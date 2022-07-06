Don't let summer boredom kick in — go to the movies!

Below are four spots where you can see movies for both kids and adults, indoors and outdoors, FOR FREE this summer.

Reid Park

Thanks to Cox Communications, family-friendly movies at Reid Park are back this summer. Check out free movie screenings at the George DeMeester Performance Center, plus performances, games, prizes and food trucks before the films begin. Movies include:

July 8: "Jungle Cruise"

July 22: "Luca"

Aug. 5: "Sing 2"

When: Activities begin at 6 p.m. Movies begin at 7:45 p.m. Fridays, July 8, July 22, Aug. 5.

Where: George DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

You've heard of drive-in movies, but what about dive-in movies? Head to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center for a poolside showing of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" this Saturday. The slide, splash pad and diving boards will be open!

Can't make this Saturday's showing? Keep an eye out on Oro Valley Parks & Recreation's Facebook page for potential events in the future — they've already done at least two free movies in the park this summer!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Visit the event page for more information.

The Loft Cinema

Every Saturday and Sunday morning in July, The Loft Cinema is showing free family-friendly movies through Loft Kids Fest 2022. With the help of local shop Mildred & Dildred, there will also be pre-show activities such as games and giveaways. Movies include:

July 9: "The Addams Family"

July 10: "Panda! Go Panda!"

July 16: "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit"

July 17: "Dora and the Lost City of Gold"

July 23: "The Croods"

July 24: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"

July 30: "The Secret of NIMH"

July 31: "The Lion King"

For the adults, aside from Loft Kids Fest, you can check out a free screening of "The Conformist" on July 19 and "Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind" on Aug. 16.

When: For Loft Kids Fest 2022, activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays in July. Movies begin at 10 a.m.

For the other two movies: "The Conformist" is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, "Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind" is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightjar

Nightjar, the sister spot of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, is the host of late-night movies on the patio, happening most Fridays for the foreseeable future. The films shown at Nightjar's events are specifically ones that "couldn't either get on or stay on the public's radar," the bar and eatery says. There will be food and drink specials and the kitchen stays open until 11:30 p.m. Upcoming movies include:

July 15: "Holes"

July 22: "D.O.A."

Aug. 5: "Black Mask"

Aug. 12: "Return to Oz"

Aug. 19: "Vanishing Point"

Aug. 26: "Children of Men"

Sept. 2: "Pacific Rim"

When: 10 p.m. most Fridays, beginning July 15

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Visit the event page for more information.