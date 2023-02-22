It's a weekend of cowboy celebrations, brews and family-friendly activities.

The rodeo is back in town and organizations are celebrating — activities at Trail Dust Town, a cowboy storytime at This n' That Creative Studio, and Western finds at an artisan market in midtown. What else is happening this weekend? Laser shows at Flandrau, a beer crawl, and the grand opening of the Children's Museum's new location in Tohono Chul.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Tucson Rodeo and parade

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, aka the Tucson rodeo, has returned with more than a week of professional events, bull riding, roping and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 23.

When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 18-26. The parade is 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $18 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Tucson returns

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is ready to return to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Ikebana Festival

Ikebana is known as the "meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements." This festival at Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson celebrates the arrival of spring with floral arrangements around the gardens. Plus, its Yume's 10th anniversary!

When: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 23 through March 5

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18 for adults, $5 for kids under age 15

Visit the event page for more information.

Rodeo Round Up at Trail Dust Town

Trail Dust Town is celebrating Tucson's rodeo season with four days of activities from live music to visits with farm animals to discounted prices on amusement rides.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 23-26

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and activities

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow Night with Flam Chen

Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10 suggested donation, RSVP in the Facebook comment section

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint and Tea Sip

Sip on tea at The Korean Rose, all while creating a groovy painting on vinyl.

When: 6-8:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway

Cost: $35. This event is for ages 12 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Craft Beer Crawl

Go on a craft beer crawl through downtown Tucson! A general admission ticket gets you 30 two-ounce drink sample tickets. VIP tickets are also available.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: TBA

Cost: $50 for general admission, $75 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Children's Museum at Tohono Chul Grand Opening

Did ya hear? Children's Museum Oro Valley moved to Tohono Chul! A grand opening celebration is happening this weekend where you'll find family-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon animals and a performance from Mr. Nature.

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Ready, Set, Rec! Anniversary Showcase

It's the second anniversary of Tucson Parks and Rec's Ready, Set, Rec! initiative, which is a mobile recreation program that brings games and activities to parks. The anniversary showcase will include coloring, origami, fitness, STEM, mini golf, disc golf, yard games and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Flashlight Night

Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 6 p.m.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Peace Fair & Music Festival

The Tucson Peace Center is hosting this month's Tucson Peace Fair & Music Festival, a gathering place for "peace, social justice, environmental and labor equity groups." There will be music, food and a raffle.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "Sassword."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser Light Music Nights

There are lots of planetarium shows happening at Flandrau this weekend, but two are part of Laser Light Music Nights. The first show on Saturday night features '90s rave music. The second show of the night includes 2010s techno music.

When: 7-7:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 for the '90s show; 8:30-9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 for the 2010s show.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18, includes access to Flandrau's science exhibits. The 2010s show is intended for adult audiences.

Visit the event page for more information.

Grand opening of "The Linda McCartney Retrospective"

The Center for Creative Photography is celebrating the grand opening of new exhibit "The Linda McCartney Retrospective." There will be a Q&A, recipe exchanges, coloring pages and more activities.

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free first come, first served tickets are available at 10 a.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day, which allows kids to try their hand at things like etching shell or painting with natural pigments. There will be interactive programs with Old Pueblo Archaeology Center, too.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

13th Annual Rodeo Days Arts Celebration

The Rodeo Days Arts Celebration is back at Plaza Palomino for its 13th year. Check out artisan vendors with jewelry, paintings, photography, woodwork and more. There will be pony rides, giveaways, pet adoptions and a silent auction benefitting Rescue Me Tucson.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Funday at the Presidio Museum

Head over to the Presidio Museum to learn about the history of Tucson's rodeo, plus enjoy activities like roping demonstrations, a display from the Rodeo Parade Museum, a horseshoe tournament, and crafts like designing your own flag and making cowboy clothing out of paper bags and plates.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-13

Visit the event page for more information.

Rodeo Weekend Paint + Story Time

Kiddos ages 2-6 years old can enjoy a couple crafts and a reading of "The Gingerbread Cowboy" at This n' That Creative Studio.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Vegetable Garden Workshop

Harlow Gardens will teach you about soil preparation and plant selection when creating your spring vegetable garden.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Workshop with Community Food Bank

Learn some of the "foundational principles of organic gardening" from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. You'll learn about planting in Tucson, pest control, crop rotation and more.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden, 3003 S. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Black History Month Vendor Market

The Downtown Clifton is hosting a vendor market in honor of Black History Month featuring seven Black-owned businesses, live music and happy hour specials. You'll find plants, pineapple banana bread, candles and more.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer Mile

It's time for the fifth annual Beer Mile, where each .25-mile lap, you drink a beer. Fun runs and competitive options are available.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery

Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, music, classes and tarot readings.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Snake N Sip

Head to Cobra Arcade Bar for this monthly market featuring 12 vendors, plus music, a selfie station and ... live snakes.

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Cobra Arcade Bar, 63 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul'd Out Sundays

Chicago Bar is hosting a night of spoken word, stand-up comedy and live R&B, jazz, Neo soul and old-school hip-hop music. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.