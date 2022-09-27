Fall is one of the best times of year.

It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.

It's also when we get to say hello to many of our favorite annual events, from folklife festival Tucson Meet Yourself to the holiday tradition Winterhaven Festival of Lights.

To get you even more excited for the season ahead of us, here's a long list of festivals, fairs and markets happening this fall and winter. We'll update this list as we hear about more!

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Oct. 1-30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $17 during opening weekend, $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Fall is HERE and Willcox's Apple Annie's is celebrating. Take a hayride to pick your perfect pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field and make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins daily — but the hayrides are only open weekends.

Where: Apple Annie's, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pride Festival

Tucson Pride is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year! More than 5,000 people attended the last event in 2019. The weekend kicks off with a parade on Sept. 30, followed by a festival with live music and food trucks on Oct. 1.

When: Parade is 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Festival is noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

Where: Parade is in the Armory Park area downtown, see the route here. Festival is at the George DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place.

Cost: General admission to the festival is $15, $5 for kids ages 13-17 with valid ID

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market

The Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market returns! In October, catch a Halloween-themed market and in December, a Krampus holiday market, both featuring more than 100 vendors. In October, you'll be able to find oddities, Halloween home decor, antiques, jewelry, artwork and more. In December, find a vinyl swap, flash tattoos, vintage items and more. P.S.: The October market is happening next door to the separate Tucson Reptile Show if that piques your interest, too.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 17-18

Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

Cost: Admission for the October event is $10, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Golden Market

This market features more than 60 vendors selling items like jewelry, clothing, candies and metal art. There will be drink specials, food trucks and a DJ.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2

Where: The Nugget, 2617 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Fall Artisan Market

The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is hosting a two-day art market that's set to feature food, home goods, paintings, fashion and more. There will also be pop-up music performances, plus food trucks onsite.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from hundreds of local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Film & Music Festival

This film festival says it focuses on music-related films, especially those that have a connection to Arizona or the Southwest.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-9

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $8

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Meet Yourself

This folklife festival, founded in 1974, brought 150,000 people to the downtown area in 2019 to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of Tucson's many cultures. You'll find dozens of food vendors, performances and artists at this three-day event.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (no performances between 2-5 p.m.). 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Where: Jacomé Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Insect Festival

Back for its 10th year, the Arizona Insect Festival, which is hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology, hopes to "encourage understanding of our local insects." There will be interactive exhibits and chances to learn about insect research that takes place at the UA. Food trucks will be onsite.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: ENR2 building on UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Back again this fall is the Mercado Flea, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Film Fest

Loft Film Fest is back for its 12th year. The event screens independent, foreign and classic films while "celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors."

When: Oct. 12-20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: General admission to individual movies is $12. Film badges, which grant you entry to every film, are $200.

Visit the event page for more information.

Film Fest Tucson

Film Fest Tucson calls itself a "destination film festival," explaining that it's a space for filmmakers and audiences to meet and experience the stories told through film. Screenings include narrative and documentary films, both short and feature length.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15

Where: Several locations, indoor and outdoor, at AC Hotel, Children's Museum Tucson, Scottish Rite and Main Gate Square

Cost: $10 per screening. $35 for a festival pass, which includes all screenings.

Visit the event page for more information.

Salt and Lime Fiesta

This two-day event boasts tacos, tequila, margaritas and music. On the lineup: Tyler Rich and Shwayze. Also expect a car show, lucha libre and a mechanical taco (think mechanical bull, but shaped like a taco).

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16

Where: Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: General admission is $25 on Saturday, $15 on Sunday. Other prices and ticket options are available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Organic Gardeners Fall Plant Fair

This one's for you, plant lovers. Head to this plant fair to find locally-grown plants and seeds from vegetables and herbs to flowers and native plants. There will be garden supplies and fertilizers for sale, too, plus you can get advice on gardening and composting while you're there.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: 3809 E. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Membrillo Fest

Make a visit to Tucson's Mission Garden for Membrillo Fest, which also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a demonstration on how to make cajeta de membrillo, a chat with local muralist Ignacio Garcia about his art, talks about mesquite, a book signing with Gary Paul Nabhan and a story time with children's author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford. You'll also be able to purchase quince empanadas, mesquite flour and quince jam. Plus, this fest is running at the same time as Mission Garden's monthly Traditional O'odham Agriculture event!

When: 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Fall Festival

Celebrate the fall season in Marana! This festival will feature carnival rides, games, live music, a beer garden, food trucks, an artisan market, and mutton busting with kid-friendly rodeo activities and competitions.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Carnival is $1 per ticket. Each ride requires one ticket.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tree Fest 2022

This upcoming festival is a celebration of all things trees, in addition to the city's Tucson Million Trees initiative, hosted by Mayor Regina Romero, the City of Tucson and Tucson Clean and Beautiful. There will be exhibitors, demonstrators, vendors and entertainment.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Barnum Hill area at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together Chicano Mercado on Oct. 16. The group is collaborating with Groupe Car Club for a lowrider show, plus there will be more than 45 local vendors to shop from.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival

The annual Terrorfest Film Festival and Horror-Con is mostly what it sounds like: a horror-themed film festival and convention. You'll see new and old horror films, plus spooky short movies. The convention portion has been described as your typical convention experience, like Tucson Comic-Con — but horror.

When: Terrorfest is Oct. 20-23; Horror-Con is Oct. 22-23.

Where: Terrorfest is at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Horror-Con is at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $8 per screening for Terrorfest. $5 admission for Horror-Con.

Visit the event page for more information.

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

Find fine art, ranging from metalwork to fashion, at this festival taking over La Encantada Shopping Center. There will be live art demonstrations and music presented by the Southern Arizona Artists Guild.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

Only two vendors for the Old Pueblo Market have been announced as of writing this, but they include plant-based skin care maker Baker Street Skin Care and mini-cake baker Chez Peachy. The last Old Pueblo Market, held over the summer, featured around two dozen makers.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Ikebana Festival

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson describes Ikebana as a "meditative art of Japanese floral arranging." At this festival, you'll find colorful floral arrangements showcased throughout the grounds of the gardens. "Unlike the flowers you may have seen here in America, Ikebana uniquely emphasizes shape, line and form while giving equal attention and importance to the branches, stems and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms."

When: Oct. 27-Nov. 6. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18, $5 for kids under 15

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Around Speedway near Sixth and First avenues. See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

TENWEST Impact Festival

This impact festival led by the University of Arizona Center for Innovation and Startup Tucson says it "helps the curious and the impassioned solve the great economic, social, cultural and environmental challenges facing our communities." There will be exhibits, talks and interactive experiences. This includes conversations for creatives, entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors and community builders, plus afterparties and a street fest.

When: Nov. 1-5

Where: Conference is held at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Afterparties are at various locations in downtown Tucson.

Cost: $25 for early bird general admission, $250 for an early bird all-inclusive pass. Other events may have an additional fee without an all-inclusive pass.

Visit the event page for more information.

All Souls Procession

More than 150,000 people head to Tucson's west side each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where people walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event started in 1990 when founder and local artist Susan Johnson was grieving the loss of her father.

When: The main procession takes place 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Other events, such as a procession of little angels and a benefit concert, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5.

Where: The procession is south of Speedway, along Grande and Bonita avenues to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. The front of the procession is estimated to arrive in the Mercado District between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Celtic Festival & Scottish Highland Games

This festival is put on by the Tucson Celtic Festival Association and features workshops, Celtic food, a kids area with jumping castles, Celtic dance and music, and more. It's now in its 36th year!

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Where: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: General admission starts at $18, depending on the day

Visit the event page for more information.

The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens

Harlow Gardens is hosting a market in anticipation of the holiday season, featuring more than 50 artists.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Market

Local shop El Be Goods is putting together its second Wild Wild West Market this fall and is accepting vendor applications through Oct. 1.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Dusk Music Festival

This two-day music festival is back for another year in Jacomé Plaza. Headliners include Griz, Alison Wonderland and Young the Giant. There are more than a dozen musicians on the lineup, plus you can check out food, art, shops and yard games while you're there.

When: Nov. 11-12

Where: Jacomé Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: 2-day general admission tickets start at $109

Visit the event page for more information.

Balloon Fest 2022

MHC Healthcare's Balloon Fest is back for its fourth year. Spend the day surrounded by hot air balloons, plus enjoy food trucks, drinks, music, kid-friendly activities and a fireworks show.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: MHC Healthcare Marana, 13395 N. Marana Main St.

Cost: $10 admission

Visit the event page for more information.

VailFest

Head to this family-friendly festival featuring at least eight food trucks, a corn hole "showdown," inflatable obstacle courses, a petting zoo, carnival games and a silent auction.

When: Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives. Its last market in spring 2022 featured 42 artisans selling everything from skincare products and jewelry to ceramics and plants.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Artisans Market

Get your holiday shopping started at Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market, which is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. This is the 37th annual Fall Artisans Market!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Arts & Crafts Fair in Reid Park

In previous years, this Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation has boasted more than 140 vendors selling handmade items.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 26-27

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Vendor applications are now open for the upcoming Made in Tucson Market, which featured more than 200 makers at its last market in spring 2022. "We have been overwhelmed by the response and hope to acquire more space to accommodate more makers," organizers said this year. The market supports local artists and in the past has featured items like paper goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor and photography.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Seventh Street west of Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Ring in the holiday season at Marana's holiday festival and Christmas tree lighting. Snap a photo with Santa, order food from one of the 40+ food trucks and vendors onsite, watch live performances, shop from artisans, plus enjoy lots of kid-friendly activities like a snow foam dance party, train rides and inflatables. The tree lighting show happens when the sun goes down!

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting

Check out Southern Arizona artists at this two-day festival, all while enjoying performances and a tree lighting. While this year's info hasn't been released just yet, last year's festival featured more than 100 artists, holiday activities like cookie decorating and photos with Santa, and more than a dozen performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is back! Shop from hundreds of artists, plus eat all the food of your dreams and listen to live music.

When: 10 a.m. to dusk Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11

Where: Along North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A holiday tradition for more than 70 years, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights makes its return on Dec. 10. Walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10-26. Drive-thru night is Dec. 26.

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.