This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Tucson Modernism Week 2020
Tucson Modernism Week is now virtual and mobile! This unique experience features new versions of favorite events including lectures by authors and historians, a virtual interactive century home tour, a digital mod cocktail experience, digital programs and downloadable content for self-guided driving tours.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8
Cost: Free, registration required for each event
Visit the Tucson Modernism Week website for more information.
Tucson Comedy Arts Festival
Celebrate improv, stand up and sketch comedy with Tucson Improv Movement. The festival features three nights of comedy, highlighting members from Tucson Improv Movement's performing company, groups across Tucson and some out of town guests.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free on Facebook Live
Visit the Tucson Improv Movement Facebook event page for more information.
November Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people of all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Zoom Class: Thanksgiving Encore
Tired of that boring turkey sandwich? Join Chef Wendy Gauthier in this virtual class to learn how to make delicious dishes out of Thanksgiving leftovers.
When: Thursday, Nov. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson and Chef Chic Facebook event page for more information.
Dumplings Hands-On Cooking Class
Take a hands-on online class with The Garden Kitchen and learn how to make some tasty dumplings. Learn how to make Japanese gyoza, Latin empanadas, homemade doughs and tips for shaping and filling dumplings.
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Loft Short Film Fest 2020
The Loft Short Film Fest 2020 will take place both theatrically and virtually, with all film programs premiering live at The Loft Cinema’s outdoor exhibition space followed by an exclusive, limited-time online release the following day. Films will compete for cash prizes in each program category with the winning films to be selected by the audience.
When: Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 18-22
Cost: $12-$50
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
Kids 🎈
Fall in love with Origami on Zoom
Join Valley of the Moon for a fall-themed origami class. Learn how to make a cat, owl, wolf and ghost.
When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 4:30-5:10 p.m.
Visit the Valley of the Moon Facebook event page for more information.
Venomous and Poisonous Animals of Arizona
Learn about the biology and adaptations of Arizona’s most amazing creatures on Zoom. Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation will share about rattlesnakes, gila monsters, scorpions, spiders and toads and answer all your questions during this interactive online workshop.
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Theater Improvisational Movement Classes
Valley of the Moon is now offering free theater movement classes on Zoom for ages 7-13.
When: Thursdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19 from 3:30-4:10 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Valley of the Moon Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too! This month Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures will show your kids how to make mini coffee and doughnuts.
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Día de los Muertos Celebration at the Presidio Museum
The Presidio Museum will recognize Día de los Muertos with decorations and several altars on display remembering groups and individuals that have passed. Social distancing, hand sanitizing and mask wearing are required.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, 196 N. Court Ave.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 5-8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission is $5 for adults; $1 for children ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free.
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón Facebook event page for more information.
Día de los Muertos Calavera and Craft Day
The Presidio Museum's celebration of Día de los Muertos ends on Nov. 8 with another celebration, Calavera and Craft Day. This event includes painting of paper Calavera skull masks and tin-smithing ornaments with Día de los Muertos themed patterns. Visitors are encouraged to arrive with Calavera face paint and wear festive costumes. Everyone who attends will also receive a sealed treat bag. This will also be the last day to view the altars.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, 196 N. Court Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission is $5 for adults; $1 for children ages 6-13; children 5 and under are free. Visit Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Hearts for the Arts
Tucson Hearts for the Arts is a city-wide celebration and art show of all things unique, original and one-of-a-kind. This three-day event will have local fine art makers, handcrafted artistry, unique craftwork and live music.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Market Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Chalk Art Adventure
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita are inviting artists to hit the pavement! Chalk artists will bring the park pavements, sidewalks and driveways throughout Sahuarita to life with colorful designs. Attendees can watch professional artists create stunning murals in a variety of themes at select parks. Social distancing required at this event.
Where:
Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
North Santa Cruz Park, 14455 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Parque los Arroyos, 18225 S. Avenida Arroyo Seco, Green Valley
Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free, downloadable mural designs and video tutorials are available on the SAACA website, so you can create your own art at home.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga in the Vineyard
Need to get away? Take a mini road trip to Sonoita for a beautiful morning with yoga and a tasty mimosa. This event is great for beginners or experienced yogis.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $13, bring your own mat
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road in the Lowes parking lot.
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Cool off with your family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Benson's Annual Lantern Festival
Watch the sky light up! The Lantern Festival brings together individuals of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life to join in one spectacular evening. Enjoy music, dancing, merchandise, tasty bites and beverage vendors. Mark milestones, set goals or celebrate a life that has passed on.
Where: San Pedro Golf Course, 926 N. Madison Ave., Benson
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: $17-45
Visit the City of Benson Facebook event page for more information.
Patio Music: Nathaniel Burnside
Sit back with a drink and listen to a musical fusion of Arabic, Indian, Latin, funk and more on LaCo Tucson's open patio.
Where: 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:30-8 pm.
Cost: Free
Visit the LaCo Tucson website for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-up Playground Jam Session at Crossroads Silverbell District Park
Listen to some upbeat music with Marana Parks and Recreation at this pop-up playground event. Enjoy the park and playground with tunes and on-site activities. Peanut butter or jelly donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are greatly appreciated during this event.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, drop-off a peanut butter or jelly donation to receive a fun prize
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Ballet Tucson Pop-up Performance in the Plaza
The dancers of Ballet Tucson take center stage as the very first to perform in the newly renovated outdoor plaza at Tucson Museum of Art! This pop-up event will have new choreography, including a special piece created for Día de los Muertos and a scintillating tango starring Ballet Tucson’s Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson.
This performance will be performed twice, but admission will be limited so reserve your tickets now to secure a spot.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 15. Performances are at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $7-$12, ages 12 and under are free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art website for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks required.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Obon Floating Lanterns at Yume Japanese Gardens
Obon is a Japanese custom to honor the spirits of your ancestors. Join Yume Gardens for a glowing lantern launch with haunting Japanese folk melodies played on traditional instruments. You can also purchase a floating lantern and launch it over their koi pond. The Gardens is using timed admission to help with social distancing.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14
Cost: $5-$16
Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Desperately Seeking Susan"
Watch "Desperately Seeking Susan" at The Loft. This screening will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 14, 7-8:50 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
Corn-to-Tortilla Demonstration
Watch a demonstration at Mission Garden and learn all the steps it takes to turn hard corn kernels into tortillas.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation, face masks and social distancing required
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Boss Women Unite Fall Pop-up Shop
This fun-filled market features local Tucson vendors, handmade to unique items, food, music and more.
Where: 1130 E. Pennsylvania
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Boss Women Unite Facebook event page for more information.
Fall Ikebana Festival
Enjoy dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. This festive floral event will have timed admission with each time slot running one hour long with a maximum of 20 visitors at a time.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Nov. 19-29, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$16
Visit Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Micro Business Artist Market
Shop more than 10 vendors at the Micro Business Artist Market. Face masks required.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 1-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be ready to shop for goodies and trinkets
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Onward"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Onward" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Turkey Trot Grab 'n Go Fall Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-6. Parents can drive-up to the the east parking lot by building 2, beginning at 9 a.m. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask for to get your activity bag.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first come, first served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
"Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Experience" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Don't miss the mother of all cult classics. Get ready for your favorite dance and unleash your Transylvania twist. The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" is celebrating its 45th anniversary! This screening features a special appearance by actor Barry Bostwick and a live shadow cast.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Drive-In Social for Seniors at TMC
Are you feeling trapped at home? Join Tucson Medical Center for a tailgate social! Park in the front parking lot on Wilmot (watch for signs) to get together to enjoy snacks, conversation and TMC therapy dogs to lift your spirits. Bring chairs to sit outside your cars or walk around and visit. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Where: Tucson Medical Center, 1400 N. Wilmot Road
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Tucson Medical Center's website for more information.
9th Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Event
Arizona Bilingual and Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar will be giving away 1,000 gift cards for turkeys. Please remain in your vehicles and wear your mask during this event.
Where: Rodeo Grounds Tucson, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Visit the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-Thru Electronic Recycle, Waste and Paper Shred Event
This pandemic has inspired residents to declutter, clean out and reorganize their living spaces. Now what to do with all that stuff? This drive-thru event is designed to assist in recycling, repurposing and disposing of your household's recent purge.
Where: Continental Reserve Park, 8568 N. Continental Reserve Loop
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Marana's website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.