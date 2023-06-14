Summer in Tucson means a few things: hotter weather, the arrival of monsoon and an overall slowdown in business, traffic and events.

That slowdown isn't necessarily a slump, though. There are still dozens of events happening around town! Check out Juneteenth celebrations, a margarita competition, three free outdoor movies, wreath workshops amid blooming lavender, and lots more happening in the area.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Hungry Kepuha will be serving food.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" preview

The folks behind the Tucson Juneteenth Festival are organizing a free preview of "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" at The Loft Cinema. There will be commentary by local historians and food will be available before the preview begins.

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Preview begins at 5 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

PBS Kids Family Night

Arizona Public Media is hosting an in-person screening of PBS kids shows including "Alma's Way."

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Where: Mansfeld Middle School, 1300 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Lavender Wreath Workshop

Lavender is officially blooming at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Create a long-lasting lavender wreath during this workshop.

When: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 14-18

Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through June

Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at Reid Park

Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Midsummer Fairy Lights

Wander the paths of fantasy park Valley of the Moon under twinkling lights. You may see fairies or other mystical creatures along the way!

When: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 16-17. Tickets are sold in 20-minute increments.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $7, free for kids ages 7 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Monthly Tarot Salon

Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

IBT's Pride Party

Fourth Avenue bar IBT's is hosting a pride party with a drag show featuring special guests from "RuPaul's Drag Race," India Ferrah and Tempest DuJour.

When: 9-11 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: IBT's, 616 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This Friday's event is centered around the theme "Picard Day."

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with live entertainment, a car show, food, job vendors, a kids zone and more.

When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Juneteenth Jam

Join Blax Friday, a database of Black-owned businesses in Arizona, for a night of live music at the Juneteenth Jam at Hotel Congress.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

World Margarita Championship

Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are hosting the annual World Margarita Championship. Local chefs and restaurants will battle for the margarita champion title, with live judging and a people's choice award.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Dr.

Cost: $75. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On June 17, catch a screening of "Zootopia."

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 17.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Makers Market at The Tuxon

Find more than 40 makers at this market created by Lilith & Daughters.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Skull Dome Workshop

Create your own one-of-a-kind pheasant skull dome with the help of curiosity shop The Heathenry.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: The Heathenry, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: $80

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about reusing water around your home. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and learning how to shape a worry stone.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Dinner at the Lavender Farm

June marks bloom season at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. Visit the farm on June 17 for a lavender-themed dinner with a menu that includes salad with lavender dressing, lavender roasted chicken and a strawberry lavender cupcake.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $65

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Voices upcoming concert

Desert Voices, an LGBTQ+ chorus, is putting on a concert dubbed "Here's to Us! A Celebration of Friendship."

When: 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18 Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road Cost: $20 Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

"In the Cases" opening reception

Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for an exhibit dubbed "In the Cases," featuring the work of photographer Dan Budnik and mixed media artist Caleb Gutierrez. A DJ will spin music in the courtyard!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Blue" photography exhibition

The upcoming exhibit "Blue" at Decode Gallery will feature photography centered around the color blue. An opening reception takes place June 17.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17 Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Laser shows at Flandrau

A night of Pink Floyd — Flandrau is hosting two laser shows this Saturday, one of which is centered around "The Wall" and the other is "Dark Side of the Moon."

When: 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18, admission to science exhibits is included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Candy

Local candy shop Candy World is hosting a car show. All models are welcome, though it's first come, first served! There will be raffles, too.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Candy World, 9136 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include Barrio Viejo, Armory Park and the Turquoise Trail.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 17 for Barrio Viejo; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 18 for Armory Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 for the Turquoise Trail.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through August

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Juneteenth Market

Blax Friday, a locally-run database of Black business owners throughout Arizona, is hosting a Juneteenth market set to feature 16 vendors selling items like candles, jewelry and paintings.

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Father's Day Whiskey del Bac Tasting

Celebrate Father's Day at The Tuxon with a tasting of Whiskey del Bac, chocolates from Tucson Chocolate Factory and a leather flask burning workshop held by Tipsy Picassos.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Father's Day Grillin & Chillin Cookout

This community potluck celebrates Father's Day with ribs, chicken, burgers and hot dogs — you bring the sides! Hosted by Matt Kearney, owner of Off the Hook Seafood, the celebration will feature line dancing, stepping, spades, dominoes and bid whist. The event is free of charge, but RSVP on Facebook so the organizers buy enough food.

When: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Christopher Columbus Park, 4600 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, but you're encouraged to RSVP and bring a side for the potluck.

Visit the event page for more information.