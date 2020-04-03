Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

There are still a ton of fun things to do in Tucson while you are following the Arizona coronavirus guidelines to stay home.

This weekend (April 3-5) and next week are filled with crafting, videos, livestreaming fitness, storytimes, shopping and more — many or free or ask you to consider donating. 

As with everything during this pandemic, things change quickly so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.

Congress Club Concert: El Tambó  

El Tambó will be performing on Club Congress TV. You can see it livestreaming here.  

When: Friday, April 3, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Fox Presents Friday Nights In

This Friday, Fox Theatre will showcase a virtual performance by Gabriel Naïm Amor, Katie Haverly and Ben Nisbet. 

When: Friday, April 3, 7-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here.

Hearts for Arizona

Stream a 24-hour Arizona-focused virtual telethon! Featuring live performances from Robin Vining, Jimmy Eat World, Joey Burns of Calexico and members of Phoenix Afro Beat Orchestra. There will also be cooking demos by local chefs, virtual tours of small businesses showing their innovation, yoga demos, activities for kids, celebrities, business owners and politicians statewide.

When: Friday, April 3, 5 p.m. through Saturday, April 4, 4:59 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Mr. Boogie Woogie's birthday bash 

Join Mr. Boogie Woogie and his piano for a Facebook livestream performance this weekend. 

When: Sunday, April 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here.

The Rialto Theatre celebrates AZ Gives Day 

The Rialto Theatre is hosting a livestreaming show with special guests, Joey Burns of Calexico, Tinsley Ellis, JOHNNY A. and Sera Cahoone.

When: Tuesday, April 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

More information here.

Club Congress TV performance

Join Club Congress for a free livestreaming performance by DJ Blob Ross. 

When: Tuesday, April 7, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

Cost: Free

More information here.

Livestreaming butterfly pavilion

Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Relax and visit with the butterflies and plant life in the comfort of your own home. 

Cost: Free, donations accepted

More information here

Cat-urday Live

While you're stuck at home, why not spend some time watching adorable kittens! Southern Arizona Cat Rescue will be playing with 11 kittens on Facebook Live. You will also get a sneak peek of feeding time for the foster moms' bottle babies. 

When: Saturday, April 4, 10:30-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Paint a hummingbird in the desert

Creative Juice is offering free Facebook livestreaming — Bob Ross style. Follow along if your supplies are stocked. Delivery options for kits coming soon!

When: Saturday, April 4, 6-8 p.m.

More information here

Tucson Helping Tucson TV

On Saturday evenings, starting April 4, Tucson Helping Tucson is offering virtual entertainment that puts Tucson’s artists back to work as paid entertainers.

When: Saturdays, April 4, 11, 18, 25, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here.

Online cactus painting class with Tipsy Picassos

The class is free to watch on Facebook Live. If you have kids that want to join in, give them some paper and crayons to join the fun. 

When: Sunday, April 5, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend and if you are short on supplies, you can have painting kits delivered for $30

More information here.

Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts

Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Pima County Library children's e-reading room

The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.

Cost: Free

More information here.

See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media

While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Live Programs at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Discover the joy of the desert and the joy of learning alongside expert Desert Museum educators and scientists. The museum will have different programs each week. Don't forget to register! 

Cost: Free, donation accepted here. Online programs are limited to the first 300 registrations.

More information here

Yoga 4 Youth

Yoga 4 Youth is offering virtual classes throughout the school year for kids ages 4-12. Classes include practicing poses, short meditations, learning to breathe through situations, playing games, journaling, partner yoga and stories of yoga. 

$13 for a single class ​or $80 for a seven-week session of online classes via Zoom.

More information here

Lucky Cat Social Art 

Lucky Cat will be offering online tutorial and previews for at-home crafting and painting. Toilet-roll themed classes coming soon!

Where: Lucky Cat Social Art, 7872 N. Oracle Road

More information here.

Kids Academy at Top Golf

Get some free lessons from Top Golf staff on their YouTube channel. Choose from nine different instructional videos you can take for some indoor fun.  

Cost: Free

More information here

Baby and Me Virtual Workout

Have some baby fun and giggles with Algorhythm Fitness! This class incorporates body conditioning exercises to strengthen your body and restore your core with time allowed to sing, play and interact with your child while you get a great workout.

When: Saturday, April 4, 9:30-10 a.m.

Cost: Donations accepted, but not required

More information here

Zoo To You

Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogsFacebookInstagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. 

When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Infant Massage on Facebook Live

Join Nancy Barber for a free virtual infant massage class on Facebook Lve. Day 1 will focus on legs, feet, stomach, chest, arms and hands. Day 2 will include exercises for the face, back and other movements.

When: Monday, April 6-7, 10-11 a.m.

More information here

Movement Culture

Movement Culture is offering free online classes via Zoom. Classes include Capoeria, hula, folk dance, salsa and yoga and select classes for kids.

More information here

Make Way for Books Online Storytime

Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities. 

When: April 3-10, 10:30-11 a.m. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Mildred and Dildred

Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, boardgames with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily. 

Where: 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

More information here

Teen Yoga on Zoom

Calling all teens! Join Lori from Desert Zen Yoga for traditional yoga, yin yoga and meditation. 

When: Wednesday, April 8, 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Facebook Young Adult Book Club

Join Bookmans Midtown for our Young Adult Book Club where you will read and discuss the latest YA reads from fantasy, science fiction, romance and everything in-between.

When: Wednesday, April 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Mostly Books

The store is offering a Quarantine Book Lover's Surprise. Purchase pre-packed bags of books based on your generic description. Plus, the shop is also hosting live Facebook book chats on Friday evenings.  

Cost: Donations accepted here

More information here

Virtual 2020 Spring Made in Tucson Market

Shop with 120 local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. The artists and merchants have made their websites available for you to shop online for the month of April and beyond.

When: Now thru April 30

More information here

Brunch Babes Brew

Rise and shine for happiness in a glass. Brunch Babes will be teaching you how to make "Brunch Babes Brew" at home. Catch the live stream on Instagram @brunchbabestucson

When: Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m.

More information here.

Om Yoga 

Om Yoga is offering livestream classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy & Me. 

More information here

Online art walk 

The Art Walk is going Facebook live! This live event will have Untitled Gallery artists tune in from their homes and studios to visit and talk about their art. Plus, they will introduce the newest gallery member, Momoko Okada and her 3D pieces. 

When: Saturday, April 4, 6-7 p.m.

More information here

Yin Yoga on Zoom

Join Tiffanie from Desert Zen Yoga for Yin Yoga. Choose your class here at least one hour before class start time to receive the email with the Zoom link. Get your mats ready!

When: Saturday, April 4, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $10

More information here

Beadholiday

Order jewelry making kits made from stone, crystal and glass at Beadholiday and have them shipped to you. You can also catch some livestreaming help on their Facebook page

More information here.

Gangsta Flow Yoga

Stretch and reach your way to your flat screen for a free livestreaming yoga class on Zoom. 

When: Sunday, April 5, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Online Sassy Embroidery Workshop

Join Creative Kind for an afternoon full of sass! This online class will give you  pulling and stitching fun to create a beautiful theme "not today" piece.

When: Wednesday, April 8, noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free, a online zoom link will be emailed to you an hour before class starts. Remember to sign up!

More information here

Floor Polish Cardio Party-O

Floor Polish is offering online and livestream classes. Marina will be live with her Cardio Pparty-O dance aerobics class. 

Cost: $7, sign up here

More information here

Free podFLOW2 Class

Time to flow! Join Chelsea Ervin every Thursday for a free podFLOW2 class hosted by Yoga Pod Tucson. Each class will be available on Zoom. 

When: Thursday, April 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

More information here