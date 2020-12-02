This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. A nightly curfew will be in effect within the City of Tucson from 10 p.m. until 5 p.m. beginining Friday, Dec. 4 and expiring the morning of Dec. 23.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Oro Valley Virtual Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA) and Town of Oro Valley are partnering up to bring the community a special all-virtual version of the Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration.
This year you can view the tree lighting and festivities from home with nightly online music performances, instructional classes, online shopping from over 120 artists, downloadable crafts and more holiday fun.
Each night SAACA will be airing a different event and featured downloadable activity online beginning at 6 p.m., with multiple ways to participate including Facebook, YouTube and the official SAACA event web page.
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 2-5, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Town of Oro Valley Facebook event page for more information.
Manual Cinema: A Christmas Carol
Manual Cinema broadcasts holiday cheer directly to your home with this world premiere of a special live-streamed adaptation of "A Christmas Carol", Charles Dickens’ timeless story. Watch hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures and silhouettes as they come together to tell an imaginative reinvention of this holiday classic.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec 11-13. Different showtimes are available each day.
Visit the Arizona Arts Live formerly UA Presents Facebook event page for more information.
Mistletoe Misunderstood
During this time of year we hear a lot about mistletoe. Learn the fascinating biology, common misconceptions and importance of these remarkable plants.
When: Monday, Dec. 14, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Chef Spotlight: Wild Arizona Cuisine with Brett Vibber
Tune in to Facebook Live for an interview and virtual cooking adventure with Arizona Chef Brett Vibber, founder of Cartwright's Modern Cuisine and new restaurant, WILD. If you miss the livetream, the event will also be available for viewing later on the AARP and SAACA Facebook pages.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and AARP Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
AARP Weekly Virtual Concerts: Freddy Parish and the Old Town String Band
Enjoy some classic country and old-time music with Freddy Parish and the Old Town String Band! This virtual event can be viewed on YouTube and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Greek Themed Zoom Class: Baklava
Opa! Learn how to combine phyllo, nuts and honey to make a tasty treat this holiday season. Flying Aprons will take you step-by-step, layer-by-layer to help you make the most incredible baklava.
When: Friday, Dec. 11, 5:30–7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit Fying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Zoom Class: Latkes and Applesauce with Chef Devon Sanner
It wouldn’t be Hanukkah without golden, creamy latkes! During this online kid-friendly class, you will learn how to cook along with Chef Devon Sanner.
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $40 per household
Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
Santa's Calling with Tucson Parks and Recreation
Would your child love a call from Santa? Well, Tucson Parks and Recreation has a direct line to him! Santa will give your kiddos a call to check in on them, make sure they're being nice and confirm their wish lists. Be sure to sign up on the Tucson Parks and Recreation website by Dec. 7 to add your child to Santa's phone call list.
When: Calls will be made between 5:30-8 p.m. on Dec. 8-9
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Dinosaurs of the Desert
The Sonoran Desert hasn’t always been lush with sky-high saguaros and rattling reptiles. Many years ago very different types of plants flourished here and creatures bigger than buildings traveled the terrain. Join the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to dig up data on the dinosaurs which were once found in our area.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 12-12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Saguaro Ornament Painting with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits with paint, brushes and five ornaments to decorate are available to purchse and are highly encouraged.
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.
Cost: $25 for the full kit; $15 for just the ornaments
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Tucson Storytellers Project: Holiday Storytelling Spectacular Drive-in
The Arizona Daily Star and The Storytellers Project, invite you to drive-in for a joyful night of storytelling. Hear five entertaining, heartwarming stories from your neighbors and Tucson notables, including Arizona Daily Star Editor-In-Chief Jill Jorden Spitz.
Where: Pima County Fair, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $30-$50 per vehicle with up to 5 people.
Visit the Arizona Daily Star and The Storytellers Project Facebook event page for more information.
2020 Marana Christmas Cruise
Cruise in for a jolly time with a one-day drive-thru event in Marana! Cruise down Marana Main Street, enjoy a preview of the Christmas tree light show and wave to Santa Claus! In addition, costumed characters will handing out goodies to kids as you drive through.
Where: Marana Main Street, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Sing-along Drive-in
Dance, sing and rock n’ roll! Join Michael Martinez and Amanda Gremel for the Live Theatre Workshop (LTW) annual Christmas show. This outdoor drive-in show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own car or you can wear face mask and sit in lawn chairs in front of your vehicle.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 11-20. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Cost: $30-$45 per vehicle
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru Holiday Lights Parade
The winter holidays will be celebrated a little differently this year. Families will have the opportunity to experience the holiday festival, safely in your vehicle as a drive-thru experience. Enjoy a the soft glow of the holiday lights, visual entertainment, dazzling ice sculptures and reverse parade, where the displays are stationery you drive through.
Where: Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
North Pole Experience A Drive-In Spectacular
Join Magician Michael Howell for some drive-in holiday fun! This jolly event will have five food trucks, Santa, puppets, dancing, magic, aerialists, vocalists and much more!
Where: Park Place drive-in performance venue, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 11-12, 7:30-8:45 p.m.
Cost: $35-$40
Visit Magician Michael Howell's Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Miracle on Congress Street
This magical holiday pop-up event returns downtown this time at Playground Bar and Lounge for believers of all ages. Santa will be on the rooftop waving to believers of all ages, and you can drop off a letter in the mailbox set up outside in front of the Tucson Together mural on the east-side of the building. Santa's elves will be giving out free kids scoops of peppermint ice cream from the Hub Ice Cream Parlor truck and adults can enjoy a holiday-themed cocktail next door at Hub Restaurant and Ice Creamery. Free parking is available at the AC Hotel Tucson Downtown.
When: Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 4-19. Santa will appear from 4-6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon-4 p.m. on Sundays.
Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.
Visit the Miracle on Congress St. Facebook page for more information.
ZooLights 2020: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa and warm up your hands as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with the sights and sounds of the season at this Tucson holiday tradition.
When: Daily Dec. 4-30, with timed admission at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$11, Zoo members get $3 off admission.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Desert Nights Downtown Lights
Five weeks of dancing lights! Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 150 street trees tightly wrapped with lights and dozens of decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson.
When: Nightly through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
Sunset Yoga at the MSA Annex
Join MSA Annex for an hour-long, laid-back yoga class. Remember to arrive 15 minutes before the class begins to sign in and grab a spot. Don't forget your mat!
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Tuesdays, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: The class is $10 and includes a fresh glass of craft beer/wine/cocktail after class to cheers your good work
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Pop-up Market at Pop Cycle
Shop several local makers and artists and get a start on your holiday shopping at this outdoor pop-up market.
Where: Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Pop Cycle Facebook event page for more information.
Deck the Halls at AZ Hops and Vines
Get into the holiday spirit at AZ Hops and Vines. Enjoy live holiday music, a Christmas market, a pizza truck, wine and cookie pairings. In addition they will have an ugly Christmas sweater contest and the release of their Gluhwein, mulled wine.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for trinkets and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Mata Ortiz Pottery Sale
Artist Orelia Lopez, will be on hand demonstrating her painting technique used for her one-of-a-kind beautiful Mata Ortiz pottery pieces at this annual sale that will be held outdoors.
Where: Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Desert Art Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Native American Arts Fair
Items for sale will include baskets, paintings, gourds, carvings, clothing, jewelry and more. Artists and storytellers will speak throughout the event.
Where: Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to La Encantada! Pick up some super cute treats and merchandise, while supplies last! Bring your mask and practice social distancing while waiting in line.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive. The truck will be parked in Restaurant Circle near Firebird's restaurant.
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty fun
Visit La Encantada's Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza has resumed Saturday and Sunday markets. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Marana Outdoor Market
Cruise over to Marana for a pet- friendly shopping event! Shop for trinkets, oddities, art and food items. Plus, don't miss the goat selfie booth and free turkey raffles.
Where: 12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Marana Outdoor Market Facebook for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Enjoy an evening with your family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, Dec. 4, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Brings Holiday Gift Market
Brings Holiday Gift Market is a outdoor shopping event with over 10 vendors. Shop for holiday handcrafted arts, vintage pieces and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: Brings Cafe, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: Tucson Mall parking lot, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
In-Person and Virtual Tucson Run Run Rudolph
Help Rudolph and the gang get ready for Santa and the big night with a 1/2 marathon, 1/4 marathon, 5K and kids dash. This event is limited to 400 participants. Virtual race options are available.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $25-$75
Visit the Race Roster website for more information.
Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market
The Sahuarita Holiday Artisan Market adds vibrancy to Sahuarita by creating opportunities for people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds to experience the visual arts and support local artists. This fun-filled event will feature over 45 artists to shop from and some tasty food trucks.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance website for more information and updates.
Tucson Greek Festival Gift of Thrift event
Enjoy the outdoors and hidden treasures and find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list! Shop antiques, furniture, small appliances, clothing, shoes, toys and more! Social distancing required.
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites and shopping
Visit the Tucson Greek Festival Facebook event page for more information.
A Merry Mariachi Christmas and Tamales
Celebrate the season with live music from a mariachi band and tasty tamales. Social distancing required.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tamals and drinks
Visit the AZ Hop and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
The Downtown Clifton Artist Market
This fun holiday outdoor shopping event will have select vintage and White Mountain Steampunk items and more! Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 1-5 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.