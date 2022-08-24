This weekend, you can go on a bike ride, vote for your favorite margarita, practice yoga with kittens ... what else?

Ride the Sabino Canyon shuttle at night, meet with local artists through markets and craft workshops, catch free movie screenings including a showing of "Grease," AND MORE. This is also the last weekend to check out pop-up nightclub Spaghetti Club and the Desert Museum's Cool Summer Nights!

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

My KINDa Cocktail

Local nonprofit Ben's Bells is putting together a speakeasy-style happy hour at HighWire Tucson. Tickets include unlimited tile glazing/painting and one drink poured by guest bartenders including University of Arizona baseball coach Chip Hale, Ben's Bells board chair Daniela Siqueiros and Downtown Tucson Partnership board chair Tom Heath. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25

Where: HighWire Tucson, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Spaghetti Club

A pop-up nightclub took over the MSA Annex this summer and this is your last weekend to check it out. Find vinyl DJ sets, cocktails and the energy of a disco living room. The music includes throwbacks, often ranging from the '60s to the '80s.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday Aug. 25-28

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

JOGS Fall 2022 Tucson Gem & Jewelry show comes to Tucson Expo Center — Sept. 1-4

Browse and shop an incredible selection of gemstones, silver jewelry, gold, diamonds, fashion jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, turquoise, pearls and more! Open to the public and wholesale buyers. September 1-4, Tucson Expo Center (3750 E. Irvington Road). Opens daily at 10 a.m.

O’odham Lifeways Through Art: A Book Launch Celebration for Michael Chiago

This upcoming event celebrates the new book "Michael Chiago: O'odham Lifeways Through Art" which is said to offer "an artistic depiction of O'odham lifeways" through Chiago's paintings. Chiago will be at the event to talk about the book and his work, and books will be available for purchase.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25

Where: Western National Parks Association, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, books available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider House are hosting an urban hike around downtown Tucson. Afterwards, hikers will receive a discount on their first round of cider!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider

Visit the event page for more information.

Everyone is welcome, some people join!

Never been to the J? Come on by! Already a member? Bring some guests! Enjoy the pool, splash pad, indoor PlaySpace, bounce houses, a full roster of fitness classes, pick-up sports, and so much more!

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge's upcoming events, which include: Artist night on Aug. 25 where you can meet with local artists while benefiting Survivor Shield Foundation; cat trivia night (ages 18 and up) on Aug. 26; cat yoga on Aug. 27; and cat bingo on Aug. 28 (reservations required).

When: Dates and times vary based on event

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $10-$18 depending on the event

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fun for everyone happens on August 28th! Register today

Girl Scouts build girls of courage, confidence and character, who help make the world a better place through our one-of-a-kind leadership development program. Exciting opportunities await Girl Scouts in our community when you participate in Thin Mint Sprint.

Summer Tasting Series

Head to the last tasting of this Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room. Taste Willcox wine! This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Bingo Night

Play three rounds of bingo and try to win some prizes, all while enjoying a drink at Caps & Corks. Food truck Black Market BBQ will be there!

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to play, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Get free help filing your taxes

United Way of Tucson is hosting a summer filing event for Tucson families and individuals who make less than $73,000 annually and are late on their taxes. They’ve enlisted the help of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in both English and Spanish.

When: While walk-ins are welcome, use this link to make an appointment 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Where: United Way of Tucson, 330 N. Commerce Park Loop

Cost: Free to attend. Pay special attention to the necessary documents you need to bring to file.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

World Margarita Championship

Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are hosting a World Margarita Championship. Local chefs and restaurants will battle for the margarita champion title, with live judging and a people's choice award.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, 4500 N. Oracle Road in Tucson Mall

Cost: $80. This event is for ages 21 and up. Tickets are limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Noche en Bloom

Sigfus Designs, which makes funky statement earrings and home decor, will have a pop-up at Bloom Maven's Noche en Bloom event. There will also be a DJ, an ice cream truck and an interactive floral installation.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Bloom Maven, 160 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and ice cream

Visit the event page for more information.

Creative collaborations at Creative Kind

Creative collaborations at Creative Kind feature guided conversations and crafts for adults. The next topic centers Tucson landmarks, featuring Fifty-Two New Project.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. in La Encantada

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Olivia Newton-John Tribute

Casa Video and Film Bar is hosting a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with a screening of "Grease." Black Market BBQ will be there!

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Women's Equality Day

In honor of Women's Equality Day, the American Association of University Women is hosting a Women's Equality Day Mixer. There will be appetizers and a cash bar for those 21 and up, plus you'll get to learn more about how you can support women and girls in the community.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its summer series featuring music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Concert Series at Main Gate Square

Head to Main Gate Square for a free concert featuring Naïm Amor & The Cocktail Hours. The venue is subject to change depending on the weather, so check the Facebook page before heading out!

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Geronimo Plaza in Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate All Things S-cuk sọn/Tucson

This event is normally held on Aug. 20, the day that Tucson was founded 247 years ago, but monsoon rain and muddy conditions led organizers to reschedule for Aug. 27 instead. This celebration includes mariachi and folklórico, Waila music, a Chinese lion dance, plus more activities for the family.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday through October, depending on weather.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

Ready, Set, Rec! Fall Kickoff

The goal of Tucson Parks and Recreation's Ready, Set, Rec! program is to bring recreational activities to the community through six mobile vans. "This program ensures that the entire community is served and has an opportunity to participate in recreation activities near where they live," the program says. The fall kickoff event will feature all six vans with activities, games and raffles for all ages.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns this month. The upcoming game show is "The Family Fuss." This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Saturdays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours and enjoy live music, food and cocktails.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Clay Workshop at Rozet Nursery

Make and decorate large clay planters with the guidance of local artist Ashley Ambrosio of Spring + Vine. You'll get to take home what you make (after the piece is fired) and you'll get a plant from Rozet Nursery too. No experience is necessary!

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $65, two sliding scale spots available

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Saturday Cycle

Every fourth Saturday of the month, dust off your bicycle for these bike rides with the head brewer of Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. and the owners of Transit Cycles and Presta Coffee Roasters. The ride will take you from Transit Cycles to Pueblo Vida, where riders will receive $1 off their first pint of beer. Then the ride ends at Tucson Hop Shop, where a food truck will be present. This isn't a loop ride, so make sure to plan for a safe bike/car ride home.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Meet at Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food. Remember lights, water and a helmet!

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Sound of Music" Sing-Along

Fans of "The Sound of Music" can belt out their favorite tunes at this sing-along hosted by Fox Tucson Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7.50-$10

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Tarot Bingo Night

Head to this Drag Tarot Bingo Night hosted by Anna Mossity at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Tarot readings and Crooked Tooth gift cards are among the prizes!

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: $7 for a single bingo card, $15 for 3

Visit the event page for more information.

Apple Harvest Celebration at Apple Annie’s

Pick your own apples at Apple Annie’s farm! You can stroll through their orchard, sample their freshly-made apple cider donuts and enjoy the Orchard Grill’s pancake breakfast, served from 8-10:30 a.m. They’ll switch to burgers at 11:30 a.m. and serve their burgers until 3 p.m.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 27-28

Where: Apple Annie’s You Pick Orchard at 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for buying produce and donuts

Visit the event page for more information.

Ballet Folklorico La Paloma’s 40th Anniversary Show

Ballet Folklorico La Paloma has performed at the Olympics and Carnegie Hall. On Saturday, Aug. 27, they’re performing at the Berger Performing Arts Center in Tucson! Their traditional dance performance will raise money for new costumes and continued dance education in Southern Arizona. Their folk dancing will be accompanied by a mariachi performance.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The performance begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway

Cost: $15 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Paul Joseph Kohler, Piano "Music of Joshua Daniel Nichols"

Pianist Paul Joseph Kohler, who graduated from the Fred Fox School of Music at the University of Arizona, is premiering the work of composer Joshua Daniel Nichols in a free recital.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend, see public art and murals and learn more about the artists behind the pieces.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. Floor Polish is hosting Bachata Social Dance Night, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sitcom Sunday at Casa Video and Film Bar

Get a dose of nostalgia with Casa Video and Film Bar's Sitcom Sunday events. This week's Sitcom Sunday features "Malcolm in the Middle." Food truck Reservation Sensation will be there!

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Snake & Sip Sundays

Every last Sunday of the month, head to Cobra Arcade Bar for Snake & Sip Sundays presented by La Bella Luna Boutique. Shop from local artists, snap selfies in the photo booth, listen to music and enjoy drinks and arcade games.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Cobra Arcade Bar, 63 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session surrounded by kittens at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. Bring your own yoga mat and water! Must be at least 16 years old to participate.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.