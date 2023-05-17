A boozy festival at the zoo, free movie screenings and a Pokemon-themed event are all taking over Tucson this weekend.
What else? Learn to macrame your own plant hanger, dance the night away with lots of live music events and find your new favorite eatery at a food truck roundup.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from the OnesAll Band. Bring your own chairs or blankets!
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
The musical comedy “The Legend of McBride” is coming to Tucson this June 2023
Chocolate Factory Tour
If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.
When: Various times and dates through May
Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $20
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
"Moana" at Tohono Chul
Catch a screening of "Moana" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: $4
Queremos Bailar
The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with drinks, snacks and a DJ spinning Latino classics.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and snacks
Ignite the Possibilities: A Collective Celebration
CATALYST at Tucson Mall, part of Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, is getting a new name — CATALYST Creative Collective. A launch party is taking place this Friday where you'll get to see new art installations and enjoy drinks, food samplings, performances and educational demonstrations.
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: CATALYST Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $40
Monthly Tarot Salon
Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Brew at the Zoo
Enjoy a huge selection of beer and cider from more than two dozen Arizona breweries. In addition to the drink tastings, take a walk around Reid Park Zoo, play games and listen to live music.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $50 for general admission. $25 for designated drivers. Tickets go up $10 at the gate. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Movies in Marana: "Luca"
Summer means outdoor movies are back! Catch a screening of "Luca" in the splash pad area of Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. Food vendors are TBA.
When: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend. Bring a towel.
Tucson Day
This Saturday marks May 20, aka 5/20! Tucson Hop Shop is celebrating with their second annual Tucson Day fundraising event. You'll find the You Sly Dog food truck, live tattoos, live music and a silent auction benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.
When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, see the website for VIP tattoo packages
Evee Expo
Kira Kira Collectibles is putting together a Pokemon-themed event dubbed the Eevee Expo. You'll find vendors, artists, raffles, a cosplay contest and boba!
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and boba
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado + Flowers and Bullet's Community Celebration
Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are celebrating their one-year anniversary! Flowers & Bullets, where the mercado takes place, is also celebrating an anniversary on the same day — their 10th birthday! The big bash will feature food and craft vendors, a petting zoo, music, jumping castles and a donation drive for South Tucson Community Outreach.
When: Saturday, May 20. Las Mujeres Verdes is 3-7 p.m. The Flowers & Bullets celebration is 4-9:30 p.m.
Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
San Ysidro Festival
Mission Garden is hosting a festival for St. Isidore's Day, including demonstrations on traditional wheat harvests and tastings of pozole de trigo, a soup with wheat grains.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested at the gate
CryFest Emo Night
Dress in your best emo western wear as you dance to emo classics all night. This party features art, tattoos and a photo booth.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway
Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest and prepare native plants. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and coding activities.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Moon Market
Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Food Not Bombs Garage Sale
Food Not Bombs Tucson and Tucson Food Share are hosting a garage sale in support of their mutual-aid organization.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Grant Road and Dodge Boulevard, check Instagram the day before for the exact address
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Make N Take at Pima Air and Space
Kids ages 6 and up will receive a quick-build model aircraft kit that they'll be able to put together, all while learning about the aircraft. They'll get to visit the aircraft they're set to build, too!
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Pima Air and Space Museum's administrative building north of the parking lot, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $20 per child. An adult is required to be present with the child during class. Admission to the museum is not included and admission is not needed to participate in the class.
Paws & Pages Literacy Program
Kids can read to the shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. "The APSCA has observed that shy and fearful dogs warm up to humans quicker when a kind human reads them a great book," the Humane Society says. Kids should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and will need an adult onsite with them (who will be encouraged to stay in the waiting area while the kiddo reads).
When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
Cost: $5. This event is for kids ages 5-17. Participants must have a liability waiver on file.
'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music and themed drinks. Dress in your best '80s attire or in a "Back to the Future" theme.
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food
Kid's Night Out
Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of
Music in the Park
Arizona Symphonic Winds are kicking off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!
When: 7 p.m. Saturdays through June 3
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
The Game Show Show
Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $7
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Meet the Chefs
Local chefs will compete for a chance to partake in this summer's Iron Chef Tucson competition. Whoever wins during this Meet the Chefs event will battle Tucson's current Iron Chef, Kenneth Foy of Dante's Fire, in July.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Mark's Food Truck Fiesta
Tucson Foodie is hosting a food truck rally featuring seven local food trucks ranging from pizza to sushi.
When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Hem and Her Bridal, 4004 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
DIY Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop
Learn how to make a macrame plant hanger from local maker Melrose Macrame! The price includes the workshop, materials, one tamal and one mimosa.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: $45
Birthday Brunch & Sale
Local maker shop Arizona Poppy is celebrating its first birthday (it's owner Rosie's birthday too!) with a mini brunch. You'll find mimosas, cake from Agave Pantry, pastries from Carbs and Coffee, and espresso from Harley's Coffee. Plus, everything in the shop will be discounted!
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and treats
Ice Cream Sunday Social
Local confectionary Okashi is hosting its first ice cream pop-up! Build your own sundae with scoops of ice cream flavored like sweetened condensed milk, charred strawberry and yuzu coconut.
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Coronet Cafe, 353 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: Bring money for ice cream
Celebration of Life for George Howard
Over five decades, George Howard played everything from blues to zydeco, but one of his biggest legacies was shining a light on Tucson musicians. The bluesman and Tucson Musicians Museum founder died on April 14. A celebration of life will be held at Hotel Congress, featuring several performers.
When: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, $10 suggested donation
International Day of Light
Flandrau is hosting an afternoon of free activities for International Day of Light! You'll get to explore optic activities, a planetarium show and a lecture all for free.
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Nature at Night drag show
Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12
Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series
Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another year of concerts in Reid Park. The series features special guests including Crystal Stark this Sunday.
When: 7 p.m. Sundays in May
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend
Summer Social ft. poetry
Todd Boss will be at The Century Room this Sunday for a poetry reading. He'll be around to sign books and chat with composer Jake Runestad about how they worked together to create music. There will be free snacks and a cash bar!
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
"Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado" Book Talk
Conservation photographer Dave Showalter will facilitate a talk about his new book "Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado."
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road
Cost: Free to attend
Cat bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge all while playing bingo!
When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $14 for bingo, reservations required
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Sunday's tours include a shortened version of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn Tucson history; and the "Pioneer Women of Main Avenue" tour, which discusses powerful women in Tucson history.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 21. Tours are separate.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Turquoise Trail; Café a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave., for Pioneer Women tour.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.
