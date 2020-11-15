This year we need Thanksgiving comfort food more than ever — mounds of mashed potatoes, buttery rolls and of course, the star of your table, the turkey.
If you're staring down a Thanksgiving shopping list in need of some extra help this season, several Tucson organizations are ready to step in and help you make that Thanksgiving meal a reality.
Here are a few places to get free Thanksgiving food items.
9th Annual Thanksgiving Drive-thru Event
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper and Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar will give away as many as 1,000 turkeys at a drive-thru event. Masks are required. The newspaper is also giving away a limited number of turkeys through raffles on its Facebook page.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper website for more information.
Giving Back and Giving Thanks
This free Thanksgiving dinner event will include the distribution of Thanksgiving meals to-go with ham and turkey options, masks, blankets and more as supplies last. Masks are required.
When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Martinez Funeral Chapels hall, 2580 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
For more information or to donate, check out The Barrio Movement Facebook event.
Thanksgiving Blessings to Go
Instead of hosting an in-person holiday banquet this year, Gospel Rescue Mission will serve ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals, drive-thru style. Each family will get one meal per family member, a pie and a resource box which includes non-perishable food items, hygiene products and more.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: Free
For more information, visit grmtucson.com.
Interfaith Community Services food bank
Although Interfaith Community Services is not handing out chickens and turkeys this year, all clients will get frozen meat. The food banks will also be handing out special holiday meal items such as stuffing or scalloped potatoes. These are in addition to the items that are distributed during a regular food bank visit.
When: The month of November
Where: Several locations
Cost: Free - any resident of Pima County is eligible for a single visit per month with proof of residency
Visit icstucson.org for more information.