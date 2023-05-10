What the heck is going on in Tucson this weekend? We'll tell you.
On the roster: a free community day at Tohono Chul, a beer fest at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, an Asian Heritage Month celebration, a Y2K bash at Hotel Congress, live music in two parks, events for Mother's Day ... and more!
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!
Chocolate Factory Tour
If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.
When: Various times and dates through May
Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Take a look at Tucson Parks and Recreation's summer indoor leisure classes and summer camp offerings
Classes range from arts and crafts, Little Movers and Shakers, dance, gymnastics, jewelry making, glass fusing, music, and more for youth and adults. KIDCO Summer Camps (5-11 years old), In-Betweeners Club (12-14 years old), and Jr. Staff in Training (14-17 years old), will be offered in June and July. For more information, visit the Parks and Rec website.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Hot Mama Market
Local maker The Serene Essentials is putting together this Friday's Hot Mama Market featuring eight local makers selling items like earrings, crochet cacti and Filipino sweets. There will also be a custom hat bar, tooth gems, a photo booth and a DJ.
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
The Happy Hive Market
Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with more than 20 local makers and two food trucks.
When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Parents Night Out
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting Parents Night Out with three hours of kid-friendly activities including crafts, games and a showing of "Alice in Wonderland." Kids must be ages 5-11.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Udall Recreation Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 per child. Call 520-791-4931 to register. Registration is limited.
Visit the event page for more information.
Stars Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, is now over but that doesn't mean the love for Star Wars has to come to an end. Beyond the music, take photos with Star Wars characters and join in on a costume contest!
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $18 and up
Visit the event page for more information.
Movie and a Cuddle at the Humane Society
Kiddos can head to the Humane Society to read to shelter pets, enjoy a pizza dinner and close the night out with a movie. There will be crafts too! Kids are invited to wear their favorite pajamas, and bring a blanket and stuffed animals.
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Barrio Bargains
Vintage shop Strikes and Gutters is hosting a market at the Owls Club, set to feature 15 local vendors selling items like jewelry and mixed media.
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Cafecito: Accessing Capital
This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!
When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12
Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint and Tea Sip
Sip on tea at The Korean Rose, all while creating a groovy painting on vinyl.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge all while testing your knowledge during trivia night.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only.
Visit the event page for more information.
Party for the Planet
Sip on Southwest brews at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's craft beer festival. Beyond the tastings, you can touch a stingray, enjoy the sounds of a DJ and taste local snacks.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: General admission is $65; $35 for designated drivers; VIP options are also available. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Asian Heritage Month Celebration
The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting an Asian Heritage Month Celebration with several performances including a Chinese lion dance and traditional Japanese drumming.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Community Day at Tohono Chul
Tohono Chul is opening its doors for free on May 13 in celebration of Community Day! In addition to free admission, families will enjoy performances, bilingual story time, up-close encounters with reptiles and other kid-friendly activities.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Bex and Halsero's Y2K Party
DJs will spin 2000s music all night at this Y2K party featuring the sounds of Britney Spears, Destiny's Child and Usher.
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association
Learn about the sky with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! The group is hosting two events this weekend, including one for stargazing and one for solar observing.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13 for stargazing; 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14 for solar observing
Where: Catalina State Park on May 13, 11570 N. Oracle Road; Saguaro National Park East on May 14, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply.
Visit the event page for more information.
2nd Saturdays
Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission! This month, nonprofit Beads of Courage will be there.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Music in the Park
Arizona Symphonic Winds are kicking off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!
When: 7 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 through June 3
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Drag Queen Bingo
Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser
The Tucson Celtic Festival Association is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser, complete with scones, pastries, salads and dainty sandwiches. Proceeds go toward the 37th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games later this year.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for kids ages 12 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Crawfish Boil
Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $19.95, tickets must be purchased in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Steam Pump Ranch is home to this monthly event featuring a farmers market, local vendors and crafts for kids.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day Pop-up at El Be Goods
El Be Goods is hosting a Mother's Day pop-up featuring local maker La Luna Coyote, who creates fun home decor out of concrete. You'll be able to build your own succulent planter, enter a raffle for a gift certificate and enjoy free bubbles!
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: El Be Goods, 160 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Black-and-White Photography Exhibition
Decode Gallery is hosting an exhibit dedicated to black-and-white photos taken by local and international artists.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day 5K
This 5K takes place in Marana, followed by a free fun run for kids.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
Cost: $30
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul
Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro for their last Jazz under the Stars event for the spring season! Enjoy cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn Tucson history and see historic buildings.
When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
Fruit Cocktail Lounge
Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making activities like DIY suncatchers and paper flowers, family yoga and a performance by the Arizona Women's Chorus.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series
Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another year of concerts in Reid Park. The series features special guests including Joe Bourne, Crystal Stark and Homero Ceron.
When: 7 p.m. Sundays in May
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day Sip and Jewelry Creation
Celebrate Mother's Day at The Tuxon, where Tipsy Picassos will hold a workshop on creating your own piece of jewelry. The afternoon also includes champagne and chocolate truffles!
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: $55
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a road trip to Sonoita for Mother's Day! Enjoy wine, charcuterie and live music at AZ Hops and Vines.
When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: $75
Visit the event page for more information.
WenchComedy's 7th Anniversary Showcase
WenchComedy is celebrating its 7th birthday with a comedy show on Mother's Day.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery
Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, classes and tarot readings. Food truck Samurai Sombrero will be there!
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and classes
Visit the event page for more information.
Wine Slushies for Mom
Moms can visit Charron Vineyards and Winery in Vail this Mother's Day for live music and discounts on wine slushies!
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Live music is 2-4 p.m.
Where: Charron Vineyards and Winery, 18585 S. Sonoita Hwy
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine slushies
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day Tea Party
Local nonprofit Spark Project Collective is hosting a tea party for all the moms in our lives. All attendees will get to take home their own teacup!
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: $10. Sign up in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.