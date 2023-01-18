In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions.

It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Tucson Jazz Festival

This year's HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival features its biggest lineup yet with more than 80 musicians set to perform styles from modern jazz to old school.

When: Now through Jan. 22

Where: Several locations

Cost: Varies

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

There are still nine film screenings left through this year's Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. Four of those will be screened in person, and all will be available to screen virtually.

When: Now through Jan. 22

Where: Most of the in-person screenings will be at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $12 for a single film, $60 for six films

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Send Girl Scouts on their next adventure!

Did you know that your purchase of delicious Girl Scout Cookies help cookie entrepreneurs fund trips, from domestic to international? That's the Power of the Girl Scout Cookie — starting Jan. 21!

Zoppé Family Circus

Zoppé Family Circus, featuring Nino the Clown and a cast of seven generations of Zoppés, is in town for one more weekend. There are acrobatic acts, a trapeze artist, a ringmaster and more. The circus has been a January tradition in Tucson since 2011.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 19-22

Where: Mercado District, 125 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $25 for general admission, $45 for ringside

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Fringe Festival

This 11th annual performing arts festival is back for another year of storytelling, dance, magic and comedy.

When: Jan. 19-22

Where: Four venues, plus virtual performances

Cost: $20 for two shows, $50 for five shows

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Civic Orchestra of Tucson’s Feb. 4 benefit concert supports young artists

Don’t miss the Civic Orchestra of Tucson Benefit Concert. This event, slated for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road, helps fund the orchestra’s 38th Annual Young Artists’ Competition. The competition was the first of its kind, reaching students from 3rd through 12th grade since 1984. This year’s benefit concert will feature light classics and a winner from the Young Artists’ Competition. Learn more, or secure your tickets now.

Chunky Knit n' Sip Blanket Workshop

Make your own chunky knit blanket with the help of This n' That Creative Studio. The workshop includes the supplies, refreshments and wine. You can bring your own drinks, too!

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $75

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Zoom over to CMT for ZOOM ZOOM!

Storytime bus, electric cars, go karts, bikes and a fire truck! These are just some of the vehicles you can explore for FREE at Children’s Museum Tucson’s ZOOM ZOOM! Event and free vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, with free museum admission all day.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Little House of Funk. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Craft & Craft at Catalina Brewing Company

Enjoy a pint of beer or a glass of wine, all while making three bee-themed greeting cards.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $27 through Venmo or PayPal

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mini Bar Grand Opening Party

Did ya hear? There's a new bar in the MSA Annex, dubbed Mini Bar, and its hosting its grand opening party on Friday. Groovehaus will be spinning vinyl and Tita Tita will be serving Filipino food.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Outlaw Weekend

Trail Dust Town is hosting Outlaw Weekend with three days of activities, including a Dillinger-themed stunt show, live music, custom wanted posters and discounted wristbands for amusement rides.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of rock and top 40 music at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Catch Corey Spector on Friday and Final Approach on Saturday.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Y2K New Year

AZSPECIALTEA, an organizer that brings K-pop events to Arizona, is hosting a K-pop market featuring vendors, freebies, raffles, food trucks and photo ops.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Lunar New Year Gala

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting a gala to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The evening is set to include a Chinese buffet-style dinner, lion dance performances and a silent auction.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: $180

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about bugs and birds in the Sonoran Desert. There will be songs and story time, plus you can learn to shape and polish a worry stone.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Stargazing with Reach For The Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting an evening of stargazing! There will be telescopes set up, kid-friendly activities, space games, coffee and hot cocoa.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: John F. Kennedy Park, 3700 S. Mission Road

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP online

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Drag Show

Revolutionary Grounds is hosting its first drag show! Grab a latte and watch the show.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Revolutionary Grounds Books and Coffee, 4675 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market this weekend, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Saguaro National Park

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike in Saguaro National Park with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Broadway Trailhead, 12597 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Vision Board Workshop

Set goals for 2023 and create your own vision board at this workshop at local shop Creative Kind.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: $55

Visit the event page for more information.

Drink & Draw

&gallery is bringing an afternoon of drinking and drawing to Tap & Bottle's downtown location. Paper and colored pencils will be supplied, but bring your own small, non-messy art supplies if you wish.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring themed drinks and music videos from the '80s. Dress in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Flower Mounds at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Local artist Lex Gjurasic is hosting a solo exhibit in the Friends’ House Gallery at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Gjurasic's work is said to be an "expression of her exuberance for life and a love letter to the natural world." The exhibit includes paintings and sculptures, kicking off with a reception on Saturday.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for the reception. The exhibit is open through June 11.

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free to attend on Saturday, let staff know you're attending the reception when you arrive.

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson on Jan. 21.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

It's cookie season! Head to Tap & Bottle North for a pairing of Girl Scout cookies with beer or wine. There's a kid-friendly option available too, of cookies and a flight of milk. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Troop #157.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Depends on what's ordered, cookies will also be for sale

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiny Tales for Tots

Head to The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures for story time! A costumed character — this time, Fairy Caitlin — will read to preschool-aged kids.

When: 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: Included with general admission, which is $11.50 for adults and $8 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Bike Booze Cruise

Catalina Brewing Company is hosting a bicycle ride, dubbed a booze cruise, along The Loop to Marana-area bars and restaurants including Casa Marana, Growler's Taphouse and The Station Pub and Grill. Bring lights for your bikes in case the ride goes late!

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Rose Care and Pruning Class

Harlow Gardens' nursery manager Debbie Mounce is hosting a demonstration and class about rose pruning and the basics of caring for roses.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays in January

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat yoga at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Head to El Jefe Cat Lounge for yoga with cats!

When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Bridal Expo

The Tucson Bridal Expo, hosted by our sister site the Arizona Daily Star, is back for another year. Chat with more than 50 wedding vendors, from venues to photographers. #ThisIsTucson will be there too!

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Chunky Hand Knit n' Sip Heart Pillows

Make two heart-shaped pillows with the help of This n' That Creative Studio. You can bring your own drinks!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Vendor Event

Tanna's Botannas is hosting a small market this Sunday, featuring more than a dozen vendors including artists with beaded jewelry and baked goods. Don't forget to pick up some of Tanna's spicy candies while you're there.

When: 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Show

A new art exhibit is opening in the town of Oracle, one that's described as a "feel-good exhibition." Artists include Peter Borowski, Steven Derks, Valerie Galloway, Patrick Hynes and Gavin Troy. There will be an artist reception on Sunday!

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 for the reception. The exhibit is open until March 18.

Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.