and Sera Cahoone.
When: Tuesday, April 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Club Congress TV performance
Join Club Congress for a free livestreaming performance by DJ Blob Ross.
When: Tuesday, April 7, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free
Livestreaming butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Relax and visit with the butterflies and plant life in the comfort of your own home.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Cat-urday Live
While you're stuck at home, why not spend some time watching adorable kittens! Southern Arizona Cat Rescue will be playing with 11 kittens on Facebook Live. You will also get a sneak peek of feeding time for the foster moms' bottle babies.
When: Saturday, April 4, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Paint a hummingbird in the desert
Creative Juice is offering free Facebook livestreaming — Bob Ross style. Follow along if your supplies are stocked. Delivery options for kits coming soon!
When: Saturday, April 4, 6-8 p.m.
Tucson Helping Tucson TV
On Saturday evenings, starting April 4, Tucson Helping Tucson is offering virtual entertainment that puts Tucson’s artists back to work as paid entertainers.
When: Saturdays, April 4, 11, 18, 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online cactus painting class with Tipsy Picassos
The class is free to watch on Facebook Live. If you have kids that want to join in, give them some paper and crayons to join the fun.
When: Sunday, April 5, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend and if you are short on supplies, you can have painting kits delivered for $30
Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts
Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members.
Cost: Free
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Live Programs at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Discover the joy of the desert and the joy of learning alongside expert Desert Museum educators and scientists. The museum will have different programs each week. Don't forget to register!
Cost: Free, donation accepted here. Online programs are limited to the first 300 registrations.
Yoga 4 Youth
Yoga 4 Youth is offering virtual classes throughout the school year for kids ages 4-12. Classes include practicing poses, short meditations, learning to breathe through situations, playing games, journaling, partner yoga and stories of yoga.
$13 for a single class or $80 for a seven-week session of online classes via Zoom.
Lucky Cat Social Art
Lucky Cat will be offering online tutorial and previews for at-home crafting and painting. Toilet-roll themed classes coming soon!
Where: Lucky Cat Social Art, 7872 N. Oracle Road
Kids Academy at Top Golf
Get some free lessons from Top Golf staff on their YouTube channel. Choose from nine different instructional videos you can take for some indoor fun.
Cost: Free
Baby and Me Virtual Workout
Have some baby fun and giggles with Algorhythm Fitness! This class incorporates body conditioning exercises to strengthen your body and restore your core with time allowed to sing, play and interact with your child while you get a great workout.
When: Saturday, April 4, 9:30-10 a.m.
Cost: Donations accepted, but not required
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Infant Massage on Facebook Live
Join Nancy Barber for a free virtual infant massage class on Facebook Lve. Day 1 will focus on legs, feet, stomach, chest, arms and hands. Day 2 will include exercises for the face, back and other movements.
When: Monday, April 6-7, 10-11 a.m.
Movement Culture
Movement Culture is offering free online classes via Zoom. Classes include Capoeria, hula, folk dance, salsa and yoga and select classes for kids.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: April 3-10, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, boardgames with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily.
Where: 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Teen Yoga on Zoom
Calling all teens! Join Lori from Desert Zen Yoga for traditional yoga, yin yoga and meditation.
When: Wednesday, April 8, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Facebook Young Adult Book Club
Join Bookmans Midtown for our Young Adult Book Club where you will read and discuss the latest YA reads from fantasy, science fiction, romance and everything in-between.
When: Wednesday, April 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mostly Books
The store is offering a Quarantine Book Lover's Surprise. Purchase pre-packed bags of books based on your generic description. Plus, the shop is also hosting live Facebook book chats on Friday evenings.
Cost: Donations accepted here
Virtual 2020 Spring Made in Tucson Market
Shop with 120 local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. The artists and merchants have made their websites available for you to shop online for the month of April and beyond.
When: Now thru April 30
Brunch Babes Brew
Rise and shine for happiness in a glass. Brunch Babes will be teaching you how to make "Brunch Babes Brew" at home. Catch the live stream on Instagram @brunchbabestucson.
When: Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m.
Om Yoga
Om Yoga is offering livestream classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy & Me.
Online art walk
The Art Walk is going Facebook live! This live event will have Untitled Gallery artists tune in from their homes and studios to visit and talk about their art. Plus, they will introduce the newest gallery member, Momoko Okada and her 3D pieces.
When: Saturday, April 4, 6-7 p.m.
Yin Yoga on Zoom
Join Tiffanie from Desert Zen Yoga for Yin Yoga. Choose your class here at least one hour before class start time to receive the email with the Zoom link. Get your mats ready!
When: Saturday, April 4, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10
Beadholiday
Order jewelry making kits made from stone, crystal and glass at Beadholiday and have them shipped to you. You can also catch some livestreaming help on their Facebook page.
Gangsta Flow Yoga
Stretch and reach your way to your flat screen for a free livestreaming yoga class on Zoom.
When: Sunday, April 5, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Online Sassy Embroidery Workshop
Join Creative Kind for an afternoon full of sass! This online class will give you pulling and stitching fun to create a beautiful theme "not today" piece.
When: Wednesday, April 8, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, a online zoom link will be emailed to you an hour before class starts. Remember to sign up!
Floor Polish Cardio Party-O
Floor Polish is offering online and livestream classes. Marina will be live with her Cardio Pparty-O dance aerobics class.
Cost: $7, sign up here
Free podFLOW2 Class
Time to flow! Join Chelsea Ervin every Thursday for a free podFLOW2 class hosted by Yoga Pod Tucson. Each class will be available on Zoom.
When: Thursday, April 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.