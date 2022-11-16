The weekend is days away. What's going on?
There's goat yoga, a Selena painting party at El Chinito Gordo, the annual El Tour de Tucson cycling race, a screening of "Finding Nemo" in Navajo, a free family fest at Reid Park, local markets to get your holiday shopping started, a pie and beer pairing, ice skating returns downtown ... and MORE.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing! Also at this edition of Free Third Thursdays: a reading from Kid Congo Powers, followed by a Q&A and a book signing.
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event site for more information.
Queer Speed Dating
Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
A Powerhouse Blues Party on Friday, Ireland’s Finest on Saturday — Amazing Artists at The Fox!
This Friday, soulful and passionate, Shemekia Copeland performs with energetic and passionate, Sugaray Rayford — two powerhouse songwriters and vocalists offer up first-rate, contemporary blues music. Next up, direct from Ireland, it’s Altan — thought to be the finest traditional Irish band today, the spirit and sound of Altan comes from the rich musical tradition of their native Donegal, blending dazzling instrumentals with the gorgeously delicate vocals of their founding lead singer, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh.
Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker
Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider are hosting an urban hike around the downtown area.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider afterwards
Visit the event page for more information.
MFA 50th Anniversary Reading
The University of Arizona's Creative Writing MFA Program is celebrating its 50th anniversary! To celebrate, the Poetry Center is hosting a reading by authors and poets Cara Blue Adams, Alberto Ríos and Aisha Sabatini Sloan.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
FREE Family Festival in the Park on Nov. 19
Join the 15th annual Family Festival in the Park presented by Cigna. There will be games, prizes, crafts, inflatables, entertainment and class demonstrations. Reid Park Zoo will have $1 admission (funds going to the Reid Park Zoo’s Conservation Fund) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will host free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from jazz group What's The Big Idea. Four food trucks will be onsite and the Marana Police Department will be hosting a Thanksgiving drive. Bring your own chairs or blankets!
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
A Girl Scout’s dreams are our dreams.
Every Girl Scout has their own curiosity, dreams, and talents — so when they come together to decide which of the thousands of Girl Scout activities to try, the sky’s the limit. Join the fun today!
Fall Artisans Market
Get your holiday shopping started at Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market, which is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. This is the 37th annual Fall Artisans Market!
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
"Gather" screening
Watch a free screening "Gather" at the Flower & Bullets midtown farm (bring your own seating!). The film is described as an "intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centers of genocide."
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
Where: Flower & Bullets midtown farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
¡Puro Tapatío! 25th Anniversary Show
Local nonprofit Ballet Folklórico Tapatío is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a show at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, featuring Mariachi Pueblo Viejo and Los Gallegos.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $23
Visit the event page for more information.
Selena Party
El Chinito Gordo is throwing a Selena Party, complete with karaoke and a Selena-themed paint class with Tipsy Picassos.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
Where: El Chinito Gordo, 2920 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $30, reserve your spot through Tipsy Picassos.
Visit the event page for more information.
Guided look at the night sky
Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.
When: 7-10 p.m. several Fridays and Saturdays in November. Dates are subject to change.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted.
Visit the event page for more information.
CreativeMornings Tucson: Truth with Ashley La Russa
On Friday morning, Ashley La Russa, the founder of event management company Roux Events and Black-owned business directory Blax Friday, will be speaking at a CreativeMornings Tucson event. Enjoy coffee, socializing, a lecture and a Q&A.
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, register in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Brewin at the Chul
Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Native American Arts Fair
Find ceramics, basketry, jewelry, beads, clothing and more artwork from Native American artists. Some artists will also demonstrate their craft during this fair.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Suggested $5 donation
Visit the event page for more information.
11th Annual Thanksgiving Festival
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will be giving away up to 1,000 gift cards at this event, so community members will be able to purchase a turkey for Thanksgiving. There will also be music, entertainment and food vendors at the festival.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar, 3770 S. 16th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado
Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together their largest event to date. There will be more than 50 vendors selling everything from handmade soap to spicy candies to jewelry. The market will also include a food drive benefiting South Tucson Community Outreach.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble: Benefit for Ana Belem Ceballos
Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble, who you might recognize from the annual folklife festival Tucson Meet Yourself, is hosting a performance benefitting former Lajkonik dancer Ana Belem Ceballos who was in a severe car crash in August. With the help of donations through GoFundMe, Ana was transported in October to Houston to receive specialized care. This fundraiser will help raise money for Ana's path to recovery.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: St. Cyril of Alexandria, 4725 E. Pima St.
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students
Visit the event page for more information.
"Sun Party" Solar Observing
Go solar observing with Saguaro National Park and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. A solar scope will be provided!
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about the return of beavers to Tucson's rivers and how you can help them. Kids and teens can learn about beavers through crafts, science experiments and a build-your-own beaver dam model, among other activities such as coding games and story time.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
El Tour de Tucson
The decades-old El Tour de Tucson is back for another year, bringing riders from around the globe to cycle the perimeter of the Old Pueblo. Ride day happens Nov. 19, but there's an expo and fiesta Nov. 17-19 with vendors and food trucks.
When: Saturday, Nov. 19 is ride day. The expo is noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 17-18 and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Where: The expo is held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $15-$300 to ride. Expo is free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.
Visit the event page for more information.
Miracle Manor Block Painting Party
Help beautify the street! Wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty and help paint murals, designed by Jessi Moreno, on traffic circles in the Miracle Manor area. There will be music, food and bike repairs. This event is part of Living Streets Alliance, the organization that puts on the biannual Cyclovia.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: 15th Avenue at Jacinto and Kelso streets
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Moon Market
Stop by this Moon Market on Saturday where there will be tarot readers, palm readers, vendors selling items like essential oils and soaps, and free classes on topics like astrology and candle magic.
When: Noon on Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Holiday Pie Pairing
1912 Brewing Co. is hosting a pie pairing in partnership with Daniela's Cooking! While supplies last, you'll get three 6-ounce 1912 beers paired with sweet potato pie, turkey Shepherd's pie and blueberry pie.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
El Be Goods Grand Re-opening Party
Local shop El Be Goods recently made the move from downtown to the area near the MSA Annex. To celebrate the new location, they're throwing a party with free mini makeovers from noon to 5 p.m., a DJ from 4-8 p.m., treats and bubbly. The first 30 shoppers will receive a free gift with their purchase!
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: El Be Goods, 160 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Hike in Catalina State Park
Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Catalina State Park art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the the Canyon Loop Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.
When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Canyon Loop Trail, see driving directions on the event page
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Kid's Night Out
Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).
When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 19-26
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Candy World's Cars & Coffee
East-side candy shop Candy World is hosting a car show this Saturday, set to also include free coffee and a turkey raffle.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Candy World, 9136 E. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
"Finding Nemo" in Navajo
The University of Arizona Native American Law Students Association, Indigenous Strategies and The Loft Cinema are presenting a free screening of "Finding Nemo" dubbed in Diné Bizaad, the Navajo language, with English subtitles. Fry bread will be for sale!
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Holiday Ice
Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for the holiday season! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.
Visit the event page for more information.
First Annual Harvest Fest at Rillito Park
Heirloom Farmers Markets hosts a market at Rillito Park every Sunday, but this Sunday will be extra special. It's the first annual Harvest Fest, set to feature educational presentations from local farmers and community partners, more than 80 vendors, a demonstration from Chef Ryan Clark of Casino Del Sol, live music and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20
Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Nature at Night drag show
Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20
Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12, tickets available online
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend, featuring cat yoga and cat bingo.
When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 for bingo.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.
Visit the event page for more information.
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour will take you through the Armory Park neighborhood.
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20
Where: The Blenman Inn, 204 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: $25, register online
Visit the event page for more information.