School is starting, parents are juggling, and your favorite places are closed. Take a break from your crazy schedule and reconnect with fun events by our local businesses and organizations.
Things change quickly during the coronavirus pandemic so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.
Prep and Pastry Bloody Mary Tutorial
Learn how to make Prep and Pastry's bloody Mary at home.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pastry's Instagram for more information.
Disney Dole Whip Recipe
Learn how to make your favorite Disneyland treat with the staff of Sahuarita Parks and Rec.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
How to make The Parish's hurricane cocktail
Learn how to make a tasty cocktail from The Parish.
Cost: Free
Visit The Parish's Facebook page for more information.
Cast Iron Chicken Casserole
Join Prep and Pastry for a step-by-step tutorial. Learn how to make a one-pot cast iron casserole big enough for the whole family.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pasty's Instagram for more information.
Learn How to Bake Barrio Bread at-home
Barrio Bread's Don Guerra has digital bread-making courses you can purchase.
Cost: Bread-making classes cost $30, but a pizza crust recipe is free
Visit breadlessons.com for more information.
Virtual Palomino Nights presents Santa Pachita
Get ready to salsa! Watch a special livestream performance by Santa Pachita at Plaza Palomino.
When: Any time
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual T-Shirt Workshop
Are your kids bored with their clothes? Learn how to repurpose an old t-shirt into a new one with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
DIY Scrunchies with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Team-up with the kids and take a step-by-step workshop with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation. Learn how to stitch together an easy homemade scrunchie.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
New Jams and Beats with DJ Mother Tierra
Get up and dance! Enjoy soul food Wednesdays with bumpin jams and faves from DJ Mother Tierra.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Discover the desert online with Desert Museum
Stream fun animal videos to virtually visit your museum buddies. You can also discover the joy of the desert and the joy of learning alongside expert Desert Museum educators and scientists. The museum will have different programs each week. Don't forget to register!
When: Any time
Cost: Free, donation accepted. Online programs are limited to the first 300 registrations.
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website for more information.
YogaOasis On Demand
Take yoga any time from anywhere with YogaOasis On Demand. This new streaming site has a full library of online classes hosted by YogaOasis teachers. Enjoy one-day access, monthly or recurring memberships.
When: Any time
Cost: Depends on class
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Aerobics with Tucson Parks and Recreation
Get a quick aerobics lesson from one of Tucson Parks and Recreation's top instructors.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
Stream Classes with Yoga Connection
Yoga Connection offer several classes you can stream from your home. Classes include meditation, ZY Qigong, back care yoga and more!
When: See schedule here.
Cost: $7-$10 for drop-in classes.
Visit Yoga Connection website for more information.
Om Yoga On Demand
Om video on demand allows you to practice at your pace and convenience. Access their library of classes and practice with your favorite teacher to stay connected.
When: Any time
Cost: $18
Visit Om Yoga website for more information.
Floor Polish Dance Studio
Floor Polish is offering online and livestream classes. Classes include cardio dance, belly dance, burlesque fitness, yoga and strengthening skills.
Visit Floor Polish Dance Studio website for more information.
Doodling with Tucson Parks and Rec
Join Brent Dennis for a quick lesson on how to draw his favorite childhood television character.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec. Facebook event page for more information.
Poles and Pool Noodle Game
Bored? Grab a pole, broom or pool noodle and play a fun active game with your family.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Meet Me at Maynards Virtual Walk
Thanks to TMC Healthcare and El Rio Health, the Meet Me at Maynards mural walk has gone virtual! Get outside and walk around the neighborhood, take a picture or a selfie and post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #TheGreatGetOut2020.
Cost: Free
Visit the Meet Me at Maynards website for more information.
Home Gardening with Marana Parks and Rec
Learn gardening tips from gardening instructor and certified environmental educator, Anna Van Devender. This virtual at-home workshop will help you save money by using tools from around your house.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Get Artsy with MOCA Tucson
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson has several free programs for you to do at home. You can download an artistic flip book, still life activity, coloring book and more.
Visit MOCA Tucson's website for more information.
Loft Cinema Virtual Theatre
Do you miss your nights and weekends at The Loft? While the theater is closed, you can still enjoy movies from their Virtual Theatre. Don't forget your popcorn — concessions are available for curbside pick-up too, Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Any time
Cost: $6.99-$9.99
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
The Fox Streaming Room
Until The Fox Theatre reopens they invite you stream both music and movies from the comfort of your home at The Fox Streaming Room.
When: Any time
Cost: $3.99 and up
Visit The Fox Theatre website for more information.
Tohono Chul at Home
Bring Tohono Chul into your home with a weekly at-home series of creative content. Friends and families can enjoy videos, tutorials, photos and activities from the comfort of your own home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tohono Chul website for more information.
Kids Craft: DIY Lava Lamp
Join Tucson Parks and Rec with a step-by-step lava lamp workshop. Most of the supplies you need can be found around your home.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Post From The Ranch: How To Make Corn Husk Horses
Visit with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation as they present "Posts from The Ranch." Learn about ancient technologies, mountains, plants and wildlife. These informative videos will include guest speakers, subject matter experts and art and crafts. This week you will learn to make corn husk horses!
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Learn to plant a lemon tree
Join 9-year-old Jamie as she shows you the steps she takes to plant her lemon tree in this very cute video on the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
Lorax Storytime
Take a break with Tucson Parks and Recreation Director Brent Dennis as he reads "The Lorax," by Dr. Seuss.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Watercolor with Tucson Parks and Rec
Learn how to watercolor from home using simple techniques taught by Director of Tucson Parks and Recreation, Brent Dennis.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Make snow at home with Oro Valley Parks and Rec
Take a virtual workshop with the staff of Oro Valley Parks and Rec. Kids will have a few laughs and learn how to make snow at home.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Paint a Cherry Blossom Tree
Take a step-by-step acrylic painting online at Arte Bella's YouTube page.
Cost: Free
Visit Arte Bella's Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Coloring fun with #ThisIsTucson
De-stress with #ThisisTucson coloring pages made by illustrator Chiara Bautista! Use the links below to download the free pages for printing and coloring fun.
Color with Fitz from the Arizona Daily Star
Break out the gel pens, markers and watercolors! Arizona Daily Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and illustrator Chiara Bautista made a collection of 12 coloring pages to keep you busy and entertained. Download the pages here.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Mildred & Dildred Free Downloads
Bored? Head to Mildred & Dildred's website for some free downloads, including a fun cactus paper doll!
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred & Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Free Coloring Pages with PACC Pets
Download free coloring pages from Pima Animal Care Center for the kids. The pets featured on these coloring pages were helped by our local community donations.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
At Home Bingo
Tucson Parks and Rec has a fun bingo game you can do at home, in your backyard and around your neighborhood.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec website for more information.
Crafting with Marana Parks and Recreation
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun, at-home game that requires minimal supplies. Using this board you can print, and roll dice to complete your drawing of a cootie bug before your competitors.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Learn about the environment with Camp Cooper
The Cooper Center for Environmental Learning has put together a library of videos to engage your family with age-appropriate, environmental learning. Learn about baking cookies in a solar oven, hunting for wildflowers or understanding javelinas.
Visit the Cooper Center's website for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
More information here.
Tumamoc Hill
You can once again hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc reopened with new measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tumamoc's website for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt Drive
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.