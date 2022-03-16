Cheers to the weekend, Tucson! 🥂
Lots of events are happening this weekend including St. Patrick's Day celebrations with corned beef and cabbage, a wine festival at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, the Tucson Hip Hop Festival, plant sales and so much more around the Tucson area.
Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out.
St. Patrick's Day at Casa Marana
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Casa Marana with live music from Caiden Brewer, green beer and games. Plus, if you find one of the four-leaf clovers hidden around the bar, you can get 10% off your purchase.
When: 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, March 17
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
St. Patrick's Day at Hotel Congress
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish food, drink specials and live entertainment. Food specials include Guinness poutine, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness cupcakes, Shepherd's pie and more.
When: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $5, this event is ages 21+
Cyclovia is right around the corner! (Sponsored)
Miss connecting with your neighbors? Get outside together to walk, roll, bike and play. Cyclovia opens up car-free, carefree streets to the public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. Join us.
St. Patrick's Day at Union Public House
Head to St. Philip's Plaza for live music from OnesAll Band while munching on corned beef and cabbage.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Music is 7-10 p.m.
Where: Union Public House in St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $22 for the dinner
St. Patrick's Day party for kids
Kids can celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Our Play Place with this party that features green treats, games, a craft and playtime.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $10
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Morgan Lucas Schuldt Memorial Readings at UA Poetry Center
Poets Marwa Helal and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will read their work at the University of Arizona Poetry Center. The readings celebrate emerging or innovative poets and will take place in person, as well as be live-streamed online.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.
Cost: Free to attend
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
The Museum of Contemporary Art is opening its doors for free this Thursday. Attendees will also enjoy live music, free local drinks and artist videos on view.
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for a concert series every third Thursday of the month. This month, enjoy music from country/folk musician Kevin Pakulis. Food trucks will be at the event and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Gems and Planetary Evolution
As part of the University of Arizona's College of Science lecture series, faculty will discuss gems at an upcoming event. This lecture will discuss how diamonds, jades and rubies are studied to understand the evolution of our planet.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: Live-streamed and in person at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Cat trivia night at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend for cat trivia night... surrounded by cats! Attendees ages 21+ can bring their own drinks.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15, this event is for ages 18+
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. On Friday, check out Gabriel Ayala and on Saturday, see Jukebox Junqies. Reservations are recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 18-19
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per table
Herstory Month Market
The University of Arizona Women & Gender Resource Center is hosting an open-air market featuring at least 20 women and femme vendors, free refreshments, live screen-printing, a photo booth and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: University of Arizona mall
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
WineDown with Wildlife
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting its second annual WineDown with Wildlife festival, where attendees can sip on regional wines, enjoy live music and stargaze — all while supporting wildlife. This is an ages 21+ event.
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $20 designated driver tickets, $45 general admission tickets
Marana Founders' Day
Celebrate Marana's 45th anniversary at the upcoming Founders' Day. Festivities include a parade, car show, historical exhibits, inflatables for kids, a corn hole tournament, live music, 20 food trucks and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase
Spring plant sale at Tohono Chul
Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of native plants at their upcoming plant sale.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners
Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: 3809 E. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Desert Air Market
Desert Air Market is a pop-up market where you can find works from local artists and makers whose goods range from vegan baked goods to sustainably-sourced leather crafts, hand-designed bandanas and personalized crayon sets.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Bhava Wellness event space, 439 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free, bring money for shopping
Mercadito del Barrio
Galeria Mitotera is hosting a food drive benefiting the collective South Tucson C.O., which offers free food boxes to residents of Tucson's south side. The event will also feature a bookmobile, free COVID-19 at-home tests and a number of local makers and food vendors.
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food to donate
Tucson Hip Hop Festival
More than 100 local and regional artists will be showing off their talents across seven stages of 191 Toole and its parking lot this Saturday. On Sunday, music-focused panels will take place at the University of Arizona Poetry Center.
When: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 19; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Saturday is at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.; Sunday is at the UA Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.
Cost: Saturday is $25; Sunday is free
Arts Oasis pop-up party
Check out this free pop-up party where attendees will be able to enjoy hands-on art activities, bike decorating and discounted admission to the Museum of Art with proof of a bike helmet.
When: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road
Cost: Free to attend
Kids' Night Out
Drop off the kids at We Rock The Spectrum for a movie night that includes pizza, popcorn, crafts, open play, games, a movie and more. Suggested items to bring include a water bottle, blanket and stuffed animal.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $35, reserve a space by calling 520-771-6296
Visit the event page for more information.
Sustainable Landscapes Expo
This family-friendly event includes dozens of exhibits with the goal of educating attendees on efficient water usage and sustainable landscaping. There will be hands-on and interactive activities for both kids and adults, plus you can take home one of 100 free trees from Civano Growers.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. There will be local vendors, food trucks and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Sculpture Tucson Festival
Enjoy two days of sculpture-related activities with Sculpture Tucson, including the chance to meet with local, national and international sculptors, and enjoy art demonstrations, music and food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20
Where: Brandi Fenton Park, 3420 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend. Tickets available for $50 for a preview party on Friday, March 18
'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Go back in time at this '80s-themed dance party at Surly Wench. Dress in '80s attire or in a Purple Rain theme. The party will include '80s music videos and themed drinks.
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5, this is an ages 21+ event
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this presentation on Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including an intro to O'odham farming traditions and a discussion of what goes on at Mission Garden's O'odham Garden during the year.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation
Help plant neighborhood trees
Help plant trees in the Barrio San Antonio and Miles neighborhoods. Tools, gloves and drinking water will be provided. Remember to wear close-toed shoes and bring a refillable water bottle!
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: San Antonio Park, 502 S. Santa Rita Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, register here
Critters of Picacho Peak
Take a road trip to Picacho Peak to learn about the creatures who call the park home.
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Picacho Peak campground amphitheater, 15520 Picacho Peak Road
Cost: Free to attend with paid park entry. If you aren't camping at the time of the event, you can park in the sunset day-use lot and walk the "PR" trail to the campground. Call 520-466-3183 with questions
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Goat yoga
Enjoy a morning of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Tucson Royal Princess Ball
Kids can attend this royal ball to meet with princesses, enjoy performances, stories and games, and learn some ballroom dance moves.
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road
Cost: $25-$40
Planting Party and Gardening Skill Share
Learn about gardening and get your hands dirty at this planting party with Food Not Bombs Tucson. The team grows veggies that are shared informally and brought to mutual aid group Tucson Food Share for distribution to the Tucson community.
When: 4 p.m. to sunset Sunday, March 20
Where: 1375 N. 13th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend. Bring tools or seeds if you'd like!
Wizarding at Trail Dust Town
Throw on your best wizard attire and head to Trail Dust Town for a day of wizard-themed activities, shopping, food, rides and shows.
When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $10 includes entry to indoor activities, a potions class, petting zoo and rides. $15 includes the same perks, plus a commemorative train ticket, gold-panning bag, scavenger hunt list and a wizard school acceptance letter
'This Is Not Berlin' at Fox Tucson Theatre
Head to The Fox for a showing of "This Is Not Berlin." The film, in Spanish with English subtitles, is set in Mexico in 1986 and follows an introverted teen who is invited to a Mexico City nightclub.
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $6
The Return of Selena
This drag show features several performers including Sandra X-Tasy, who is known for her Selena impersonation.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Bumsted's, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12
Poetry reading and workshop
Visit Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. this Sunday for a poetry reading by author Kristen Sawyer that explores sensitive themes, self-love and the collective unlearning. The reading and workshop will close with live music from Little Cat.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Donation based. VIP tickets are available for $25 and include the reading, workshop, a copy of the poetry book and a pint of beer
Sunday Funday at Fort Lowell Museum
Head to Fort Lowell Museum to celebrate Archaeology Awareness Month and learn how archaeology has helped us learn about Tucson's history. The event includes hands-on activities and demonstrations.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Fort Lowell Museum, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
Cost: Free to attend, donations requested