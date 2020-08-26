This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies and markets plus some open-air events.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Sips with Scientists: Spotlight on STEMinists
Grab a drink and tune in for a laugh and learn at a virtual and educational happy hour. Join the Desert Museum's education manager, as she interviews scientists from around the world.
When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Donate what you can to help keep these programs scheduled.
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
"Cycles" livestream performance by StoryWorks Theater
"Cycles", written by playwright Milta Ortiz and performed by StoryWorks Theater, is a documentary play based on the Arizona Daily Star's year-long investigation into Arizona’s foster care system — the characters are based on real sources and no names have been changed. Set in Tucson, "Cycles" follows the lives of an unlikely pair of teens who bond at Pima County’s juvenile detention facility and support each other as they struggle to navigate the state’s system.
When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Reserve an e-ticket to view the performance on the Arizona Daily Star's website.
The Game Show: Digital Edition
Special guests Jimmy Pardo and Matt Belknap of the Never Not Funny podcast will compete for fabulous prizes in the virtual version of Arizona's only live and improvised game show hosted by Tucson Improv Movement.
When: Friday, Aug. 28, 7-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, you can purchase digital show ticket to help support the organization's events at www.tucsonimprov.com — $5 from every $10 ticket will go to the Youth On Their Own COVID Emergency Fund.
Visit the Tucson Improv Movement Facebook event page for more information.
Knife Skills Online Class
Learn how to mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne in this hands-on cooking class presented by The Garden Kitchen on Zoom.
When: Thursday, Aug, 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Hand Embroidery Workshop
Join Creative Kind and create a fun hand embroidered design with a pom pom trim. During this workshop you will learn how to add pom poms to the hoop and how to finish your piece.
When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $35
Visit the Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Disney Singo Game Night
Join Crooked Tooth Brewery for some Disney fun! Singo is a musical spin on the traditional game of bingo. Instead of listening for a number, players are listening to their favorite Disney songs.
When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook page for more information.
Mexican Reposteria Classics with Tucson Botanical Gardens
Follow along with Minerva Orduño Rincón and learn to make two Sonoran classics: flan de chiltepin and orange-scented chocolate mousse. Attendees will receive a recipe with list of ingredients before the class. All online classes are available for full replay for two weeks after the date of the class.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: $28 for members, $35 for non-members
Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens Facebook event page for more information.
Live Stream Gong Bath
Sound healing uses patterns of sound to realign your energy to its true nature. Relax, breathe, actively listen with Yoga Connection and wash your anxiety and worries away with sound healing.
When: Sunday, Aug. 30, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $15, registration required
Visit the Yoga Connection website for more information
Sunday SmashUp at Unscrewed Theater
Unscrewed Theater has a brand new show! This event will be an online improv open-mic on Zoom. Five teams will perform, then players from those teams will show off their skills.
When: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Unscrewed Theater Facebook event page for more information.
Illusionist Michael Howell Live on Youtube
Watch illusionist Michael Howell juggle, eat fire and perform new stunts and tricks. You'll also get to hear about the magic business first hand.
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, fun for all ages
Visit the Magic Factory Facebook event page for more information.
Independent Bookstore Day Event and Sale
Shop with Western National Parks Association. Celebrate with special sales, activities, and giveaways on Facebook Live or in-person this weekend. This event for book lovers includes 20-50% off all books, 15% off handmade American Indian and Mexican craft items, free bookmark with all purchases, bonus gift with purchases of $20 or more, family-friendly activities and virtual author presentations.
When: Saturday, Aug, 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live
Visit the Western National Parks Association Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Hero Elementary Virtual Screening
Tune in to a virtual screening of "Hero Elementary: Hatching a Plan/The Invisible Force" and follow along with an interactive science experiment led by DaNel Hogan from the STEMAZing project.
This event is a part of AZPM’s newest program "AZPM Summer Adventure Club." The AZPM Summer Adventure Club brings PBS KIDS on-air learning to life through events, virtual screenings, activities, prizes and more.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, To follow along with the interactive experiment at home, you'll need sheets of paper, scissors, empty aluminum cans, mugs and a straw.
Visit the AZPM Kids Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Basketball with Tucson Parks and Recreation
Take a break from school and learn to play basketball. Learn basic rules and skills including dribbling and passing, then practice the same skills in your garage or backyard.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Wise Old Owl Painting Class on Facebook Live
Join Creative Juice in a Facebook Live painting class you can enjoy with the kids. Supply kits available for purchase.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free Facebook Live class, $18 for supply kits
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Free Coloring Pages with PACC Pets
Download free coloring pages from Pima Animal Care Center for the kids this weekend! The pets featured on these coloring pages were helped by local community donations.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Tohono Chul at Home
Bring Tohono Chul into your home with a weekly series of creative content. Enjoy nature videos, tutorials, photos and activities from the comfort of your own home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tohono Chul website for more information.
Tucson Village Farm Virtual Activities and Tutorials
Want to learn how to string tomatoes or need home crafting ideas for the kids? Tucson Village Farm has a new YouTube channel with fun videos for farming fun.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Village Farm website and YouTube channel for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Sidewalk Music Series
Listen to live music from Rich and Risa of Red Feather Duet on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga in the Garden
Rise and shine with yoga under the beautiful Mission Garden ramada. Sit in a chair or bring your mat. Face masks required.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Friday, Aug. 28, 8:15-9:15 a.m.
Cost: Donations accepted, limited spots available
Visit the Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-Up Drama Classes in the Park
Break your child out of their computer! Drama Kids is having pop-up theater classes at the Riverfront Park in Oro Valley for 10 Saturdays beginning Aug. 29.
Where: Canada del Oro Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9-10:15 a.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Drama Kids International website for more information.
Food Truck Round Up at AZ Beer House
This yummy round up will feature Haus of Brats bites, Fork & Fire's pulled pork, Sarge's Cheesecakes, Culinary Graduate Food Truck and Food Groupie Cafe with their burger of the month.
Arizona Beer House is still operating as take-out only. No in-house dining or consumption. Bring your face mask.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the AZ Beer House Facebook event page for more information.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour
This tour will cover the 2.5 miles through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Masks and social distancing are required. Guide will be on mic to support social distancing.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
When: Friday, Aug. 28, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Succulent Art Outdoor Workshop
Take a trip over to Green Things and create a beautiful succulent bowl to cheer up your home. Green Things will separate the class with the appropriate spacing and will sanitize all tools and work stations every 30 minutes.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Cost of your materials to build your succulent bowl
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Stroll and Roll
Start your Sunday mornings with a easy stroll to the markets. The walk starts at Heirloom Farmers Market and follows the Rillito River Loop to St. Philip's Plaza for approximately 2 miles. Participants will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the walk. Face masks are required.
When: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8:15-11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook page for more information.
The Gila Native Plant Nursery Comes to Tucson
The Gila Native Plant Nursery will bring a special delivery of hard to find native plants to Strategic Habitat Enhancements. Start your fall gardening with Arizona milkweeed, morning glories, screwbean mesquite, soaptree yucca, evergreen sumac, fairy dusters, pomegranates, figs and more. You can email carianne@strategichabitats.com with questions or if you want to talk plants! Social distancing and masks required for pick up.
Where: Strategic Habitat Enhancements, 6532 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, Noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Strategic Habitat Enhancements Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Botanical Gardens
Stop by the Tucson Botanical Gardens and explore plants, art, science, history and culture. The butterfly pavilion and children's areas are closed for now, but there are plenty of beautiful pathways to tour, art to see and maybe a few critters to keep you company.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Daily, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (hours change Sept. 1)
Cost: $8-$15 ages 4 and older, ages 4 and under are free; tickets can be purchased online ahead of time of at Botanical Garden's new admission booth
Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens website for more information.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has made modifications to help you have a fun and safe experience. Some exhibits have been closed or modified during this time. The museum will be offering limited daily attendance and requiring scheduled tickets. So, make sure to buy your tickets ahead of time online to save your spot. Restrooms will be open and hand sanitizing stations will be available around the grounds.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Daily, 7:30 am. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $9.95-21.95, ages 2 and under are free
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website for more information.
Reid Park Zoo Reopened
Reid Park Zoo is reopening with a modified guest experience. All tickets must be prepurchased at least one day (up to seven days) in advance. Guests will only be admitted during their scheduled day, and tickets will be scanned for touchless entry. Remember to wear your face mask and social distance from other visitors and zoo animals (animals are more susceptible to human illnesses).
Where: Reid Pak Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-10.50, ages 2 and under are free
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information.
Green Chile Roast at Apple Annie's
Stuff your burlap bags full of fresh hand-picked chiles. Any 50 pound bag of green chiles purchased will be roasted for free on the on-site chile roaster.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox, AZ
When: Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and activities
Visit Apple Annie's Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop Yoga at Playground
YogaOasis brings you rooftop yoga with beautiful city views as you stretch out on your mat under the stars.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Playground Bar & Lounge Facebook event page for more information.
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm has reopened
The farm has reopened with new sizzling summer hours. Friends and families can feed the critters, visit stingray bay or explore the ranch in the outdoor wide-open spaces. Face masks are required for restrooms, gift store, stingray bay, shooting gallery and in the Lorikeet Forest.
Where: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm, 17599 E. Peak Lane, Picacho, AZ
When: Every day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $12-$15, additional critter food $2-$3
Visit the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Taste of the Fair and Drive-In Movie Weekend
Pima County Fairgrounds started monthly drive-in movie nights with fair food! Watch "Secret Life of Pets 2," "The Karate Kid" or "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle." Stop by the fair concession stands for you favorite fried treats.
Where: Pima County Fair, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m.
Cost: $15 per vehicle
Visit the Pima County Fairgrounds Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-Thru Water Safety Event
August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month. Visit this drive-thru event in the Manzanita Pool parking lot. Pima County Swim Team Program will be handing out 500 free youth life jackets and water safety information. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place. Pool and splash pad will not be open.
Where: 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Swim Team Program Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-in Movie: "Top Gun"
Tailored Steel by E&S Developments, a local company selling shipping containers and doing metal fabrication, will be showing "Top Gun" before the summer ends. These movie nights through fall. Snack and beverages are available for purchase. Social distancing required.
Where: Tailored Steel by E&S Developments, 4610 E. Tazarv St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: Free,
Visit the Tailored Steel by E&S Developments Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Shrek"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Shrek" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
"Annabelle" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Don't let her out! Take a peek into Ed and Lorraine Warren's house and see the haunted artifacts they have locked away in their secret room.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Friday, Aug. 28, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Secret Life of Pets" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Ever wonder what your pet does while you're away? Watch this fur-crazy movie at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Aug. 28, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.