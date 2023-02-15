It's another weekend packed with things to do from a free science fest at the Children's Museum to a party celebrating all things Dolly Parton.

What else? A SpongeBob-themed rave, a wine festival in Oro Valley, stargazing, an art hike through Sweetwater Preserve, and the start of the Tucson rodeo.

We're extra excited for this weekend because we're hosting our first-ever artisan market! Shop from 70 local makers on Saturday, find a free autographed book hidden by Tucson Tome Gnome, and bring a donation for Youth On Their Own. Hope to see you there! 💕

Of course, things change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

The Dolly Party

It's time to celebrate Dolly Parton! Dance the night away at this Dolly-inspired party featuring the music of Dolly herself, in addition to Tina Turner, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Whitney Houston, among others.

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $18.54. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bistro at the J

If you’ve ever enjoyed the Shabbat dinners that the Tucson Jewish Community Center caters, you’ve enjoyed the work of Chef Asher Amar. Now the JCC is collaborating with Chef Asher to host kosher pop-up dinners every third Thursday of the month, through April.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: JCC, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Price varies based on menu item ordered. Make reservations in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Tita Tita will be serving Filipino food!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Ben's Bells Bingo

Ben's Bells and Harbottle Brewing are hosting a night of bingo in celebration of the nonprofit's 20th anniversary. Music from two decades ago will be playing while you try to win prizes during bingo!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Reinvestment Day

The Sunnyside Foundation is hosting Community Reinvestment Day focusing on the impact of El Pueblo Neighborhood Center. Attendees are invited to bring photos, flyers and memories that they have at the center. "Let's celebrate our south-side community and continue to preserve El Pueblo Neighborhood Center's history," the nonprofit wrote on Instagram.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Shop local at #ThisIsTucson's Tucson Together artisan market

Welcoming the community to shop local, all while supporting the talented artists in Tucson, #ThisIsTucson is putting together an outdoor artisan market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 on Fifth Avenue near Congress Street. You'll find handmade and curated items from local makers, plus there will be a book scavenger hunt from Tucson Tome Gnome and a donation drive for Youth On Their Own!

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Mr. Boogie Woogie and Bourbon Street Bash. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Tucson returns

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is ready to return to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Blax Friday at The Monica

Blax Friday, a directory of Black-owned businesses in Arizona, highlights businesses and makers through many markets throughout the year. Come Friday, Blax Friday is collaborating with The Monica for a night of DJ music and featured businesses including Drutopia, African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Song & Sugar Sweets and Lilith + Daughters.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Where: The Monica, 40 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Bikini Bottom Rave

A SpongeBob-themed party?! Celebrate your love for Bikini Bottom at this rave at The Rialto.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $22 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Night

Families can attend this free event that's set to feature food, drinks, board games, card games and video games.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Where: Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Call 520-791-3247 to reserve your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This Friday, check out Liz and Pete. On Saturday, watch Cornerstone Band.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Mata Ortiz Pottery Trunk Show

Western National Parks Association is hosting a trunk show this weekend showcasing pottery and rugs. If weather allows, there will be daily pottery firings too.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18

Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sci-Fest

Children's Museum Tucson is hosting a festival dedicated to science, where kids will be able to watch science demonstrations and participate in STEM activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival

More than 25 Arizona wineries will be at the upcoming Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival. Taste wine, grab some bites from food trucks and enjoy live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $30 for early bird general admission, $40 day of. $10 if you aren't drinking.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Sweetwater Preserve

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike in Sweetwater Preserve with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Sweetwater Preserve, 4001 N. Tortolita Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together their second market of the month! This Saturday's market will feature more than 35 makers.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Rodeo and parade

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, aka the Tucson rodeo, returns this February with more than a week of professional events, bull riding, roping and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 23.

When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 18-26. The parade is 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $18 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about the importance of water conservation in the desert. You'll learn how to make a tippy tap, plus there will be story and song time, and you can polish a worry stone.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Pisces-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in your best '80s attire.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Citrus Celebration

Celebrate all things citrus at Mission Garden! You'll find interpretive displays with the many citrus varieties throughout the garden, plus demonstrations, speakers and foods made with oranges and other fruits.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

Anti-Valentine's Day Party

Head to Sky Bar for an anti-Valentine's Day party featuring a raffle, heart-shaped piñatas, samplings of local candy and a DJ.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat, blanket or towel.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays in February

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Pets of Pima Parade

The second annual Pets of Pima Parade is taking over Fourth Avenue to celebrate Tucson pets of all shapes, sizes and species. There will also be the 4 Legs on 4th Festival featuring classic cars, music, costumed characters, food and more.

When: Parade begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue. Find the parade route here.

Cost: Free to watch the parade, click here to register to be in the parade

Visit the event page for more information.

Making Black History Market

Local makers Clever Stitches, Lilith + Daughters and Lil Desert Doodles have teamed up to create the Making Black History market, a "community outreach event supporting local Black-owned businesses." There will be more than 20 vendors, food from Off The Hook Seafood, and live music. A percentage of bar sales will go to nonprofit I Am You 360.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Ocotillo Sale with Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society

Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society is hosting its first sale of 2023. You'll find ocotillo and sotols for sale, plus vendors onsite selling other plants!

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: 4342 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Purim Palooza

PJ Library and the Jewish Community Center will be at Children's Museum Tucson for Purim Palooza with activities like crafts, games and story time. There will be kosher pizza, too. Don't forget to bring a canned food donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend for families enrolled in or eligible for PJ Library and PJ Our Way. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Shop Exo's Closet

Exo Roast Co. is hosting a vintage pop-up where you can shop from the "thrifters, hoarders and style hunters who fashionably serve you coffee everyday."

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Exo Roast Co., 196 W. Simpson St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Bandit's Western Market

Check out this market organized by Beautiful Bandit Boutique. Find Western and country-themed items, and enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas, live music and a mechanical bull. The rodeo will be streaming live, too.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Whiskey Roads, 2290 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Sunday, take a tour of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic buildings and learn about Tucson history.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea Ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens

Yume Japanese Gardens is hosting a Japanese tea ceremony, known as chanoyu, in which guests will watch demonstrations on how tea has been prepared, served and enjoyed in Japan for centuries.

When: 1-1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25, advance registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.