With 90-degree days seemingly in our future from now until the 100-degree days appear, today's announcement from Tucson Parks and Recreation that splash pads will reopen is cause for celebration 🎉
After being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, four splash pads opened for families to cool down in starting Monday, April 19.
This includes a brand new splash pad completed in 2020 at Lincoln Region Park that's never been open to the public.
The splash pads are located at the following parks and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset:
- Catalina Park Splash Pad, 925 N. Fourth Ave.
- Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad at Balboa Heights Park, 2536 N. Castro Ave.
- Palo Verde Park Splash Pad, 355 S. Mann Ave.
- Clements Splash Pad at Lincoln Regional Park, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
In addition to the city's four year-round pools which are currently open for adult lap swimming, three additional extended season pools also reopened Monday, April 19. Find the list of locations and hours for those pools here.
The pools will continue to remain open for lap swimming only with limited capacity. Masks are required anytime a swimmer is not in the water.
Find more information on the Tucson Parks and Recreation website.