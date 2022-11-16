The weekend is days away. What's going on?

There's goat yoga, a Selena painting party at El Chinito Gordo, the annual El Tour de Tucson cycling race, a screening of "Finding Nemo" in Navajo, a free family fest at Reid Park, local markets to get your holiday shopping started, a pie and beer pairing, ice skating returns downtown ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing! Also at this edition of Free Third Thursdays: a reading from Kid Congo Powers, followed by a Q&A and a book signing.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

A Powerhouse Blues Party on Friday, Ireland’s Finest on Saturday — Amazing Artists at The Fox!

This Friday, soulful and passionate, Shemekia Copeland performs with energetic and passionate, Sugaray Rayford — two powerhouse songwriters and vocalists offer up first-rate, contemporary blues music. Next up, direct from Ireland, it’s Altan — thought to be the finest traditional Irish band today, the spirit and sound of Altan comes from the rich musical tradition of their native Donegal, blending dazzling instrumentals with the gorgeously delicate vocals of their founding lead singer, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider are hosting an urban hike around the downtown area.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider afterwards

Visit the event page for more information.

MFA 50th Anniversary Reading

The University of Arizona's Creative Writing MFA Program is celebrating its 50th anniversary! To celebrate, the Poetry Center is hosting a reading by authors and poets Cara Blue Adams, Alberto Ríos and Aisha Sabatini Sloan.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

FREE Family Festival in the Park on Nov. 19

Join the 15th annual Family Festival in the Park presented by Cigna. There will be games, prizes, crafts, inflatables, entertainment and class demonstrations. Reid Park Zoo will have $1 admission (funds going to the Reid Park Zoo’s Conservation Fund) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will host free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from jazz group What's The Big Idea. Four food trucks will be onsite and the Marana Police Department will be hosting a Thanksgiving drive. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

A Girl Scout’s dreams are our dreams.

Every Girl Scout has their own curiosity, dreams, and talents — so when they come together to decide which of the thousands of Girl Scout activities to try, the sky’s the limit. Join the fun today!

Fall Artisans Market

Get your holiday shopping started at Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market, which is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. This is the 37th annual Fall Artisans Market!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"Gather" screening

Watch a free screening "Gather" at the Flower & Bullets midtown farm (bring your own seating!). The film is described as an "intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centers of genocide."

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Flower & Bullets midtown farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

¡Puro Tapatío! 25th Anniversary Show

Local nonprofit Ballet Folklórico Tapatío is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a show at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, featuring Mariachi Pueblo Viejo and Los Gallegos.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $23

Visit the event page for more information.

Selena Party

El Chinito Gordo is throwing a Selena Party, complete with karaoke and a Selena-themed paint class with Tipsy Picassos.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: El Chinito Gordo, 2920 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $30, reserve your spot through Tipsy Picassos.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. several Fridays and Saturdays in November. Dates are subject to change.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted.

Visit the event page for more information.

CreativeMornings Tucson: Truth with Ashley La Russa

On Friday morning, Ashley La Russa, the founder of event management company Roux Events and Black-owned business directory Blax Friday, will be speaking at a CreativeMornings Tucson event. Enjoy coffee, socializing, a lecture and a Q&A.

When: 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, register in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Native American Arts Fair

Find ceramics, basketry, jewelry, beads, clothing and more artwork from Native American artists. Some artists will also demonstrate their craft during this fair.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Suggested $5 donation

Visit the event page for more information.

11th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will be giving away up to 1,000 gift cards at this event, so community members will be able to purchase a turkey for Thanksgiving. There will also be music, entertainment and food vendors at the festival.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar, 3770 S. 16th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together their largest event to date. There will be more than 50 vendors selling everything from handmade soap to spicy candies to jewelry. The market will also include a food drive benefiting South Tucson Community Outreach.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble: Benefit for Ana Belem Ceballos

Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble, who you might recognize from the annual folklife festival Tucson Meet Yourself, is hosting a performance benefitting former Lajkonik dancer Ana Belem Ceballos who was in a severe car crash in August. With the help of donations through GoFundMe, Ana was transported in October to Houston to receive specialized care. This fundraiser will help raise money for Ana's path to recovery.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Where: St. Cyril of Alexandria, 4725 E. Pima St.

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students

Visit the event page for more information.

"Sun Party" Solar Observing

Go solar observing with Saguaro National Park and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. A solar scope will be provided!

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about the return of beavers to Tucson's rivers and how you can help them. Kids and teens can learn about beavers through crafts, science experiments and a build-your-own beaver dam model, among other activities such as coding games and story time.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

El Tour de Tucson

The decades-old El Tour de Tucson is back for another year, bringing riders from around the globe to cycle the perimeter of the Old Pueblo. Ride day happens Nov. 19, but there's an expo and fiesta Nov. 17-19 with vendors and food trucks.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 is ride day. The expo is noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 17-18 and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Where: The expo is held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $15-$300 to ride. Expo is free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

Miracle Manor Block Painting Party

Help beautify the street! Wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty and help paint murals, designed by Jessi Moreno, on traffic circles in the Miracle Manor area. There will be music, food and bike repairs. This event is part of Living Streets Alliance, the organization that puts on the biannual Cyclovia.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: 15th Avenue at Jacinto and Kelso streets

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Stop by this Moon Market on Saturday where there will be tarot readers, palm readers, vendors selling items like essential oils and soaps, and free classes on topics like astrology and candle magic.

When: Noon on Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Pie Pairing

1912 Brewing Co. is hosting a pie pairing in partnership with Daniela's Cooking! While supplies last, you'll get three 6-ounce 1912 beers paired with sweet potato pie, turkey Shepherd's pie and blueberry pie.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

El Be Goods Grand Re-opening Party

Local shop El Be Goods recently made the move from downtown to the area near the MSA Annex. To celebrate the new location, they're throwing a party with free mini makeovers from noon to 5 p.m., a DJ from 4-8 p.m., treats and bubbly. The first 30 shoppers will receive a free gift with their purchase!

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: El Be Goods, 160 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Catalina State Park

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Catalina State Park art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the the Canyon Loop Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Canyon Loop Trail, see driving directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 19-26

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Candy World's Cars & Coffee

East-side candy shop Candy World is hosting a car show this Saturday, set to also include free coffee and a turkey raffle.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Candy World, 9136 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Finding Nemo" in Navajo

The University of Arizona Native American Law Students Association, Indigenous Strategies and The Loft Cinema are presenting a free screening of "Finding Nemo" dubbed in Diné Bizaad, the Navajo language, with English subtitles. Fry bread will be for sale!

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for the holiday season! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

First Annual Harvest Fest at Rillito Park

Heirloom Farmers Markets hosts a market at Rillito Park every Sunday, but this Sunday will be extra special. It's the first annual Harvest Fest, set to feature educational presentations from local farmers and community partners, more than 80 vendors, a demonstration from Chef Ryan Clark of Casino Del Sol, live music and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend, featuring cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour will take you through the Armory Park neighborhood.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: The Blenman Inn, 204 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $25, register online

Visit the event page for more information.