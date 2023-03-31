We love spring for a lot of reasons. It's the perfect time to dine on the patio of your favorite restaurant. Wildflowers start popping up, adding a splash of color to our desert landscape.

And then there are the events — the Agave Heritage Festival, Earth Day at Children's Museum Tucson, the Pima County Fair. The list truly goes on.

Mark your calendars, y'all. Festival season has arrived.

Tucson Folk Festival

The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances across five stages. Headliners include Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Fretless, Kyshona and The Brother Brothers.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Fair

SAYF Pima County is hosting a family-friendly festival at Reid Park! You'll find jumping castles, face painting, games, crafts, giveaways and food.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Baja Beer Festival

Head to the seventh annual Baja Beer Festival to sample beers from Arizona breweries, plus food from area chefs.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: $45-65, or $15 for designated drivers. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Springtime at the Pumpkin Patch

You know and love the Marana Pumpkin Patch for its October festivities, but now it'll be open for two days this spring! Enjoy family-friendly activities from train rides to jumping pillows. There will be Easter egg hunts (separated by age) and appearances by the Easter Bunny. Plus, shop from 100+ vendors!

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, April 1-8

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Yume Japanese Gardens 10th Anniversary Festival

Yume Japanese Gardens is celebrating its 10th birthday! The anniversary celebration will feature a Taiko drumming performance, storytelling, origami, ikebana flower arrangements and more. Local food truck Takoyaki Balls will be there!

When: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18 for adults, $6 for kids. Advance purchase is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

IMPACT Expo

IMPACT of Southern Arizona is hosting an expo featuring a kid-friendly area with crafts, balloon animals and other activities; free dental services; a "relaxation pavilion" with free massages and an on-site chiropractor; 70 exhibitor booths; and more.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1 Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from jewelry to yard art to resin crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Moxie Market

A dozen local makers will be at creative space The Moxie this weekend, selling items like skincare products, paintings, jewelry and more.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Where: The Moxie, 629 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Makers Market at The Tuxon

Find more than 40 small businesses at this seasonal market. This month's market features planters, jewelry, tea blends and more.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate Oro Valley

Celebrate Oro Valley's birthday! Enjoy a morning of live music and food trucks, plus a petting zoo, crafts, games and a farmers market.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, is putting together another market this April. The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Vail Vendor Fair

Hosted by local community garden Four Arrows Garden, the Land Between the Tracks Vendor Fair will feature vendors slinging art, food, crafts and coffee. There will be live music, barbecue from the Winston Brothers and tacos from El Giro.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Vail Coffee Stop, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Vendor Event

Tanna's Botannas is hosting an Easter-themed vendor event, featuring the Easter Bunny! Don't forget to pick up some of Tanna's spicy candies while you're there.

When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

Head over to this art festival to see metalwork, clothing, paintings and more fine art. The festival will also feature live art demonstrations and music.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Zine Fest

Tucson Zine Fest is a celebration of self publishers creating zines, comics and other printed art. You'll find vendors like Tanline Printing and Outspokin' & Bookish.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Subspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Sahuarita

Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live music, a kid-friendly water zone and more. A drone show will close out the night.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Where: Lost Barrio and Himmel Park area in midtown Tucson. See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is back for another year of student workshops, competitions and concerts. The goal of the conference is to "promote awareness and foster traditional values of mariachi music and baile folklórico."

When: April 19-23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona International Film Festival

The 31st Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world.

When: April 19-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets were $10+ in 2022

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Fair

Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play carnival rides and more at the Pima County Fair. Concerts this year include Lil Jon, Uncle Kracker, Jeremy Camp, Ginuwine, and more.

When: April 20-30

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: General admission is $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $7. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions.

Visit the event page for more information.

High In The Desert

Produced by Tucson Foodie and Bl_nk Media is a cannabis consumption festival dubbed High In The Desert. The festival is set to feature more than 40 cannabis brands, live glass blowing demonstrations, music and food trucks.

When: 2:30-10 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $55

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Cannabis Festival

This cannabis extravaganza spans two different downtown venues over the course of an afternoon. Enjoy samples, panels and local vendors at Whistle Stop Depot before ending the night with concerts at Hotel Congress.

When: Whistle Stop event starts at 4 p.m.; Hotel Congress event starts at 7 p.m. — both on Thursday, April 20.

Where: Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St.; Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: The concert costs $23.18; tickets for both the expo and the concert cost $39.14 total. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with local makers and a food truck.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 21

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature at this festival hosted by Children's Museum Tucson. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives. Find more than 40 vendors featuring items like jewelry, stained glass, candles and more. Food trucks will be there, too!

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ducky's Bake Sale

Ducky's, known for their air-fried pineapple banana bread, is hosting a bake sale! Find sweets from home bakers Ducky's, Bolita Bakery, Sweet Vivi's, Cal's Bakeshop, Novia's Bakery and Chez Peachy.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Visionary House Market

This market, presented by Fatboy Sandos, will feature a food truck garden, a DJ, live art and 20 vendors selling items like resin saguaros, mixed media, Filipino treats, pressed flowers and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Where: Hem & Her Bridal, 4004 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Agave Heritage Festival

Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival features workshops, tastings, lectures, dinners and more.

When: April 27-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Children's Day Festival

This festival presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper includes free admission to Children’s Museum Tucson, live entertainment, food trucks, community resources and a vaccine clinic.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

12th Anniversary Beer Festival

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 12th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks, games and live music.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $45-$55

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Astronomy Festival

It’s almost time for Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association’s annual Tucson Astronomy Festival! Head to Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in the afternoon for solar observing, followed by stargazing after dark. There will be astronomy-themed family-friendly activities and prizes!

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Israel at 75 Festival

Weintraub Israel Center, a partnership between Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona and the Tucson Jewish Community Center, is celebrating 75 years of Israeli statehood with a festival! The event will feature live music, food trucks, Israeli dishes made by Chef Asher Amar, drink tastings, art, lectures, games and activities like a Humans of Israel photo gallery, bounce houses, dunk tank trivia, crafts and more.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend. Tickets for wine or whiskey tastings are $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pueblos del Maíz

This festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of Maíz. Check out dinners, live music, art discussions and more.

When: May 4-7

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

ChronicCon

This first annual cannabis festival is taking over Cocoraque Ranch with marijuana, THC and hemp exhibitors, local vendors and food trucks, free samples, educational speaker sessions and live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Cocoraque Ranch, 3199 N. Reservation Road

Cost: $25 for general admission, $45 for VIP. This event is for ages 21 and up, and MMJ cardholders.

Visit the event page for more information.