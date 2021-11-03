This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Trivia at the brewery
Take a date to the beautiful beer garden at MotoSonora for some fun trivia and prizes.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Visit the event page for information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series: Gabriel Ayala
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.
When: Thursday, Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per person
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance website for more information.
As the days cool — check out The Fox this weekend for some warm, music-filled nights! (Sponsored)
Tommy Emmanuel takes the stage this Saturday— considered to be among this planet’s greatest guitarists, his playing is miraculous to behold as he lays down the rhythm, digs into each riff and sings the melody all at once on just one acoustic guitar.
Sunday, saxophonist Boney James performs his new music, Solid. One of the top three billboard contemporary jazz artists of the decade, James says he is glad to be on the road seeing how the Solid material evolves from night to night.
Pop-up shop with Hot Mess Mamas Art
Shop around with your bestie for art with acrylic paint on canvases, vases, pots and more.
When: Friday, Nov. 5, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games
Get ready for some Celtic entertainment with music, food, arts and performances at this three-day celebration.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7
Where: Historic Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
Cost: Prices vary depending on the day
Visit their website for more information.
Celebrate Crooked Tooth's 5th anniversary
Crooked Tooth will be celebrating its 5th anniversary starting Friday with the special release of 12 beers, plus a pizza pairing with Anello and a guided tasting (1-6 p.m.). The main event happens Saturday, which includes a block party packed with a vintage car show, live music, raffles, special merch releases, pizza from Anello and ice cream from Hub (3-5 p.m.). Come Sunday is a Día de los Muertos celebration with a family altar, crafts including picture shadow boxes and DIY crowns, face painting (12-5 p.m.) and a food truck (12-5 p.m.).
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth Street
Cost: Varies. The guided tasting is $30, see more info here
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook page for more information.
Cat Video Fest
Visit the Loft's Open Air Cinema for a night of cat videos, with a portion of ticket sales going to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and HOPE Animal Shelter. Guests must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6, 8 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $10 general admission
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music and food trucks.
When: Fridays, Nov. 5 and 19, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
One More Time trick-or-treat at Valley of the Moon Tucson
Take a trip to Valley of the Moon and get one more chance to show your Halloween costume, explore the enchanting haunted ruins and trick-or-treat with meet magical creatures.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Donations are welcome
Community event at Amphi Middle School
This community event will feature Tucson muralist Joe Pagac at work on a new 200-foot mural, plus food giveaways, the unveiling of a community garden and a vaccine clinic.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: 315 E. Prince Road
Cost: Free
Visit the school's website for more information.
Cars and coffee at Top Golf
Visit a free casual car meet with free coffee and free golf for attendees from 8-10 a.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, all cars are welcome
Visit the Topgolf Facebook event page for more information.
Beer and Bikes at Button Brew House
Cyclists will meet at Button Brew House, then head out along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a drink. When returning to Button Brew House, a food truck will be ready to serve up some bites.
When: Saturdays, Nov. 6 and 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and bites
The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens
Start your holiday shopping early and check out over 60 artists and their creative works at the garden.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free to attend, but prepare to shop
Fort Lowell Arts and Craft Fair
Visit a family-fun day of shopping with this large outdoor event loaded with all sorts of items for sale.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend, but prepare for shopping
Visit Fort Lowell Art's and Craft Fair event page for more information.
Live music at the lake
Enjoy live music at Sahuarita Lake Park on the first Saturday of each month. Be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation event page for more information.
Luz de Vida II album release concert
The album Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors is being released on Nov. 5, and it features music from Tucson artists, plus unreleased music from Calexico, Dr. Dog and Amos Lee. Proceeds go to services for advocacy and assistance for families impacted by homicide. The release concert, presented by Homicide Survivors, Inc., JFCS of Southern Arizona and the All Souls Procession, features performances by XIXA, Soda Sun and Hannah Yeun.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 7-10 p.m
Cost: $25-$100
Movie night at the Presidio
Catch a showing of "Coco" at the Presidio Museum. Refreshments will be available for sale.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, movie begins at sundown
Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $5 for non-members, $3 for members
Visit the Facebook page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
All Souls Procession
The All Souls Procession invites community members to express their grief and loss in a celebration that honors lost loved ones. The procession winds through Tucson's west side, ending at MSA Annex with performances.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event website for more information.
All Souls Day Party at Hotel Congress
Celebrate All Souls Day with face painting, tasty bites, drinks and live beats on the Hotel Congress plaza! Hang out before the All Souls Procession while DJ Buttafly sets the vibe and spins all your favorite tunes, waiting for the food trucks and face painters to arrive.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks are available for purchase
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Santa Marana Farm Fair
It's time for the November Farm Fair at Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch! Shop with 50 vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and live music by Jay Faircloth.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 13645 W. Sagebrush Road
Cost: Free to attend, but get ready to shop
Loft Film Fest
The 11th annual Loft Film Fest will feature a selection of award-winning features and short films from festivals around the world such as Cannes and Sundance.
When: Nov. 10-18
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Varies
Visit the festival's website for more information.
Art and crafts show on Tanque Verde
Kick off the fall season with this arts and craft show on the east side. Artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind artwork in this open-air artisan market.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.
Dusk Music Festival
Visit Dusk Music Festival for two days of music including headliners Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson and Grouplove.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14, 2 p.m.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $65+
Visit the festival's website for more information.
Sahuarita Chalk Art Festival
Attendees have the opportunity to watch eight professional artists create original 6-foot murals based on themes from Sahuarita’s landscapes and wildlife, cultural inspirations, natural history and space.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Native American Art and Food Festival
Purchase Native American art, plus food from Native American chefs. About 25 artists are expected at the art fair, working in ceramics, jewelry, carving, painting, and more.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Hockey and Hops
Eleven regional brewers will be in attendance at a Hockey and Hops event hosted by the Tucson Roadrunners before their game on Nov. 13. Tickets include access to the pre-game beer garden, 10 beer garden drink tickets, a Roadrunners shot glass and a ticket to the game. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Tucson Roadrunners' Roadrunners Give Back foundation.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $50
Visit the Roadrunners website for more information.
Beginner's Archery at International Wildlife Museum
Hey, little archers! Take a beginners archery class and learn archery range safety and how to use a bow.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9-10 a.m. or 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $8-$17, ticket includes museum admission
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure with 40 local vendors at the MSA Annex.
When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Tunes Under the Moon
This music festival is designed and organized by teens in the 4-H Health Living Ambassador Program at Tucson Village Farm. Six bands will be playing.
When: Friday, Nov. 19, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 2201 E. Roger Road
Cost: $10
Visit the ticket page for more information.
La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival
Stroll and shop along the courtyard of La Encantada for fine art with breathtaking mountain views.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the SACCA event page for more information.
Paint-a-Pot Flowers Workshop
Use acrylic paint to decorate planting pots with decorative flowers to amplify your standard terracotta pot into a work of art.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5, which covers paint and instruction. Pots are available for an additional purchase. Call 299-9471 to register
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with antique retro vendors.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market event page for more information.
TMA Holiday Art Market
The Holiday Art Market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items while enjoying Tucson’s perfect autumn weather.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 19-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping.
38th El Tour de Tucson
This huge annual bicycling event is for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Sign up or go cheer on your favorite cyclist as they circle the city.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20
Where: 221 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $40-$195
Elevenacity at AZ Hops and Vines
Listen to some groovy tunes and sip on some wine on the open patio at AZ Hops and Vine.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Witch and Stitch craft circle
Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free
Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.
Sophia Rankin at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free, but bring money for brews and bites
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Made in Tucson Market
Shop from more than 100 Tucson artists and makers at this market hosted by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Seventh Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping